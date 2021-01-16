The Greater Spokane League, which includes Clarkston and Pullman high schools, on Friday announced in a statement a staggered start to competition for Season 1, otherwise known as the fall sports season, as they along with the rest of the schools in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association attempt to bring back athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited about having the opportunity to get our student athletes back on our fields and courts competing,” former University High School athletic director and GSL director Ken Van Sickle said in the release.
The WIAA announced Jan. 6 that pre-competition practices can begin Feb. 1. In its news release, the GSL said some sports could begin competitions as early as Feb. 8, falling under the guidelines recently set by Gov. Jay Inslee.
This is the first academic year Clarkston and Pullman have been in the league. The two schools previously were in the Great Northern League, which merged with the GSL before the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the vaccine right around the corner,” said Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin, who was a part of a meeting between the league’s ADs earlier in the day.
Inslee’s updated protocols, released Jan. 5 and called the Healthy Washington plan, the state is broken up into eight regions, and those regions must meet four metrics in order to advance to the next phase. Each region will begin in Phase 1. In order to advance to the next phase, regions must show: a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s at less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
In the updated metrics that came out Friday, no region met any of the four requirements, so all will remain in Phase 1 until the next update, which will be released next Friday. The East region — which includes Spokane, Clarkston, Pullman and Asotin — had a decrease of 26 percent in case rates in the past 14 days, an 11 percent decrease in new hospital admissions and an ICU rate at 74 percent — all of which put the area close to moving up to Phase 2. But the positivity rate was at 17 percent.
“I think there’s always concerns, but looking at the latest metrics that were released this afternoon and the region meeting three of the four metrics, I think it’s looking good,” Franklin said. “I’m hopeful that we can move to Phase 2 to allow competitions to really occur. We’re on the right path and the right direction.”
The GSL announced its volleyball and girls’ swimming and diving season will take place from Feb. 8-March 28, with girls’ swimming and diving allowed to begin competitions in Phase 1 but volleyball has to wait until Phase 2.
The football season starts Feb. 15 and ends April 11, which is three weeks after the latest updated WIAA plan. However, football can begin competition once the region is in Phase 2.
The girls’ soccer and cross country seasons will take place from Feb. 22-April 11. Cross country can begin competitions in Phase 1 and without fans in attendance. Girls’ soccer can start once the area is in Phase 2.
Slow-pitch softball, which is part of the WIAA’s Season 1 structure, is being moved by the GSL to another season that is going to be opposite of fast-pitch softball.
The league said it will announce its final two seasons — the traditional winter and spring sports seasons — after the WIAA executive board meets in Renton on Tuesday.
