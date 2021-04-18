SEATTLE — Ty France hit a two-run home run and six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 7-2 on Sunday.
France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a two-run home run to left field in the decisive four-run fifth inning to give the Mariners the series. Seattle has won four of five and has come from behind in six of 10 victories.
Haniger and France, who bat first and second in the lineup, also had back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh. France has reached base safely in 14 of 16 games and said having Haniger batting before him has made his life easier.
“Guys don't want to pitch to Mitch, so hopefully they'll pitch to me," France said. "We’re feeding off each other well right now.”
The loss was Houston’s seventh in its past eight games and comes with five players — including four starters — still on the injured list because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We made some mistakes in the heart of the plate and they didn’t miss them,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said.
Seattle starter Nick Margevicius left in the top of the fifth with a 3-1 count to Chas McCormick because of fatigue trailing 2-1 after allowing one hit and one unearned run, striking out three. LJay Newsome (1-0), Casey Sadler, Anthony Misiewicz, Rafael Montero and Drew Steckenrider combined for five innings of hitless relief.
The Mariners bullpen is 6-1 with five saves in the past 11 games, allowing six earned runs in 35⅔ innings.
“I believe we threw 16 of 16 first-pitch strikes after LJay came in and the first guy walked," Servais said. "It was pretty impressive when you talk about dominating the zone and getting ahead in the count. You can’t do any better than that.”
Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-2) struck out seven and walked three in 4⅓ innings. He allowed three hits but was pulled after Haniger’s fifth-inning triple made it 3-2. Aledmys Díaz had Houston’s only hit, an RBI double in the second that fell in when outfielder José Marmolejos lost the ball in the sun.
“It's tough to take when you only got one hit and the one hit we got was lost in the sun,” Baker said.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners manager Scott Servais said two young prospects struggling with injuries won’t be back soon. Left fielder Jake Fraley (hamstring) has yet to return to baseball activities after going on the 10-day injured list April 7. Second baseman Shed Long (shin) is playing in minor league spring training games but is not yet fully recovered from a stress fracture in his right shin and surgery to repair the injury. “I think the thing that’s bothered Shed is not so much getting up to running speed, but then slowing down and stopping and big-time change of direction is where he’s felt it,” Servais said.
UP NEXT — Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91) takes the mound when Seattle hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Sheffield has yielded six earned runs and 11 hits in his two starts.