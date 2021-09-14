Haniger homers in 3rd straight game for M’s

SEATTLE — Normally one to remain stoic and keep his emotions in check, Seattle’s Mitch Haniger couldn’t stop from pumping his fist and screaming as he rounded first base.
He knew the importance of what his 33rd home run meant at this time of year.
“Come September you hope that you’re right in the fight to win the division or make the wild card and it’s been really fun showing up every day,” Haniger said. “There’s a lot of energy and it’s easy to come to the ballpark, and play and work when when you’re still in it.”
Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run home run with two out in the seventh inning, and the Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday night.
The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, thanks, in part, to four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox.
None was more damaging than Schwarber’s mishandling of Jake Bauers’ grounder with two out in the seventh. Ryan Brasier got the ground ball needed, but Schwarber misplayed the bounce.