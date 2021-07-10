SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani left jaws agape, teammates stunned and fans almost 500 feet away from home plate ducking for cover.
Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night, no doubt.
Mitch Haniger hit the most important.
Ohtani became the sixth player to reach the upper deck of T-Mobile Park with a towering blast for his 33rd homer, but Haniger’s two-out grand slam in the eighth inning Friday lifted the Seattle Mariners past the Los Angeles Angels 7-3.
“He’s got that kind of power, that kind of talent,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “But at end of the day it’s only worth one, and (Haniger’s) was worth four. I liked (Haniger’s) a little bit better even if it didn’t go quite as far.”
Haniger drove a 2-0 pitch from Jose Quintana (0-4) into the left-field bullpen to cap Seattle’s rally from a 3-0 deficit. Seattle kept the inning alive thanks to Jake Bauers hit and J.P. Crawford’s nine-pitch walk.
“On deck, I was just kind of rehearsing what I wanted to get from him. I was looking for a fastball and just see myself have success and then you get that feeling that I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna come through and it happened,” Haniger said. “I was just pumped up.”
The Angels had a 3-0 lead thanks to Ohtani’s solo homer off starter Marco Gonzales that soared into the top deck of right field. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.
“That ball was far. It said 463. That can’t be 463,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
The ball landed above the fifth row of seats before hitting a concrete wall and ricocheting back down into the lower levels. It left the ballpark buzzing and his teammates — particularly Justin Upton — in disbelief in the Angels dugout.
“I think that Statcast was wrong. I think that ball was well over 500 feet. ... I know we talk about Shohei all the time, but we’re not talking about them enough. It’s just incredible,” Angels starter Alex Cobb said.
A few fans sitting alone in the 300 level who said they wanted a peaceful place to watch the game while looking at the Seattle skyline suddenly had to duck out of the way as Ohtani’s blast reached a rarified section of the ballpark.
Ohtani leads the majors in homers, and this drive came three days before he’s set to appear in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Coors Field.
Unfortunately for Ohtani, the blast came in a loss.
“We had a nice thing going on then we gave them the momentum back,” Maddon said.
Shed Long Jr. barely missed a home run and settled for a two-run double off the top of the wall in the fourth inning off Cobb. Seattle finally tied it on France’s two-out RBI single in the seventh off Steve Cishek.
Aside from the two homers, Gonzales rebounded well from an ugly outing in his previous start. Gonzales allowed three runs and seven hits in 5ž innings and threw a season-high 103 pitches.
Drew Steckenrider (3-2) pitched the eighth for the victory.
AWESOME OHTANI — Ohtani joined Joey Gallo (2020), Daniel Vogelbach (2019), Nomar Mazara (2019), Carlos Delgado (2001) and Mo Vaughn (1999) in reaching the upper deck. The Mariners said only Chris Carter (465 feet) in 2016 and Jose Abreu (464 feet) in 2017 have hit longer homers at the stadium.
Ohtani is the first player since Albert Pujols to in 2006 to hit 33 or more homers in his first 82 games of a season. He’s on pace for 61.
APPEAL HEARD — Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago had the appeal of his 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing foreign substance heard Thursday. The hearing lasted several hours and Seattle manager Scott Servais said Santiago was told a decision should come the middle of next week.
ROSTER MOVES — Seattle sent right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs to Cleveland to complete the June 10 trade that brought 1B/OF Jake Bauers to Seattle.
UP NEXT — Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 3.86) makes his ninth start of the season and second against the Mariners. Sandoval threw six innings and struck out 10 but took the loss against Seattle on June 6. Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (7-3, 3.80) makes his 17th start. Flexen has been terrific at home with a 5-2 record and 1.99 ERA in nine home starts.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Haniger dh 4 1 2 4
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0
Gosselin lf 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1
Mayfield 3b 0 0 0 0 Fraley cf 3 1 1 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 3 0 Long Jr. lf 3 1 1 2
Ward rf-lf 4 1 0 0 Moore 2b 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 4 0 1 1 Bauers rf 4 1 1 0
Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 7 8 7
Los Angeles 111 000 000 — 3
Seattle 000 200 14x — 7
E—Rengifo (7), Moore (4), Seager (9). DP—Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B—Lagares (15), Crawford (22), Long Jr. (4). 3B—J.Iglesias (1). HR—Fletcher (1), Ohtani (33), Haniger (20).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cobb 51/3 4 2 0 3 5
Watson H,9 1 0 1 1 1 2
Cishek BS,0-2 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
Claudio 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers L,2-4 2/3 1 2 2 1 1
Quintana 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
Seattle
Gonzales 52/3 7 3 3 1 3
Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Chargois pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP—Cobb.
Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, CB Bucknor.
T—3:31. A—20,381 (47,929).