SEATTLE — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs and lead the Houston Astros past the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Wednesday.
It was the 13th time this season Gurriel has had at least three hits. Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who have won seven of their past nine games.
“You love to see these guys hitting,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s a great feeling when you’re scoring, and guys get five at bats and do something with them.”
Starter Jake Odorizzi (4-5) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 innings. He didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, and held Seattle scoreless through five before allowing a couple of home runs.
Kyle Seager got the Mariners on the board in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his third consecutive game with a home run. Two batters later, Abraham Toro hit a two-run shot, giving him homers in four straight games, including his first two with Seattle.
“My luck this year is when I make a mistake in a spot like that it’s been a homer,” Odorizzi said.
Toro was traded from the Astros to the Mariners before Tuesday’s game, then became the first player ever to homer for and against the same team in consecutive games.
Houston led 8-0 after the top of the sixth, the third time the Astros opened a big lead in the three-game series. After blowing a seven-run lead Monday and having to hold off a ninth-inning rally Tuesday, Houston made sure there was little doubt about the outcome.
“We could have had a bad series after that first loss,” Odorizzi said. “For us to flush that and make a statement, it’s important. And good to see out of our guys that there wasn’t any panic out of anybody.”
Yusei Kikuchi (6-6) allowed four runs — three earned — on seven hits in five innings. He is now 0-3 since being named an All Star for the first time in his career on July 4.
“Today the Astros offense and what they were able to do — they just keep grinding at bats. I actually thought Yusei Kikuchi threw the ball pretty good today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “His stuff was not bad at all, it’s a tough offensive club.”
THROWN OUT — Servais was ejected by first-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt in the fourth inning after arguing about a non-call on a checked swing by Aledmys Diaz. He said he was upset that home plate umpire Adam Beck originally didn’t ask Wendelstedt if it was a swing, then disagreed with the call of a non-swing.
“From my angle I’m looking at it, clearly he swung the bat. At times the home plate umpire does not see it, but just check,” Servais said.
UP NEXT — Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.81) will start against the Texas Rangers on Friday. Seattle has won the past 10 games the rookie has started.
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0
Diaz 3b 5 1 2 3 Haniger dh 5 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1
Gurriel 1b 6 2 3 3 France 1b 4 1 2 0
Correa ss 4 2 3 1 Toro 2b 4 1 1 2
Tucker rf 5 1 2 2 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 1
McCormck lf 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 5 2 2 1 Bauers rf 1 0 0 0
Castro c 3 0 0 0 Moore ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Long Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 35 4 8 4
Houston 011 114 120 — 11
Seattle 000 003 100 — 4
E—Crawford (10). DP—Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Houston 11, Seattle 11. 2B—Altuve (14), Gurriel (23), Diaz (11), Correa (24). HR—Gurriel (11), Tucker (20), Seager (21), Toro (2). SB—Toro (1), Straw 2 (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi, W, 4-5 51/3 5 3 3 1 3
Raley 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
Javier 2/3 1 1 1 3 0
Abreu, H, 7 11/3 2 0 0 0 1
Bielak 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi, L, 6-6 5 7 4 3 2 7
Chargois 1/3 3 3 3 0 0
Misiewicz 2/3 3 1 1 0 1
Middleton 1 1 1 1 2 2
Weber 2 1 2 2 2 1
HBP—Odorizzi (France), Weber (Diaz). WP—Raley, Javier.
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—4:14. A—18,908 (47,929).