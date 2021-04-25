OTHELLO — Hyatt Utzman held Othello scoreless through five innings of Game 1 and totaled four hits and four RBI for the day as the Pullman baseball team remained unbeaten Saturday with back-to-back blowouts in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The scores were 9-1 and 11-0.
Carson Coulter pitched a no-hitter through four innings of Game 2 before being swapped out for pitch-count reasons, and totaled five hits on the day.
“We played two solid games,” said Pullman coach Kevin Agnew, whose team moved to 5-0.
GAME 1
Pullman 305 001 0—9 12 0
Othello 000 000 1—1 5 1
H. Utzman, R. Bickelhaupt (6) and C. Coulter. J. Gomez and L. DeLeon.
Pullman hits — Coulter 3, O. Held 3 (2B), N. Robinson 3 (2 2B), Wells 2 (2B), Utzman
Othello hits — X. Martinez K. Garza (2B), I. Allgrea, R. Garza.
GAME 2
Pullman 008 21—11 11 1
Othello 000 00— 0 1 0
C. Coulter, O. Held (5) and N. Robinson. R. Garza, A. Garza (3), L. DeLeon and D. Suarez.
Pullman hits — Utzman 3 (2B), Coulter 2 (2B), M. Hilliard 2, Held, Wells (2B), T. Richards (2B), T. Elbracht
Othello hits — DeLeon.
Colton 15, Liberty 5
COLTON — Austin Jones struck out seven batters in the circle and went 3-for-4 at the plate as Colton picked up its first win of the season on senior day, beating Southeast 1B League adversary Liberty Christian.
Jones added two doubles while Kane Weiker notched a home run for the Wildcats (1-6).
“Just a great day on the mound for Austin,” Colton coach Steve Judy said. “Had a great day and we were able to string together some hits on the plate. The kids were pretty pumped to get their first win.”
Weather forced the scrapping of a scheduled second game.
Liberty Christian 004 01—5 5 2
Colton 308 22—15 8 3
Sam Culver, Dawson Mooney (4) and Jamie Dunham, David Piper (5). Austin Jones, Jaxon Moehrle (5) and Dan Bell, Colton Pfaff (5).
Liberty Christian hits — Ott 2, Cody Dunham (2B), J. Dunham, Culver.
Colton hits — Jones 3 (2 2B), Trent Druffel (2B), Kelton Devlin (2B), Grant Wolf, Liam Orfe, Kane Weiker (HR).
North Central 11-7, Clarkston 1-1
SPOKANE — Clarkston couldn’t get going at the plate in a doubleheader against 2A Greater Spokane League opponent North Central, falling by counts of 11-1 and 7-1.
Nic Schofield provided a bright spot for the Bantams (1-4), going 2-for-3 with a double.
“(North Central) put the ball in play and we put it where we wanted to,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “Just one of the cold dreary days where nothing really goes your way.”
GAME 1
Clarkston 000 100—1 4 8
North Central 006 302—11 11 2
Brandon Bales, Parker Hayes (4) and Greyson Schubert. Allen, Stewart (6) and Prado.
Clarkston hits — Hayes, Colby Bolen, Nic Schofield (2B), Schubert.
North Central hits — Schoeffler, Mahn 2, Kendell 2, Stites 2, Nelson 2, Stewart 2.
GAME 2
Clarkston 001 00—1 2 5
North Central 303 1x—7 10 1
Hayes, Lance Heitstuman (2) and Schubert. Stewart and Kendell
Clarkston hits — Schofield, Peyton.
North Cenral hits — Schoeffler, Mahn, Allen, Kendell, Stites 2, Nelson, Stewart, Cronen, Clancy.
Pomeroy 17-18, Touchet 2-6
POMEROY — Pomeroy freshman Trace Roberts batted 5-for-6 with eight RBI as the Pirates claimed back-to-back mercy-rule victories against Touchet and sealed a Southeast 1B League title.
Roberts had two triples and a home run for the Pirates (12-1, 11-1), while sophomore shortstop Jesse Mings went 6-for-7 with a triple and six RBI.
