MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck expected it to look this good, just not so soon.
“We’re probably a year ahead of where I thought we’d be,” he said of the rebuild of his sixth-ranked Grizzlies, who had six wins last season.
Conversely, Saturday showed a broken-apart Idaho team that’s at least a year behind schedule, especially for competing for a Big Sky title like Montana is.
The Vandals, almost two full seasons removed from the Football Bowl Subdivision, largely were dismantled in a 42-17 loss to their old rivals at storied Washington-Grizzly Stadium, where UI hadn’t appeared in 16 years.
With a garish crowd of 22,333 roaring on a bitter, pale afternoon, the Grizzlies’ laid claim to the Little Brown Stein for a record sixth consecutive time, and did so convincingly, torching Idaho (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) and its Montanan head coach with a flurry of 28 consecutive points, extending from the start of the second quarter to early in the fourth.
UM (8-2, 5-1) clubbed the Vandals at the line of scrimmage, and forced UI quarterback Mason Petrino into four second-half turnovers. Griz signal caller Dalton Sneed returned from injury, coming off the bench to right the ship after a slow start.
“I got out-coached, we got outplayed — bottom line,” Vandals coach Paul Petrino said.
UI committed 14 penalties, a handful of them unsportsmanlike conducts in a chippy game.
Hauck, in Year 2 back after having led the program from 2003-09, credited his defense for “holding the rope” after a backup-led offense coughed it up in each of its first three possessions, helping the Vandals to a 10-0 lead.
“We were lucky we weren’t down 28-0 or something,” Hauck said. “After we got (the offense) fixed, we played really well in all three phases.”
The defense handed Sneed and Co. a short field and 14 points in a three-minute, third-quarter span. Mason Petrino was stripped from behind on a rollout; UM’s offense punched it in. Then Petrino had a pass tipped at the line and plucked out of the air at the 21-yard line.
UM tallied another score on a short run to go up 28-10.
“(Petrino) scrambles out there like a madman; we were chasing him down a lot,” said Griz linebacker Patrick O’Connell, who recovered the fumble. “That constant pressure on him was huge, big for our defense.”
Petrino went 21-of-41 for 242 yards, two interceptions and two lost fumbles, and was sacked five times. He’s turned it over two or more times in every league contest.
For about half of the game, Petrino was without standout receiver Jeff Cotton and running back Aundre Carter, both of whom sustained unspecified injuries.
But it might not have mattered with the way Sneed and his offensive line played, from the moment he entered in the second quarter onward.
“We didn’t have any run-throughs or anything like that,” Hauck said of the trenches. “I thought our front played pretty darn well.”
Immediately, Sneed led an 80-yard drive in 2½ minutes, skipping down the field and setting up a short Nick Ostmo rushing touchdown to make it 10-7.
Sneed followed it with a 75-yard scoring drive in a mere 29 seconds, capped off by a simple, broken-coverage toss to Samori Toure on a post route for a 44-yard score with 1:24 left before halftime.
“That was kinda a gimme for a quarterback. ... There was no one within 15 yards of him,” said Sneed, who picked apart UI’s secondary just as he did in 2018.
“It was pretty similar to what they tried to do last year against us.”
Idaho’s overwhelmingly listless offense managed a shaky series that included three third-down conversions and one on fourth, a tip-toe catch by fullback Logan Kendall on a floater near midfield.
Petrino lobbed an 11-yard touchdown to a contested Cutrell Haywood, who had 79 yards as offensive catalyst in place of Cotton (98 yards on six catches).
“There’s 13 minutes left and we cut the score to 11 points — I think you felt pretty good right there,” Paul Petrino said. “But then we let ’em go right down the field and score.”
Sneed diced UI’s defense apart for six consecutive completions, one a 15-yard flea-flicker and another a 26-yard pass across his body to an all-alone Marcus Knight, who soon after got a 2-yard score to give Montana a comfortable 35-17 lead — even moreso after Petrino fumbled 40 seconds later.
Sneed went 17-of-27 for 241 yards and a touchdown; Toure had 129 yards and Knight scored three times on the goal line.
It was all Idaho before, but just for a quarter. Cornerback Christian Nash intercepted an errant Cam Humphrey pass on UM’s second play — leading to a 30-yard Cade Coffey field goal. The Griz then sprinted toward the red zone, but linebacker Tre Walker and safety Tyrese Dedmon combined to clobber Knight and force a fumble, which safety Sedrick Thomas scooped up.
In scoring position again, Humphrey lofted a ball on the run, which Dedmon stole out of Samuel Akem’s hands in the air.
“They had us dialed up,” Hauck said. “I was proud of our guys because we weathered the storm.”
The Vandals offense marched 97 yards on the backs of Carter and Cotton, and scored on a 12-yard play-action flip over the top to Connor Whitney to take a 10-0 edge before UM, its offense and deafening fan base enlivened, cruising ahead in the rivalry.
“This game’s been played 86 years,” Hauck said. “I don’t know that Montana’s beaten Idaho like we have the last two years, ever.”
Montana 42, Idaho 17
Stars of the game
* Led by preseason Big Sky Defensive MVP DANTE OLSON, a middle linebacker who had a game-high 13 tackles, the Grizzlies’ defensive front forced three turnovers and made life miserable for UI quarterback MASON PETRINO. Petrino mostly was contained and rattled from the second quarter on. He had the ball punched out twice near the line of scrimmage, and had an over-the-middle pass attempt tipped in the air and picked.
* Montana QB DALTON SNEED, returning after missing two weeks with an injury, dissected UI’s secondary for the second time, procuring a multitude of chunk gains and propelling his offense to five scoring drives. He was sacked only once.
* UI receiver CUTRELL HAYWOOD was the Vandals’ air in the offense after star receiver JEFF COTTON and running back AUNDRE CARTER went down with injuries. Haywood had 79 yards and a touchdown; Cotton had 98 yards in two quarters.
Key plays
After a solid first quarter, Petrino looked shaky at the start of the second. It all came to a head midway through the third, when he was strip-sacked from behind. The Griz recovered, then scored quickly. A minute later, he had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage and into the sky that was intercepted. Just like that, it became 28-10.
Up next
The Vandals (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) will stage their final home game of the year at 2 p.m. Saturday against league-leader Sacramento State (7-3, 5-1).