CHICAGO — Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle’s second shutout as the expansion Kraken blanked the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Thursday.
Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it.
Grubauer only was lightly tested by the Blackhawks, who dropped their sixth consecutive game (0-4-2) and occasionally were booed by their home crowd. Grubauer, who posted his 20th career shutout, also was in net for the Kraken’s first shutout Feb. 2 against the Islanders in New York.
“That was a really good team effort by us, protecting everything and blocking shots,” he said.
Grubauer stopped a prime chance by Patrick Kane in the opening minutes, then the Kraken went on to control play and outshoot Chicago 17-3 in the first.
“They had a really good chance on the first shot, then nothing for 12 minutes,” Grubauer said.
At the end of the second, the Kraken allowed only one shot during a Blackhawks power play that lasted 3:56 and included a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:56.
“Grubie was good tonight,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “The penalty kill was good tonight. That’s the difference in the hockey game.
“Grubie didn’t have to make a ton of saves on the kill, but he had some good saves 5-on-5. He looked really confident.”
Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.
The Kraken and the rebuilding Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago has missed the postseason in four of the past five seasons after qualifying for nine straight and winning three Stanley Cups during that stretch.
“Even though we’re out of the playoffs, we want to win games,” said Alex DeBrincat, the leading goal scorer for Chicago. “It sucks losing. It’s no fun.
“We’ve got to find a way to score some goals and play a full 60.”
The Blackhawks dominated the first few minutes, but then Seattle took over in a scoreless first period.
Wennberg’s flashy goal opened the scoring 47 seconds into the second.
Seattle 0 1 1 — 2
Chicago 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: None. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 1, Seattle, Wennberg 10 (Eberle, Donato), 0:47. Penalties: Donato, SEA (Interference), 16:01; Soucy, SEA (High Sticking), 16:05.
Third Period: 2, Seattle, Eberle 18 (Sheahan, Gourde), 18:21. Penalties: Kubalik, CHI (Hooking), 0:47; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 12:03.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 17-6-8—31. Chicago 3-15-11—29.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 16-28-5 (29 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 4-11-6 (31-29).
A: 18,677 (19,717). T: 2:16.