“They were really excited, because we’re a young team,” Pomeroy coach Dave Boyer said. “Twelve kids turned out, and eight are sophomores and freshmen. Having a really young team like this has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff, because we had no idea they would end up playing well enough to be first in the league. It’s just been great.”
GAME 1
Touchet 001 1— 2 3 1
Pomeroy 3(12)0 2—17 12 2
H. Kinkaid and K. McMakin. B. Magill, J. Mings (3), R. Vecchio (4) and T. Kimble.
Touchet hits — McMakin 2, D. Huntley.
Pomeroy hits — J. Mings 3 (3B), T. Roberts 2 (HR), Magill, Kimble (HR), Vecchio, B. Mings, O. Severs 2, N. Lamb.
GAME 2
Touchet 103 11—6 6 1
Pomeroy 306 9x—18 11 2
McMakin, B. Orozco (3), G. Zessin (4) and Kinkaid. Severs, Roberts (4) and Kimble.
Touchet hits — P. Frazier 2, McMakin 2, Orozco, Zessin.
Pomeroy hits — J. Mings 3, T. Roberts 3 (2 3B), B. Mings 3 (2B), Severs (2B), J. Blachly.
SOFTBALLGenesee 18-23, Nezperce 3-4
NEZPERCE — Bailey Leseman went 6-of-6 at the plate as Genesee downed Nezperce in a Whitepine League doubleheader by scores of 18-3 and 23-4.
Kyleigh Carter was 3-for-4 while Harlei Donner produced three hits, including a home run down the left line in the second game.
Riley Leseman held down the circle with three strikeouts and had a hit in each contest for the Bulldogs (6-4, 6-2).
GAME 1
Nezperce 003—3 2 0
Genesee (11)25—18 7 1
A. Husted and J. Lux. R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Nezperce hits — A. Husted, KC Wahl (2B).
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 2, K. Carter 2, S. Hanson, K. Stout, R. Leseman.
GAME 2
Genesee 38(12)—23 12 4
Nezperce 211—4 4 2
R. Leseman and B. Leseman. S. Hand and J. Lux.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 4, K. Carter (3B), H. Donner 3 (HR), K. Stout, R. Leseman, M. Scharnhorst, M. Miller.
Nezperce hits — A. Husted (2B), M. Horton 2, S. Wahl.
Colton 4-8, Liberty Christian 3-3
COLTON — Josie Schultheis pitched a full seven innings en route to 11 strikeouts as Colton achieved a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep against Liberty Christian. The scores were 4-3 and 8-3.
Schultheis also batted 4-of-6 at the plate with four RBI, while Magie Meyer totaled two triples and six strikeouts for the Wildcats.
GAME 1
Liberty Christian 000 010 2—3 5 2
Colton 200 010 1—4 7 5
J. Schultheis and R. Becker. H. Butcher and L. Reed.
Liberty Christian hits — H. Bush 3, A. Rumsey, E. Reed.
Colton hits — M. Meyer 2 (3B, 2B), J. Schultheis 2 (2B), R. Vining 2, R. Becker.
GAME 2
Liberty Christian 001 010 1—3 11 5
Colton 000 053 x—8 7 3
M. Meyer and R. Becker. E. Reed and L. Reed.
Liberty Christian hits — A. Zaring 3 (2B), L. Reed 3, C. Davis 2, H. Butcher (2B), K. Wilson (2B).
Colton hits — R. Vining 2 (2B), J. Schultheis 2, M. Meyer (3B), R. Becker, A. Purnell.
Pomeroy 18-7, Touchet 8-4
POMEROY — Keely Maves hit three home runs, including a deep grand slam in the second game, as Pomeroy swept Touchet in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader, 18-8 and 7-4.
Elizabeth Ruckert replaced Maves in the fourth inning and “kinda saved the game for us,” Pomeroy coach Jessica Nelson said.
The Pirates (5-7) also fielded well, Nelson said.
