Gueye helps Washington State men blow out Oregon State

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye, right, as Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau defends during the first half of Thursday’s game at Beasley Coliseum.

 Associated Press

PULLMAN — Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye didn’t miss a single shot all game and the Cougars stormed past Oregon State for their largest Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball victory of the season Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU led by as many as 22 points and held a double-digit advantage for 34 minutes in its 80-62 win.

