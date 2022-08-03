Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty (0) scores on a single by Adam Frazier during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh watches as New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter, center, celebrates with teammate Josh Donaldson after Donaldson hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Jose Trevino runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker watches as fans fight for a ball hit by New York Yankees' Jose Trevino for a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) throws out New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks at first base after forcing out Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) for a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) reacts after New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge, right, reacts as Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, runs past New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) for a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26), Eugenio Suarez (28) and Carlos Santana (41) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. The Mariners won 8-6. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty (0) scores on a single by Adam Frazier during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh watches as New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter, center, celebrates with teammate Josh Donaldson after Donaldson hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees' Jose Trevino runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker watches as fans fight for a ball hit by New York Yankees' Jose Trevino for a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) throws out New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks at first base after forcing out Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) for a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) reacts after New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees Scott Effross pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge, right, reacts as Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners' Paul Sewald pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, runs past New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) for a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees Scott Effross pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
New York Yankees' Lou Trivino pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. The Mariners won 8-6. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier hits an RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Frank Franklin II
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26), Eugenio Suarez (28) and Carlos Santana (41) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. The Mariners won 8-6. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer and Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth as the Seattle Mariners hung on for an 8-6 victory against the New York Yankees on Tuesday after blowing a four-run lead.
The switch-hitting Haggerty batted for the left-handed Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge (3-4) and broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left-field seats.
Haggerty homered two days after getting stiches above an eye, an injury sustained when he was hit by his helmet, thrown after he failed on a bunt.
“The stiches didn’t play too much into it,” Haggerty said. “Hitting a home run at Yankee Stadium is pretty cool, probably something every kid dreams of. I was fortunate enough to get a good pitch and put a barrel on it.”
Haggerty, who had been 0-for-10 as a pinch hitter in his big league career. connected after Josh Donaldson hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth off Logan Gilbert, Donaldson’s first homer since July 8.
“We gave him a couple of days off but Hags has a way of impacting the game in a number of different ways when he gets in there,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Muñoz, throwing at up to 102.6 mph, loaded the bases with two outs after DJ LeMahieu singled, and Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo walked. Muñoz, struck out pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres on a slider for his second save.
“Tonight was a big learning experience for me,” Muñoz said through a translator.
Seattle is 5-8 since entering the All-Star break with 14 straight wins.
“That was the epitome of a team win if we’ve had one,” Servais said. “Everybody chipping in.”
Eugenio Suárez and Cal Raleigh hit early homers against Jameson Taillon, who allowed four walks — all of whom scored. Taillon allowed six runs — five earned — in 4ž innings, pitching after New York traded fellow starter Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader.
“I think we’re significantly better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone remarked, “but as I said all along, we’re better in name and paper only now. It’s on us to go prove it.”
Seattle also made moves before the game, acquiring two injured players from San Francisco in left-hander Matthew Boyd and catcher Curt Casali. The Mariners also picked up infielder Jake Lamb from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lamb is the grandson and Don and Joanne Poe of Clarkston.
Suárez hit a two-run drive three batters in, and Raleigh reached Monument Park in the second.
Carlos Santana drove in three runs, a night after getting his 1,500th hit. He hit a sacrifice fly to give Seattle a 4-0 lead in the third and added a two-run double in the fifth.
Adam Frazier hit an RBI single in the ninth off Albert Abreu.
Donaldson, who entered in a 3-for-32 slide, hit an RBI double to start a three-run fourth. Trevino hit a two-run homer and raised his season total to 10 — one more than his career total entering the year.
Rizzo started the sixth by homering in a fourth straight game. After a single by Matt Carpenter, Donaldson tied it by hitting a first-pitch fastball into the New York bullpen.
Gilbert allowed six runs and seven hits in 5 innings.
Penn Murfee (2-0) allowed a double to Trevino and an infield single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa before getting Aaron Hicks on a double play to the end the sixth.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners first baseman Ty France took swings off a tee in the batting cage and missed a third straight game with a sore left wrist.
UP NEXT — Right-hander Luis Castillo (4-4, 2.86 ERA) makes his debut for the Mariners today against New York ace Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.30). Castillo is pitching in the Bronx for the second time in almost three weeks. He took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning of his start for the Reds on July 14.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier rf-2b 3 2 2 1 LeMahiu 2b 5 0 2 0
Winker lf 4 1 0 0 Judge dh 2 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 2 2 2 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 1
Santana 1b 3 0 1 3 Carpenter rf 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Locastro pr 0 0 0 0
Lewis dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 Donaldsn 3b 3 2 2 3
Kelenic cf 2 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Haggerty cf 2 2 2 1 Trevino c 4 1 2 2
Toro 2b 3 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 2 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 8 8 8 Totals 33 6 10 6
Seattle 211 020 101 — 8
New York 000 303 000 — 6
E—Donaldson (6). DP—Seattle 3, New York 0. LOB—Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B—Santana (13), LeMahieu (16), Donaldson (20), Trevino (8). HR—Suarez (17), Raleigh (15), Haggerty (3), Trevino (10), Rizzo (27), Donaldson (10). SB—Frazier (6). SF—Santana (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 51/3 7 6 6 4 2
Murfee W,2-0 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Sewald H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Swanson H,8 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Brash H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Munoz S,2-4 1 1 0 0 2 3
New York
Taillon 42/3 2 6 5 4 6
Luetge L,3-4 12/3 3 1 1 0 0
Effross 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Abreu 11/3 2 1 1 0 1
Trivino 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Brash 2, Abreu.
Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.