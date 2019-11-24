PULLMAN — Just like Max Borghi drew it up.
Through a wildly circuitous route, the Washington State running back made good on his brash guarantee of victory, scoring from the 2-yard line with two seconds left Saturday to give the Cougars an imponderable 54-53 win against Oregon State.
The Cougars erased a nine-point deficit in the final 2:10, and reached the six-win minimum for bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive year.
In one of the most dramatic, back-and-forth finishes at Martin Stadium in recent memory, two Pac-12 teams battling for bowl eligibility combined for seven touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including five in the final 7:32.
Uncannily, the winning play was delivered by a sophomore running back who, seven days earlier, guaranteed the Cougars would win and secure a bowl berth.
Anthony Gordon audibled to a run and Borghi plowed up the middle behind center Fred Mauigoa and left guard Robert Valencia, scoring easily and setting off a euphoric scene involving players and a thin crowd of 22,106, missing thousands of students who already had left campus for Thanksgiving break.
“It was originally a pass play — but (the Beavers) realized it was the Air Raid and they were expecting a pass,” Borghi said. “Gordo saw the box — ‘Let’s do it, let’s take advantage of it.’ The O-line did a good job of blocking it up and the rest was history from there.”
During the final 17 minutes, the Cougars (6-5, 3-5) led by 11, then by three, then by 10 — before trailing by four, then nine.
“It was a really wild game,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “I was real proud of our guys for being tough enough to stick in there. We created a bunch of adversity for ourselves and then clawed our way out of it. That’s about the way it unfolded.”
Gordon, who became the most prolific single-season passer in Pac-12 history, capitalized on a WSU defensive stop by directing the game-winning, 57-yard drive in the final 1:10, controlling the clock with two spikes and firing a key 33-yard dart to Easop Winston Jr., who hung on despite a thunderous hit in the middle of the field.
After the Cougs got a boost from a pass interference call to advance the ball to the 2, Gordon checked to the Borghi run after seeing the Beavers line up to defend the pass, particularly on a side with three receivers. Leach said he and his assistants were animatedly trying to get Gordon’s attention so they could advise him to make that very check.
“We had a real soft box right there at the end,” Gordon said. “There was four seconds and we had to get in the end zone. I was real confident our offensive line would be able to move them back 2 yards and Max would find the end zone. I couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys played on the last play.”
The Beavers (5-6, 4-4) used an onside kick — and later stuffed a similar ploy by the Cougars — to fuel a surge that saw them tally three touchdowns in an approximately three-minute stretch of the final period.
Jermar Jefferson’s 39-yard catch-and-run gave Oregon State a 46-42 lead, then Jefferson later scored on a short run that, with a 2-point conversion, made it 53-42 with four-plus minutes remaining.
Earlier, Deon McIntosh had bolted 40 yards on a short pass to help set up a short Borghi run that pushed the Cougar lead to 42-32.
“Man, that was a crazy game,” Gordon said. “A whole lot of ups and downs. “You can never give up. You never know when the game is truly done. You never know when you don’t have a shot or do have a shot.”
Gordon was 50-for-70 passing for 606 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, hitting Borghi nine times for 40 yards and Renard Bell eight times for 108 yards and two scores.
Jake Luton went 22-for-40 for 408 yards, five touchdowns and one interception for the Beavers. Jefferson rushed for 132 yards.
The Cougars opened shakily, committing turnovers on their first two possessions. Gordon got intercepted by John McCarton at the Beavers’ 1 on the first series of the game, then Travell Harris later fumbled after a catch.
Gordon bounced back for a 12-yard scoring throw to Dezmon Patmon and later a 10-yarder to Bell, but meanwhile the Beavers scored on a 54-yard run by Jefferson and Luton’s 46-yard strike to Champ Flemings.
McIntosh gave WSU a 21-14 lead with a 33-yard dash on a shovel pass, set up by an amazing 41-yard catch-and-run by Bell.
The Beavers answered with Luton’s impressive 18-yard scoring pass to Noah Togiai and, on their next series, a 47-yard field goal by Everett Hayes for a 24-21 halftime lead. The field goal was set up by Nahshon Wright’s interception of Gordon.
WSU 54, Oregon State 53
Stars of the game
ANTHONY GORDON went 50-of-70 passing for 606 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions for the Cougars, and MAX BORGHI scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with two seconds left. RENARD BELL turned in one of top performances as a Cougar, making eight receptions for 108 yards and two scores. On defense, JAHAD WOODS made 10 tackles, including 1½ for loss. BRYCE BEEKMAN intercepted a pass and MARCUS STRONG had a key pass-breakup early in the game.
Key plays
On WSU’s winning drive, Gordon threw a bullet to EASOP WINSTON JR., who was struck so hard at the moment of the catch that officials originally called targeting before reversing themselves after a video review. Winston hung on for a 33-yard gain.
Up next
The Cougars conclude their regular season with the Apple Cup against Washington at 1 p.m. Friday in Seattle.