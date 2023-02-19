PULLMAN — Sophomore center Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Justin Powell scored 11 points, including a layup that capped the scoring, as Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 on Sunday for the Cougars' third win in a row.

"That was a really fun college basketball game," WSU coach Kyle Smith said. "I thought it was really competitive. I thought we had to play really well to beat them. Our guys were really awesome. We perservered and were tough enough to make some plays, and that's a good sign of growth for this team."

