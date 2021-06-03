Grizzlies follow the formula to arrive at cusp of title

In its fourth appearance here at the Avista NAIA World Series, Georgia Gwinnett seemingly has found the right elixir that has it on the cusp of its first national championship.
The Grizzlies used their brains, and their brawn, once again Wednesday in beating Faulkner 15-10 in what was an elimination game for the Eagles at Harris Field.
“It’s all gas and no brakes when you get to this point,” second-year Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “That’s how we’ve tried to build this team in every facet. When you step back and watch good baseball, you notice the aggressive team, the game usually favors them. The game is ultimately going to decide who it’s going to reward, and we want to be the team the game favors.”
Now what awaits the Grizzlies (50-10)? A 2-for-1 shot to win the national title. They will play Central Methodist (49-7) at 6:30 p.m. today. If Georgia Gwinnett wins that one, it will be able to take the banner home. However, if the Eagles beat the Grizzlies, it will force a winner-take-all game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Georgia Gwinnett was able to use its pressure game early on in this one, scoring two of its first three runs via wild pitches or balks. Ultimately, the Grizzlies tallied four of their runs through Faulkner-induced mistakes.
One run scored on a wild pitch in the first, Georgia Gwinnett’s third tally came on a balk in the second inning, then the final two runs in a seven-run uprising in the third, the inning in which ultimately made the difference in the game, came on wild pitches.
The Grizzlies scored their first run in an eight-run, fourth inning rally in Monday’s 11-7 victory against Southeastern. They tallied a late run in Tuesday’s 9-3 win against Central Methodist because of a bad pitch in the dirt.
Of its 41 runs Georgia Gwinnett has scored in the Series, a total of 11 of those have scored with the help of an error, wild pitch or balk.
So when Sheetinger says he likes to put the pressure on, the Grizzlies are no-holds barred, put the pedal to the metal and almost force the opponent to submit.
“When you have really talented kids, you create a system to allow them to create pressure,” Sheetinger said. “When you’ve got speed, heady ballplayers, high IQ. When you’ve got those things, you try to create pressure.”
Senior infielder Kyle Harvey said that’s the approach across the board, from the best player all the way down to the final man on the roster.
“Kick ’em while they’re down and keep them down,” said Harvey, who went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI. “That’s a big thing for us is when they’re down, keep them there and put them away. We’re a big energy team, feed off the next guy, feed off the last at-bat.”
That’s precisely what the Grizzlies did in their third inning in this one.
Up 3-1, Gabe Howell led off with a walk, moved to second when Livingston Morris was hit by a pitch, and each runner advanced on a double steal. Harvey then smoked a 2-2 pitch from Faulkner starter Tyberius Correa to the wall in left for a double and a 5-1 lead.
But that was just the start. Nick Barnes crushed a two-run home run two pitches later, Myles McKisic followed with a walk, then Chase Evans doubled him home for a seven-run edge. The final two runs of the inning came on wild pitches from Ford Hillyer, who was the third Eagles pitcher of the inning.
“We’re just playing our brand of baseball,” said Harvey, who now is hitting .388 in the Series with four RBI. “We can do a little bit of everything. That’s why we’re so special. We can beat you with bunt, we can beat you with the home run, we can beat you with pitching. We haven’t played our best baseball game yet, and this is where we’re at.”
It was the fourth time in four games that the Grizzlies have scored four or more runs in an inning in a game here, and Harvey said there’s a feeling in the dugout when the eruption is coming.
“It’s very apparent when the energy is there, when everyone is going right, when everything is going downhill and heading in the right direction, you know exactly when the inning is going to happen, even before it happens,” said Harvey, who is hitting .346 on the season with 35 RBI. “We had that sense that (the big inning was going to come) in (the third), the next one or the next. We have total faith in our guys to get it done every inning.”
That’s what could be scary for Central Methodist. Harvey thinks they haven’t peaked yet.
“We know this is not our best baseball,” he said. “It’s not complete yet. We’ve still got more in the tank.”
