SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night.
Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield (3-3) the win in a showdown of former Indians first-round draft picks.
“There were a lot of familiar faces over there,” Sheffield said. “I still have a lot of good buddies over there. Triston and I go way back.”
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernandz 2b 4 0 0 0 Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0
Luplow cf 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 2 2 1
Ramirez 3b 3 1 3 0 Seager 3b 2 1 1 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0
E.Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 Marmls 1b 2 1 0 1
Ramirez rf 4 1 2 1 Moore 2b 4 1 1 3
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Crawfrd ss 3 1 1 0
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 Walton dh 4 0 2 2
Chang ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 7 8 7
Cleveland 000 002 001 — 3
Seattle 100 310 02x — 7
DP—Cleveland 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Cleveland 6, Seattle 6. 2B—Ramirez 3 (7), Seager (10), Crawford (6). 3B—Walton (1). HR—Ramirez (1), Haniger (12), Moore (5). SF—Marmolejos (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie L,1-2 41/3 5 5 5 3 6
Quantrill 12/3 2 0 0 0 2
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sandlin 1 1 2 2 2 0
Seattle
Sheffield W,3-3 6 5 2 2 2 2
Steckenrider H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vest H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Misiewicz 1 1 1 1 0 2
WP—Misiewicz.
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—3:09. A—10,311 (47,929).