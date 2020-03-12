Hanson elected to College Football HOF

IRVING, Texas — Former Washington State All-American kicker Jason Hanson was named to the College Football Hall of Fame, it was announced by the National Football Foundation.
Hanson is the fifth Cougar player to be enshrined, joining Glen “Turk” Edwards, Mel Hein, Rueben Mayes and Mike Utley. Former coaches William “Lone Star” Dietz, Forest Evashevski, Dennis Erickson and Orin “Babe” Hollingbery also are in the Hall.
“It’s kind of surreal to look back at what happened at Washington State and how much fun it was walking on there to now being in something so selective as the College Football Hall of Fame,” Hanson said. “It’s so special it’s almost overwhelming, it’s really cool.”
Hanson was a two-time All-American as a punter and kicker, finishing his collegiate career with 19 field goals of 50 or more yards. He played 21 seasons with the Detroit Lions in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors twice, second-team All-Pro honors in 1997 and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 1993. He currently is No. 4 on the NFL’s all-time career scoring list with 2,150 points.
Hanson is a part of a 19-member class.
RANKINGSLCSC tennis climbs, baseball falls out
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team rose two spots in the latest NAIA men’s tennis coaches Top 25 poll, while the baseball team tumbled out of the rankings.
The Warrior tennis team went 1-3 during a swing through the southern United States, but they beat Montreat (N.C.) College to move up from No. 25 to No. 23 in the poll. LCSC currently is 3-8 on the season and is off until 2 p.m. March 29 when it will play SCAD-Atlanta in the start of a five-day, five match swing through Georgia.
The Warrior baseball team, which was No. 19 in the preseason poll released in November, tumbled all the way out of the ranking. LCSC (15-5, 10-2 NAIA West) did garner votes, and is 32nd overall, and seventh among those receiving votes with 34 points.
Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 1 team in the country after getting off to a 23-1 start.
The school also announced its series this weekend against Corban has been shuffled because of inclement weather concerns. Originally scheduled for doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, the Warriors now will play doubleheaders at noon Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday at Harris Field.
VOLLEYBALLWSU’s Pukis named to USA elite team
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Washington State redshirt freshman Hannah Pukis was one of 28 players chosen for the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Volleyball Team-Anaheim (CNT-Anaheim) elite roster competing this summer, USA Volleyball announced.
Pukis was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick and made the conference’s freshman team. She finished with 1,073 assists, sixth in the league. She also was fifth in the Pac-12 at 9.84 assists per set.
The team, part of USA Volleyball’s High Performance pipeline and considered a second tryout for the U.S. women’s national team, will train June 21-27, in Anaheim, Calif., at the American Sports Centers where they will compete side-by-side with the U.S. women’s national team as it final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.