MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball’s speed-up-the-game rule that starts each extra inning with a runner on second base has not been user-friendly for the Minnesota Twins.
The 10th has been nothing but trouble, this time caused by the Seattle Mariners.
Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, giving the Mariners a 4-3 victory Saturday against the Twins.
“You’ve just got to keep grinding away,” Haniger said. “Close games, usually they’re just decided by one swing.”
The rulebook is more of a factor now too, as it was last year when the pandemic-shortened season prompted some tweaks. All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th.
“The game, as we are used to playing it, does change, and we have to adapt to that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
True to his unflappable form, Baldelli was not worried about the trend: “We’re talking bunts. We’re talking choppers. We’re talking putting the ball in play, making a play in the field, and that’s the difference between a win or a loss. Sometimes, it stings.”
Taylor Trammell, whose first career homer came earlier in the game, was the inning-starting runner in the 10th. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers (0-1) picked up Braden Bishop’s bunt in front of the mound, but he couldn’t get a clean grip and held off on a throw as a precaution. Haniger then hit a one-out fly deep enough to left for Trammell to come home.
“It’s tough,” said Rogers, the team’s union rep. “It’s just the way it’s set up right now, and not much you can do about it.”
Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked the ninth for the victory and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save, after closer Rafael Montero let the Twins tie the game without a hit in the eighth. Nelson Cruz walked, and pinch runner Jake Cave eventually scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Kyle Seager’s two-out, two-strike single in the eighth had given the Mariners the lead they first built in the third inning when Trammell and Haniger went deep. Michael Pineda shook off the power surge and finished six innings with only two other baserunners. The Mariners were outhomered 13-3 in their first seven games.
Twins starters have the best ERA in the majors at 1.88 and have yet to lose a decision. They are 5-0 in eight games.
CAN YUSEI PROGRESS? — Cruz hit a two-run homer off Yusei Kikuchi, who otherwise sparkled on a 47-degree afternoon by finishing six innings for the second straight turn.
Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Polanco 2b 5 0 0 0
France dh 5 0 0 0 Garlick lf 4 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0
Marmljos 1b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 2 2
Torrens c 4 0 1 0 Cave pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Moore 2b 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 2 0
Trammell cf 3 2 1 1 Garver c 4 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
Bishop lf 1 0 1 0 Sano 1b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 35 3 6 2
Seattle 002 000 010 1 — 4
Minnesota 002 000 010 0 — 3
E—Crawford (2). DP—Seattle 1, Minnesota 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Minnesota 8. HR—Trammell (1), Haniger (2), Cruz (4). SB—Crawford (1), Seager (1), Kepler (2). SF—Haniger (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 5 2 2 2 6
Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 1
Montero BS,1-3 1 0 1 1 2 1
Graveman W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Pineda 6 4 2 2 0 6
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 0
Colome 1 2 1 1 0 2
Rogers L,0-1 2 1 1 0 0 0
HBP—Montero (Buxton). WP—Montero.
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:14. A—9,817 (38,544).