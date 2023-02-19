Washington State guard Justin Powell (24) shoots while defended by Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares, center, tries to get around a screen set by Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye for guard TJ Bamba during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski, left, and Oregon guard Will Richardson go after the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, front, secures a rebound as Oregon guard Will Richardson defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard, right, shoots was Washington State guard Justin Powell defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward DJ Rodman, left, grabs a rebound over Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye, right, dunks against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 68-65. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State players and fans celebrate the team's 68-65 win against Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
PULLMAN — Sophomore center Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Justin Powell scored 11 points, including a layup that capped the scoring, as Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 on Sunday for the Cougars' third win in a row.
"That was a really fun college basketball game," WSU coach Kyle Smith said. "I thought it was really competitive. I thought we had to play really well to beat them. Our guys were really awesome. We perservered and were tough enough to make some plays, and that's a good sign of growth for this team."
Junior guard TJ Bamba also scored 11 points for Washington State (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) but made just 5-of-17 from the field and junior Andrej Jakimovski added 10 points.
Powell hit a 3-pointer before Gueye and Bamba each made a layup in a 7-2 run but Keeshawn Barthelemy hit a pull-up 3 to cut Oregon’s deficit to 66-65 with 1:20 left. Bamba missed a fade-away jumper in the lane, DJ Rodman grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled before Powell missed a jumper and Jakimovski grabbed another offensive rebound. After a WSU timeout, Powell went around a screen by Gueye on the left wing, patiently worked his way through the lane and finished high off the backboard on the other side of the rim to make it 68-65 with 23 seconds to go.
Jermaine Couisnard missed a open look at a potential tying 3 in the closing seconds.
Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 in the final nine minutes for Oregon (15-13, 9-8) and Couisnard added 12 points. N'Faly Dante had 10 points and 11 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season.
Gueye has five double-double in the past seven games and has 12 total this season.
"Honestly, I'm not even thinking about it," Gueye said. "I don't feel like just me getting double-doubles is playing good. It's always feels good to have a double-double. It shows that you are doing a lot on the floor."
Barthelemy made a jumper with 8:52 left and scored 12 points in 17-6 run that culminated when he made 1-of-2 free throws that gave Oregon a 60-59 lead with four minutes to play.
Oregon's Brennan Rigsby had two points, two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes before he left the game and did not return because of an apparent injury to his left ankle with about six minutes to play.
The Cougars tied their season low with six turnovers but committed four in the final 10-plus minutes.
Rodman announced at the senior night celebration before tipoff he would return to Washington State for a fifth and final season with the Cougars. He finished with nine points and hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
"I just wanted to keep everyone on their toes," said Rodman, laughing. "I had been thinking about it a little bit. I thought about what was going to be the best opportunity for me, and I'm happy here, so why not come back."
Washington State closes out the regular season with three consecutive road games, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday at Stanford.