GAME 1
Touchet 106 010 0—8 4 11
Pomeroy 338 220 x—18 9 5
R. Renwick and A. Orozco. K. Maves, E. Ruckert (4) and E. Ruckert and J. Herres (4).
Touchet hits — A. Orozco, L. Kincaid, E. Hilbert, M. Forbes.
Pomeroy hits — N. Bryson 2, K. Maves 4 (3 HR), M. Kowatsch 2, K. Dixon.
GAME 2
Touchet 202 000 0—4 4 2
Pomeroy 105 001 x—7 10 3
R. Kenwick and A. Orozco. K. Maves and J. Herres.
Touchet hits — A. Orozco 2 (3B, 2B), A. Luna, E. Hilbert.
Pomeroy hits — N. Bryson, M. Kowatsch, K. Maves 3 (2B), E. Ruckert 2, K. Schmidt, K. Dixon, J. Herres.
Post Falls 12-16, Moscow 2-1
POST FALLS — Moscow suffered a pair of five-inning mercy-rule defeats in a road doubleheader against Post Falls.
The Bears fell to 2-12.
Complete linescores were not available.
GAME 1
Moscow 010 10— 2 6 4
Post Falls 300 45—12 6 0
GAME 2
Post Falls 346 21—16 7 2
Moscow 000 01— 1 2 2
St. Maries 11-21, Orofino 0-4
ST. MARIES — Strong pitching from Taci Watkins of St. Maries held Orofino at bay as the Maniacs fell by five-inning mercy rule in both installments of a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader.
Orofino coach Sean Diffin said his young team is building experience to be able to stack up against the next level of competition. The Maniacs’ record fell to 9-8 overall and 6-6 in league.
GAME 1
Orofino 000 00— 0 1 6
St. Maries 308 10—11 3 0
K. Hudson and M. Madden. T. Watkins and J. Holder.
Orofino hit — R. Schwartz
St. Maries hits — Watkins, G. Barden, S. Mitchell (HR).
GAME 2
Orofino 012 10— 4 4 1
St. Maries 09(11) 1X—21 2 1
K. Hudson, R. Schwartz (2) and M. Madden, D. Maetche (2). T. Watkins, NA (2) and J. Holder.
Orofino hits — J. Miller 2, M. Zenner, Hudson, H. Miller
St. Maries hit — K. Miller (3B), J. Telford.
Postponements
A softball doubleheader between Potlatch and visiting Prairie was postponed because of harsh weather. The same was true of Garfield-Palouse’s home games against DeSales, which will be made up Tuesday or Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELDKelly pops another PR win
POST FALLS — Madigan Kelly lowered her personal record in the 300 hurdles to 46.97 seconds to beat Lewiston teammate Demaris Stuffle and capture a title at the Christina Finney Coed Relays track meet Friday.
Other winners from the area were Jennah Carpenter of Lewiston in the girls’ high jump, Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow in the girls’ long jump, Thor Kessinger of Lewiston in the boys’ shot put and Caleb Skinner of LHS in the boys’ triple jump.
GIRLS
Team scores
Post Falls 148.33, Lewiston 100, Moscow 97.33, Coeur d’Alene 90.73, Lake City 69.2, Timberlake 52, Sandpoint 50.4, Lakeland 50
Lewiston and Moscow placers
100 — 2. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 13.28.
400 — 3. Emily Collins, Lew, 1:01.37.
3,200 — 3. Maya Conklin, Lew, 12:35.21.
100 hurdles — 3. Julia Branen, Mos, 17.29.
300 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 46.97; 2. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 48.89.
1,600 relay — Moscow (Lassen, Poler, Kirkland, Watson), 4:12.59
High jump — 1. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-0; 3. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8.
Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmeman, Mos, 16-8; 2. Carpenter, Lew, 16-5.
Triple jump — 3. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 33-4½.
BOYS
Team scores
Post Falls 145, Sandpoint 105.16, Lake City 95, Coeur d’Alene 93.83, Lewiston 81.33, Moscow 62.83, Timberlake 53.33, Lakeland 45.5
Lewiston and Moscow placers
400 — 3. Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 53.57.
