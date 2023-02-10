New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) handles the puck as Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino (6) checks Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) shoots as he is checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) goes over Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) shoots against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) as Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NEWARK, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals and the New Jersey Devils continued to roll despite playing without Jack Hughes for the first time this season, posting a 3-1 victory Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.
Mackenzie Blackwood, making only his fifth start since Dec. 23, was outstanding, making 34 saves as New Jersey improved to 10-1-1 in its past 12 games. Ondrej Palat had the primary assist on Hamilton’s goals and defenseman John Marino scored into an empty net with 1:11 to play.
Defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves in losing to New Jersey for the first time in six career decisions.
Hughes, who leads the Devils with 35 goals and 32 assists, is being listed as week to week with an upper-body injury. He played Monday in a win against Vancouver.
Hamilton’s winner came with 10 minutes to play. His shot from near the blue line was deflected by Brandon Tanev, and Grubauer never had a chance.
There were two goals in the first two periods, and they came 24 seconds apart.
Larsson opened the scoring for Seattle at 14:05 of the second with a shot from the right point that hit the stick of New Jersey forward Miles Wood.
Hamilton tied the game at 14:29 with a straight-on shot from just above the top of the circles for his 14th goal.
The Kraken also played without their top scorer. Andre Burakovsky is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained earlier this week.
NOTES — Seattle activated defenseman Justin Schultz off the IL earlier in the day. Forward Daniel Sprong got a spot in the lineup with Burakovsky out.
Seattle 0 1 0 — 1
New Jersey 0 1 2 — 3
First Period: None. Penalties: Hamilton, NJ (Holding), 11:49.