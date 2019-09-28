PULLMAN — Evan Strong carried 12 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns Friday as Pullman beat Black Hills of Tumwater, Wash., 42-6 in a nonleague game, avenging a loss to that team last season.
Older brother Isaiah Strong had six catches for 137 yards and one touchdown for Pullman (3-1).
“I thought they both really stepped up and made big plays for us on offense and defense,” Pullman coach David Cofer said of the Strong brothers. “I just thought they were really good tonight.
“I kind of told our guys this is going to be a defining team for us one way or the other coming off the loss to Moscow last week. We had a great week of preparation; I thought our practice was at a whole nother level. I thought our guys played a good black hills team and took care of business.”
Black Hills 0 6 0 0— 6
Pullman 15 7 14 6—42
Pullman — Evan Strong 32 run (Sam Tingstad kick)
Pullman — Safety.
Pullman — E. Strong 20 run (kick failed)
Pullman — Isaiah Strong 78 pass from Riley Pettitt (Tingstad kick)
Black Hills — Bovenkamp 27 pass from Maloney (kick failed)
Pullman — Tingstad 9 pass from Pettitt (Tingstad kick)
Pullman — E. Strong 7 run (Tingstad kick)
Pullman — Bogey Perkins 17 run (kick failed)
Kamiah 26, Troy 22
KAMIAH — Landon Keen plunged in from 4 yards away with just under two minutes remaining, and Kamiah’s defense held on fourth down to claim a Whitepine League Division I victory against Troy.
The Kubs (3-2, 1-1) set a slight edge with a rushing game that had Willis Williamson go for 186 yards and a score, and Gabe Eades for 102 and another touchdown. Eades’ first score was a 15-yard reception from Trent Taylor in the first.
Eades also grabbed two interceptions and Easton Lezcano tallied a pair of sacks.
Kamiah led 12-0 at the half, but missed out on a few scoring opportunities, coach Nels Kludt noted. That was before the Trojans (2-2, 0-2) “stole the momentum right back” with a couple of long runs, one to open the second half.
Late in the fourth, Troy swiped the lead, and clung to a two-point edge before Keen’s dagger.
“We made a couple of key stops, then drove it down and finally punched it in,” Kludt said. “It was back-and-forth, pretty even.”
Troy 0 0 14 8—22
Kamiah 6 6 8 6—26
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 15 pass from Trent Taylor (pass failed)
Kamiah — Eades 53 run (pass failed)
Troy — 64 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 8 run (Landon Keen run)
Troy — 14 run (run)
Troy — 40 run (run)
Kamiah — Keen 4 run (run failed)
Colton 26, SJEL 22
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Chris Wolf ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Colton rallied from an early deficit to beat St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse in a Southeast 1B League game.
The Wildcats (2-2, 2-1) trailed 14-8 after the first quarter but took a 20-14 lead by halftime. Colton held SJEL scoreless from the start of the second quarter until late in the fourth.
“He kind of had to gut it out,” coach Jim Moehrle said of Wolf. “He had bruised ribs in the first half, so he played a really good game; he stuck it out.”
Wolf’s three rushing touchdowns came in the first half before he completed a scoring pass to Jaxon Moehrle in the fourth. The win avenged a 48-26 defeat to SJEL earlier this month.
“The biggest improvement from the first time we played them was our defense,” Moehrle said. “Our defense was great tonight — some of the best defense we’ve played all year.”
Colton 8 12 0 6—26
SJEL 14 0 0 8—22
Colton — Chris Wolf 7 run (Grant Wolf pass from C. Wolf)
SJEL — 14 run (pass failed)
SJEL — 17 run (pass failed)
Colton — C. Wolf 23 run (pass failed)
Colton — C. Wolf 10 run (pass failed)
Colton — Jaxon Moehrle 17 pass from C. Wolf (pass failed)
SJEL — 11 run (pass good)
Prairie 88, Genesee 6
GENESEE — Brody Hasselstrom rushed for 164 yards and Cole Martin scored four touchdowns as Prairie whipped Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Martin ran for three of Prairie’s first four TDs and finished with 124 rushing yards. He also had an interception return for a touchdown.
Cole Schlader threw for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Owen Anderson tallied 48 rushing yards and 7½ tackles. Jesse Cronan contributed 79 ground yards.
For Genesee, Cy Wareham caught five passes for 118 yards and the game’s first score.
Prairie 44 36 0 8—88
Genesee 6 0 0 0—6
Genesee — Cy Wareham 72 pass from Dawson Durham (run failed)
Prairie — Cole Martin 23 run (Owen Anderson run)
Prairie — Anderson 2 run (Cole Schlader run)
Prairie — Martin 19 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Martin 11 run (run failed)
Prairie — Sam Mager 44 run (Derik Shears run)
Prairie — Martin 62 interception return (Shears run)
Prairie — Shears 15 pass from Schlader (run failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 70 run (Tayden Hibbard run)
Prairie — Hibbard run (Mager run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 65 run (Shears pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Hibbard 8 run (run failed)
Prairie — Jesse Cronan 66 run (Hibbard run)
Pomeroy 62, Yakama 6
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Trent Gwinn accounted for 234 total yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns, including one on a 70-yard punt return, to spearhead the Pirates to a rout of Yakama Nation Tribal.
Gwinn caught four passes for 127 yards and rushed five times for another 107. Devin Noffsinger added 65 total yards and two scores.
Brandon Bales went 6-of-12 for 141 yards and three touchdowns and added 125 yards rushing for the Pirates, who totaled 433 yards to Yakama’s 163. The Eagles were held to 2 yards rushing.
Pomeroy tallied three interceptions and forced seven Yakama turnovers in all.
Yakama Nation 0 6 0 0—6
Pomeroy 24 24 8 6—62
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 19 pass from Brandon Bales (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 70 punt return (Devin Noffsinger run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 41 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Noffsinger 7 run (Noffsinger pass from Bales)
Yakama — Steve Bueno 23 pass from Andy Bennett (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Noffsinger 1 run (Noffsinger run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 50 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 77 pass from Bales (Noffsinger run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 19 pass from Bales (pass failed)
Heppner 27, Colfax 0
HEPPNER, Ore. — Colfax suffered its first loss of the season, falling at nonleague foe Heppner, which piled up 349 yards to the Bulldogs’ 56.
Heppner (4-0) quarterback Jayden Wilson scored three touchdowns on 199 yards from scrimmage to lead the Mustangs.
Colfax (3-1) picked off two passes and registered a pair of sacks. Nick Klaveano nabbed two interceptions and Garrett Dingman the other. Brandon Lustig logged two tackles for loss.
But offensively, the Bulldogs were 0-for-8 on third downs and only recorded two first downs.
Colfax 0 0 0 0—0
Heppner 7 8 12 0—27
Heppner — Kason Cimmiyotti 15 pass from Jayden Wilson (kick)
Heppner — Kannon Wilkins pass from Wilson (run)
Heppner — Wilson 60 run (kick failed)
Heppner — Cimmiyotti interception return (kick failed)
Sandpoint 30, Lewiston 0
SANDPOINT — Lewiston absorbed a nonleague loss to Sandpoint, which got 245 rushing yards from Gerritt Cox.
Jaxon Pettit threw three touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Cruz Hepburn rushed for 121 yards for the Bengals.
Lewiston 0 0 0 0—0
Sandpoint 7 20 0 3—30