1,600 — 2. Payton Bigler, Lew, 4:37.78.
3,200 — 3. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:16.70.
110 hurdles — 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 16.39.
300 hurdles — 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 44.12.
Pole vault — 3. Jake Skinner, Lew, 11-6.
Long jump — 2. James White, Lew, 20-3½.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 41-9½.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 46-2.
Discus — 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 144-1.
Stewart wins by tiebreaker
KAMIAH — Rose Stewart of Kendrick edged Morgan Blazzard of Troy by tiebreaker after they each set personal records in the girls’ shot put at the Whitepine League Championships.
Multiple winners included sprinter Kadence Beck of Highland, distance runner Clara Anderson of Logos, hurdler Laney Landmark of Kamiah, distance runner Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley and hurdler Brady Cox of Kamiah.
Team titles went to the Logos girls and the Kamiah boys.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 159, Troy 113.66, Kamiah 67, Prairie 63, Clearwater Valley 54, Highland 53, Deary 47, Nezperce 39, Genesee 36.33, Kendrick 33, Timberline 21, Lapwai 6, Potlatch 2.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.95; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.43; 3. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.47.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 27.07; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.13; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.49.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 1:00.84; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:03.22; 3, Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:03.32.
800 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:30.28; 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:32.14; 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:33.31.
1,600 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:40.16; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:45.30; 3. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 6:11.90.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 11:54.43; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 12:20.11; 3. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:10.70.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.01; 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 17.53; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.85.
300 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 49.04; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.04; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 53.96.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray) 53.57; 2. Kamiah 54.78; 3. Nezperce 57.51.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:53.40; 2. Nezperce 1:55.72; 3. Kamiah 2:00.90.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Michaels, Anderson, Jankovic, L. Wilson) 2:04.04; 2. Nezperce 2:05.68; 3. Clearwater Valley 2:12.30.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, L. Wilson, Blum, Anderson) 4:27.23; 2. Troy 3:34.97; 3. Clearwater Valley 4:37.82.
High jump — 1. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-10; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0; 2. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0; 3. Martha Smith, CV, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 16-1; 2. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 14-5½; 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14-1¼.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-4; 2. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 29-6; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 29-1.
Shot put — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 37-2; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 37-2; 3, Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 30-2.
Discus — 1. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 104-2; 2, Mary Martin, CV, 92-10; 3. Emiley Proctor, Dea, 90-6.
BOYS
Team scores — Kamiah 147.5, Logos 137, Prairie 73, Troy 72, Deary 68.5, Clearwater Valley 48, Genesee 34, Timberline 32, Kendrick 23, Potlatch 13, Nezperce 11, Lapwai 8, Highland-Craigmont 1.
100 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 11.35; 2. Gabe Eades, Kam, 11.84; 3. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.90.
200 — 1. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 24.23; 2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 24.39; 3. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 24.79.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Kam, 52.57; 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 54.52; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 54.77.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:05.22; 2. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:05.99; 3. Alex Blum, Log, 2:07.89.
1,600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:47.13; 2. Carson Sellers, Tim, 4:49.74; 3. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:59.76.
3,200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:20.29; 2. Carson Sellers, Timb, 10:24.86; 3. Jason Elmore, Log, 10:47.47.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 17.15; 2. Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.39; 3. Alex Ahmann, Log, 18.83.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 44.48; 2. Preston Johnston, Dea, 45.53; 3. Alex Ahmann, Log, 46.92.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Cox, Eades, Wilcox, Sams) 46.53; 2. Kamiah 47.06; 3. Logos 47.49.
800 relay — 1. Deary (Johnston, Kirk, Rickerd, Stapleton) 1:35.09; 2. Troy 1:38.12; 3. Logos 1:39.09.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Howard, Comis, Sentz, Blum) 3:46.53; 2. Genesee 3:50.03; 3. Troy 3:57.63.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Stevens, Comis, Sentz, Blum) 4:02.85; 2. Clearwater Valley 4:29.33; 3. Kamiah 4:32.96.
