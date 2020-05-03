When Ryan Porch landed on the Arizona-based Outlaw Tour late in fall 2019, his intentions were straightforward.
“I just wanted to be playing week after week,” said Porch, a standout golfer at the University of Idaho from 2013-17. “It keeps me employed through the winter, and it provides some great competition.”
Porch sought to tune up his game in what’s essentially professional golf’s minor leagues, quietly readying himself in the Phoenix area for a second season on the Mackenzie Tour — the PGA Tour’s Canadian counterpart.
Porch never could have predicted that, about five months later, he’d be one of few professional athletes around the world to still be participating in live sporting events.
The spread of the coronavirus spurred the cancellations in March of top-flight professional tours/leagues, leaving a void. But now, cellphone cameras trail under-the-radar Outlaw Tour contenders, streaming events live on the Periscope app.
“Most of them are following the leader groups, (some which feature PGA veterans like German Alex Cejka, staying sharp),” Porch said. “You have all these guys from the Korn Ferry, Mackenzie and PGA Tours playing these events, just ’cause it’s there. ... Someone might wanna come along and sponsor it.”
Antsy gamblers have latched on to the tour, and the popular DraftKings service recently offered daily betting options. Winners often take home more than the golfers, who pay three-figure entry fees for a chance at pocketing four-figure earnings.
Porch has seen his bio pop up on sportsbook sites, offering intel for bettors.
“It seems crazy, but when the world shuts down, and this is the only thing open ... ” Porch said. “I know a few guys who have had people messaging them on Instagram, ‘How’s your game going?’
“I’m not playing for them, I’m playing for myself, but I guess it’s exposure for us.”
Porch, although admittedly not the most popular choice for hefty bets yet, might be trending that direction. In eight events this year, he hasn’t earned a win, but has posted five top-10 finishes, including four times in the top seven. His best showing came in mid-March, when he shot 13 under at the Moon Valley Classic in Phoenix, tying for third and bagging $2,800. Porch is sixth on the tour’s money list at $10,600. Canadian veteran Riley Wheeldon is first with more than $19,000.
“My game has gotten significantly better since college,” said Porch, whose Outlaw Tour tournament scoring average sits at 69.08. “Last year, if I was making the cut, I was happy. This year, I’m making the cut consistently, and also contending. I’m getting closer (to the next level), and being a more consistent golfer is the main thing.
“The money comes with the big tours; I just want to compete.”
Yet the betting world has taken some note of Porch’s steadiness. One such website, RotoBaller, broke it down with some analysis: “Porch is something of an Outlaw Tour grinder. He’s perhaps not as explosive as some players in the field, but he’s logged consistent, bankable results on this tour.”
Most of all, Porch credits his putting and short game for his maintaining scores in the mid-to-high 60s. He hoped he could utilize his months in the desert to improve on his distance and long irons, and overall, his physical fitness.
“I’d tire out throughout the course of a week (in Canada), and my eating wasn’t where it needed to be,” said Porch, who played tournaments in six consecutive weeks in March and April. “This winter, I was working out frequently and it definitely helped my game out a lot. I’m hitting it stronger, feeling much better.”
Porch, a Montanan and all-state golfer at Kalispell’s Glacier High School, lives in north Glendale, Ariz., with his girlfriend and a roommate.
He’s taken a liking to the area. He has a wealth of open courses and ongoing events — which adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines, like walking only and no touching of the flagstick. And Porch fondly recalls the spring-break trips he and his family took to the area when he was younger.
It’s a far cry from where he was in 2019. Porch competed in 10 Canadian events, finishing a season-best 39th at the Bayview Place DCBank Open in June in Victoria. He ended his first year up north with a 72.18 scoring average, then decided time on a developmental tour would improve his score. Porch also has played a handful of tournaments on Arizona’s Golden State Tour, also a still-running mini-tour.
Next up for Porch is the Scottsdale Open from May 11-14, put on by the Arizona Golf Association, before a return to the Outlaw Tour for three events, and in July, a qualifying event for a crack at another season on the Mackenzie Tour.
So Porch, a couple of years into his young pro career, is far from finished, and his plan to enhance his game in Arizona hasn’t been for nothing. That’s a sure bet.
“I didn’t really know what to expect, going from the collegiate to professional side of things,” said Porch, the 2016 Big Sky runner-up and all-league honoree as a senior who’s only been golfing since age 12. After college, he earned MVP of The Dakotas Tour, and tried his hand at a pair of regional U.S. Open qualifiers. “It just takes time. The goal is to make some money, and put myself in a good position.”
OF NOTE — Also on the Outlaw Tour is Washington State graduate and Rathdrum, Idaho, native Derek Bayley, a friend of Porch. ... Former UI star women’s golfer Sophie Hausmann has been competing on Arizona’s Cactus Tour, another developmental tour.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.