BALTIMORE — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners past the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Thursday for a sweep.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-1 tie and gave him four home runs this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener — a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day.
Seattle won three of four from Baltimore and went 5-2 on a trip that included a stop in Minnesota.
“It was really outstanding pitching all day today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
The Orioles, who managed just seven hits in the two games, have lost eight of 10 after an opening three-game sweep at Boston. Baltimore was 1-6 during its homestand against the Red Sox and Mariners.
“I do believe our offense is a lot better than how we’re swinging the bat right now, and we are going to turn it around,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.
Justin Dunn (1-0) allowed two hits in the second game, including Freddy Galvis’ homer. He struck out six and walked two in five innings, a huge improvement from his first start, when he walked eight against the Chicago White Sox on April 7.
“Everything today was ‘Here, just hit it,’” Dunn said. “0-0, 0-1, I was going to give you one to hit, get ahead and let myself play. I knew if I could get ahead and expand later, I’d have some success. I honestly didn’t have put-away breaking balls today until later in the game. Fortunate with the results and just have to keep building off it.”
Keynan Middleton pitched the seventh for his second save in as many attempts, finishing a three-hitter in a game shortened by pandemic rules.
Dylan Moore’s solo shot in the third and Haniger’s homer accounted for all of Seattle’s offense against Zimmermann, who yielded six hits and struck out two in five innings.
Haniger hit .357 with three homers and six RBI on the Mariners’ trip. He also lifted his batting average at Camden Yards to .354 in 13 games against the Orioles.
“He likes hitting in this ballpark, and it certainly showed up in this series,” Servais said.
The teams played their second doubleheader in three days to make up for Wednesday’s rainout, which followed a split Tuesday that made up Monday’s postponement.
All players wore No. 42 in the first game on Jackie Robinson Day, the 74th anniversary of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
In the first game, Crawford stayed back on a slider and hooked the ball down the right-field line for a go-ahead two-run double off Tanner Scott (0-2).
Marco Gonzales (1-1) yielded Trey Mancini’s two-run homer in the first, but settled down to retire 13 of his final 14 batters. He allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, striking out five. Kendall Graveman pitched a perfect seventh for his second save to cap a four-hitter.
game 1
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
France dh 4 0 0 0 Santnder dh 3 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 1 1 0
Marmlejs 1b 2 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 2
Bishop pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0
Torrens c 2 0 1 0 Mountcstle lf 3 0 1 0
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 Urias 2b 2 0 0 0
Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0
White 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 4 5 4 Totals 24 2 4 2
Seattle 000 022 0 — 4
Baltimore 200 000 0 — 2
E—Galvis (1). DP—Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B—Crawford (1). HR—Haniger (3), Mancini (3). SB—Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 5 3 2 2 2 5
Montero H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Graveman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Harvey 42/3 3 2 2 1 3
Scott L,0-2 1 2 2 2 1 2
Fry 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Harvey (Seager).
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora First, Alex MacKay Second, Ryan Blakney Third, Ron Kulpa.
T—2:23. A—0 (45,971).
Game 2
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
France 2b 3 0 1 0 Stewart lf 2 0 1 0
Bishop lf 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 2 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0
Torrens dh 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Montcstle dh 3 0 0 0
White 1b 2 0 1 0 Ruiz 2b 3 0 1 0
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0
Moore lf-2b 3 1 1 1 Galvis ss 3 1 1 1
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Sisco c 2 0 0 0
Totals 26 2 7 2 Totals 23 1 3 1
Seattle 001 010 0 — 2
Baltimore 001 000 0 — 1
E—Mancini (1). DP—Seattle 1, Baltimore 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Baltimore 4. HR—Moore (1), Haniger (4), Galvis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn W,1-0 5 2 1 1 2 6
Vest H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,1-1 5 6 2 2 3 2
Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 2
Dunn pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP—Dunn (Mancini).
Umpires—Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Alex MacKay.
T—2:01. A—5,060 (45,971).