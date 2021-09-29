Haniger’s homer helps M’s beat A’s

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games as the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second American League wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday.
Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th consecutive game against Oakland. Seattle, 18 games above .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10.
Haniger hit his third homer of the series into the left-field bullpen in the seventh inning after hitting two nearly identical three-run shots in Monday’s 13-4 win. His 38 homers and 95 RBI are career highs, coming after he missed much of 2019 and all of 2020 because of two operations.
“I got a little emotional,” Haniger said, tearing up with reporters. “It took so much time to come back. ... A lot of missed time, a lot of pain, not really being able to walk for a little bit, and kind of being pretty much broken, and being able to come back, it’s been fun.”
Seattle (88-70) is just behind Boston (88-69) and just ahead of Toronto (87-70) in the wild card race, trailing the New York Yankees (90-67). The Mariners finish their series against the A’s today, then host the Los Angeles Angels for their final three games of the regular season.
Seattle would be eliminated from the AL West race with one more loss or one win by first-place Houston (92-65).
Oakland (85-73) is 3½ games back of the Red Sox and in must-win territory.
“Look, we’ve played what, 15 games in a row here?” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Our bullpen’s a little bit shot, but we need to come out and win a game tomorrow and make everybody feel a lot better about the way things have gone with them.”
Anderson was on a pitch limit, and Mariners manager Scott Servais anticipated his bullpen would be key.
“This is the most unique card I’ve ever had,” Servais said of the possibilities he drew up. “It had all the contingencies on there, so it was a crazy night. You never know what’s going to happen in the game, but you’re planning for everything, and as you’re knocking off each inning, it gets a little bit easier knowing that we could get to our back-end guys.”
Casey Sadler set the team record with his 26th consecutive scoreless appearance, getting the Mariners out of a jam in the fifth with two on. He pitched 1 innings with a strikeout.
Anthony Misiewicz (5-5) and four relievers combined to allow one unearned run in five innings. Drew Steckenrider allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, then got three straight outs as he struck out two for his 12th save in 15 chances.
No. 8 hitter Jake Fraley had a go-ahead two-run double against Yusmeiro Petit (8-3) in the fourth, and No. 9 hitter Tom Murphy drove in a run for the Mariners in their 40th comeback win.
Anderson, acquired as a fifth starter from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, allowed nine runs and nine hits in two-plus innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The abbreviated outing made it possible for him to start in place of struggling Yusei Kikuchi.
“Everybody appreciates a grinder who just wants to go out there and pitch,” reliever Paul Sewald said.
Servais broached the topic Monday with Anderson.
“I was fired up about the idea and the opportunity,” Anderson said.
Anderson allowed two hits, including a solo homer to Chad Pinder in the fourth. He threw 40 of his 46 pitches for strikes.
“The best way to describe him is very professional in everything he does,” Servais said. “He spends as much time going over the other team as much as anybody on our team. Forty strikes out of 46 pitches? Remarkable.”
STREAKING — Sadler has pitched 25 straight scoreless innings, second only to Shigetoshi Hasegawa’s 28ž in 2003. … Seattle’s previous consecutive wins streaks were set against Kansas City in 1985 and the Baltimore in 2001. ... A’s pitchers struck out five batters, setting a team record for strikeouts in a season with 1,302, three more than in 2019.
ROSTER MOVE — The Mariners bolstered their bullpen for the playoff run by calling up right-hander Matt Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on the same day they selected him minor league system pitcher of the year. The 23-year-old rookie will be the 11th Mariners player to make his debut this season when he makes his first appearance. Brash had a 2.31 ERA in 20 appearances at High Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas with 142 strikeouts. He was part of a combined no-hitter, pitching the first six innings, for Arkansas.
UP NEXT — Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas (13-9, 3.48) is 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break. ... Mariners rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.83) will finish off the series. Seattle is 15-8 when he starts.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 0 2 0
Pinder rf 4 1 1 1 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1
Canha lf 4 1 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 0
Chapmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0
Brown cf 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 1 3 0
S.Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Fraley lf 3 0 1 2
Kemp 2b 4 0 2 1 T.Murphy c 3 0 1 1
Totals 35 2 7 2 Totals 32 4 9 4
Oakland 000 100 100 — 2
Seattle 000 201 10x — 4
E—Harrison (2), S.Murphy (6), Toro (8), Castillo (1). DP—Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Oakland 7, Seattle 10. 2B—Crawford 2 (37), Fraley (7). HR—Pinder (5), Haniger (38).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 31/3 3 1 1 3 1
Petit L,8-3 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Romo 12/3 3 1 1 0 1
Diekman 11/3 1 1 1 1 1
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Anderson 4 2 1 1 0 2
Misiewicz W,5-5 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Sadler H,15 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo H,11 2/3 1 1 0 0 1
Sewald H,15 11/3 1 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,12-15 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP—Castillo (S.Murphy).
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—3:08. A—12,635 (47,929).