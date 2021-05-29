Grizzlies find some great deals at the Dollander store

On a warm, sunny morning, Georgia Gwinnett senior pitcher Hunter Dollander apparently thought his teammates needed a little extra fielding practice. The Grizzlies right-hander surely kept his boys active.
The 6-foot-0, 232-pound right-hander didn’t need to have a blazing fastball or knee-bucklng curveball Friday to keep the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles guessing. There was just one goal in mind.
“It’s funny because I just want to try to get them reps,” Dollander said with a wry smile. “I just want to keep them on their feet and keep them engaged in the game because if you don’t, they might get a little lazy behind you.”
Dollander definitely kept them active, striking out just five batters in a solid performance for the better part of 8 innings as fourth-seeded Georgia Gwinnett downed fifth-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-6 in Game 2.
It certainly was a performance worthy of the big stage. Dollander (10-1) allowed nine hits, but just two of those came between the second and seventh innings as he retired 12 straight at one juncture. Dollander walked two and was hurt only by a first-inning home run by Cody Muncy until the ninth inning when he tired and the Eagles struck for five runs to make it a bit hairy.
Most of what he allowed was weak contact. In that run, Dollander produced two popouts, a lineout, six flyouts and three groundouts, mixing in three of his strikeouts.
“Especially with these guys, who like the swing the bat pretty well, I was able to locate my fastball on both sides and pitch off of my off-speed after that.”
OKWU coach Kirk Kelley tipped his cap to Dollander.
“He did a good job, especially in those middle innings,” Kelley said.
That’s been the same story the entire spring from the Evans, Ga., native, who has thrown three complete games this season, including two shutouts. Before this one, he had allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his starts.
“That’s what we expect,” Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “He’s a big-game arm. He’s a guy that’s had a ton of mound experience here, so I knew the moment wouldn’t matter to him.
“When he got the confidence that he could continue to get those guys out, and inning after inning he kept hanging zeroes, it just gave our offense a chance to come back and do what we do.”
Dollander does have nice strikeout numbers, as he now has 85 on the season against just 16 walks. But his goal every time he steps on the mound is not to overpower, but to pitch to contact.
“(My goal) was just to attack and compete and put them away with soft contact,” Dollander said. “Everybody likes the strikeouts, but you’ve got to trust your defense in the end.”
That he did.
