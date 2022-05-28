The defending champions used a six-run second inning, then had to hold off a plucky Avista NAIA World Series rookie to advance.
Georgia Gwinnett scored all of their runs in the first two innings and had to bat away the late challenge of MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 7-6 in a first-round game Friday at Harris Field.
“I really liked the way we approached this game in terms of wanting to punch early,” Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said.
Georgia Gwinnett (46-14) will play top-ranked and top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) (54-3) at 7 p.m. today. The Pioneers (39-17), who are making their first Series appearance, will play Bellevue (Neb.) (48-12) in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Sunday.
MidAmerica Nazarene did not play like a first-timer. Noah Castillo lined a fastball down the left-field line for a one-out, two-run, first-inning home run to give the Pioneers the early edge.
Braxton Meguiar got the Grizzlies on the board as he led off the bottom half with an infield single, moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on a Chase Evans ground out.
Ryan Leo hit a two-out shot in the top of the second that went under the glove of the left fielder Livingston Morris for a triple. Leo then scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1.
But Georgia Gwinnett went to work in the bottom half, loading the bases with the first three batters. Blaze O’Saben made it four straight to reach with a two-run single to left to tie the game.
Joshua Holt Jr. gave Georgia Gwinnett the lead when he scored on a ground out to second base. O’Saben scored two batters later on Morris’ sacrifice fly.
Pioneers starter Zach Trevino (10-4) almost got out of the inning as Austin Bates hit one right back to the box, but junior right-hander threw it by the first baseman. The error allowed two more to score and extended the GGC lead to 7-3.
JD Stubbs almost added two more on a long fly ball down the right-field line. Stubbs and the first-base coach each thought the ball crossed the wall on the fair side of the pole, but the first base umpire disagreed and ruled it foul. Instead, Grubbs grounded out to end the inning.
Then the two pitching staffs settled down as neither team scored for the next four innings.
“(The run support) takes the pressure off a little bit so I can take a breath and just go do what I do,” Grizzlies starter Gavin Heltemes said.
Heltemes (8-1) allowed seven hits, one walk and four runs, three earned, striking out five.
“Offense can give our pitchers a chance to breathe … (the second inning was) gigantic,” Sheetinger said. “Give him a chance to settle in and pitch the way we know he can pitch.”
MidAmerica Nazarene did not lay down. Josh Torrance and Leo hit back-to-back doubles to start the seventh to make it 7-4 and chase Heltemes.
Castillo hit his second home run of the day into the left-field bleachers to begin the eighth, sending dozens of kids on a field trip to the game racing after the souvenir as the Pioneers cut the lead to two.
An out later, Dionathan Cornett singled, Randy Fernandez doubled to the right-center wall and Torrance hit a sacrifice fly to score Cornett and the Grizzlies’ advantage was down to 7-6.
But Jonathan Haab, who returned from Tommy John surgery earlier this year, induced Leo to pop out with the tying run at second, then retired the side in the ninth to procure his third save of the season.
MID.NAZARENE GEORGIA GWINNETT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Woodley lf 4 0 0 0 Meguiar 2b 4 1 1 1
Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 Defries ss 4 1 2 0
Sherwood ss 5 1 1 0 Morris rf 3 0 1 1
Castillo dh 3 2 2 3 Evans dh 2 1 0 1
Sandoval c 4 0 0 0 Bates c 4 0 1 0
Cornett 3b 4 1 1 0 Hunt pr 0 0 0 0
Fernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 Stubbs 1b 4 1 1 0
Morris pr 0 0 0 0 McKisic 3b 3 1 1 0
Torrance rf 4 1 1 1 Holt Jr. 4 1 2 0
Leo cf 4 1 2 1 O’Saben cf 4 1 2 2
Vogel 1b 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 6 10 5 Totals 32 7 11 5
MidAmerica Nazarene 210 000 120—6 10 1
Georgia Gwinnett 160 000 00x—7 11 0
MidAmerica Nazarene ip h r er bb so
Trevino (L, 10-4) 2 5 7 4 2 0
Hurtado 2.1 5 0 0 0 2
Helland 1.2 0 0 0 0 2
Navarette 2 1 0 0 0 2
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Heltemes (W, 8-1) 6 7 4 3 1 5
Mann 1.2 3 2 2 0 2
Grana 1.1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 480.
