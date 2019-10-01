When an athlete comes back from an injury, sometimes it takes a few contests to get back into the swing of things. That wasn’t the case for Lewiston High’s Hally Wells, who made an instant impact upon her return to the volleyball court, notching double-digit kills in a pair of victories for the Bengals on Sept. 19 and 21. For her efforts, online Tribune readers voted Wells the latest Prep Athlete of the Week.
In Wells’ first match back from injury, she had 12 kills and 18 digs in a 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 win over 5A Inland Empire League foe Post Falls. It was the Bengals’ first conference win of the year.
“Hally is a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends,” Lewiston coach Mandi Hare said. “She had to sit out a few games, as she has been battling an elbow injury, but she has come back as a force. Hally is clutch, and always comes through when we need big plays.”
Two days later, Wells racked up 10 kills in a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 victory against Sandpoint. She continued her consistent attacking into the next week, getting nine kills in a losing effort against Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 24 and 12 kills and 25 digs in a loss to Moscow on Sept. 27.