High jump — 1. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-6; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 5-4; 3. Kendrick Wheeler, Kam, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; 3. Luke Krough, Kam, 10-0.
Long jump — 1. Gabe Eades, Kam, 18-5¼; 2. Sidney Sanford, Log, 18-0; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-0.
Triple jump — 1. Gabe Eades, Kam, 37-8; 2. Sidney Sanford, Log, 37-7; 3. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 37-3.
Shot put — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 41-11; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 38-10; 3. Braedyn Stettler, Dea, 38-0.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 153-4; 2. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 131-0; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 128-9.
Maniacs win both team titles
OROFINO — With near identical team scores of 164 and 163, the Orofino boys and girls swept to victory in the four-team Maniac Invitational on Friday.
GIRLS
Team scores — Orofino 163, Lewiston 105, Grangeville 30, Lapwai 12
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.23; 2. Josie Sager, Lew, 14.07; 3. Zoey Bryant, Gra, 14.40.
200 — 1. Josie Sager, Lew, 29.19; 2. Breyer Boyer, Oro, 29.57; 3. Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 29.99
400 — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 1:01.78
800 — 1. Breyer Boyer, Oro, 2:45.81; 2. Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 2:54.98; 3. Maggie Carr, Lew, 3:10.67
1,600 — 1. Shania Bronkhorst, Lew, 6:41.70; 2. Giada Talbott, Lew, 7:07.48.
3,200 — 1. Maggie Carr, Lew, 15:38; 2. Isabella Bailey, Lew, 15:39.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.69; 2. Abby Rasmussen, Oro, 17.33; 3. Kaia Romero, Oro, 19.42.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.19
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger), 58.02.
800 relay — 1. Orofino (Bonds, Rogers, Romero, Rasmussen), 2:06.48.
Medley relay — 1. Orofino (Bonds, Rasmussen, Boyer, Zywina), 2:05.76.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 15-9½; 2. Jayden Leighton, Lap, 12-11.
Triple jump — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 35-3; 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 32-10.
Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 34-2; 2. Lucy Smith, Lew, 30-0¾; 3. Angelinna Elliott, Lew, 26-1¼
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 113-2; 2. Emma Edwards, Gra, 91-6; 3. Lucy Smith, Lew, 90-9.
BOYS
Team scores — Orofino 164, Lewiston 123, Grangeville 89
100 — 1. Tucker Malloy, Lew. 11.97; 2. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.99; 3. Ethan Shaw, Lew, 12.02
200 — 1. Adam Nelson, Lew, 25.39; 2. Carson Jones, Lew, 26.01; 3. Alex Powers, Oro, 26.42.
400 — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 56.64; 2. James Gortsema, Gra, 1:00.90; 3. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 1:01.01
800 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 2:21.88; 2. Joel Gates, Gra, 2:24.18; 3. Zachary Grimm, Lew, 2:25.42
1,600 — 1. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5:15.74; 2. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:15.82; 3. Adam Johnston, Lew, 5:26.42
3,200 — 1. Adam Johnston, Lew, 12:05; 2. Braitton Beckstead, Lew, 12:45
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Pettengill, Beardin, Fowler, Malloy), 46.98
800 relay — 1. Orofino (Godwin, Pettengill, Powers, Mallow), 1:41.36
Medley relay — 1. Orofino (Beardin, Pettengill, Godwin, Hanes-Miller), 4:24.52
High jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 5-8; 2. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5-6; 3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Dan Fowler, Lew, 13-0; 2. Lane Stewart, Lew, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 18-8; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 15-5; 3. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 13-1.
Triple jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 37-9; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 32-4; 3. Henry Hill, Oro, 31-7¾.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 48-8; 2. Joel Sneddon, Oro, 41-8; 3. Robert Storm, Lew, 39-6.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 139-3; 2. Thomas, Oro, 116-3; 3. Storm, Lew, 111-7.
Colfax, Gar-Pal prevail
COLFAX — The Colfax boys and Garfield-Palouse girls claimed team titles in a meet Friday.
GIRLS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 126, Kettle Falls 118, Colfax 99, Reardan 68, Asotin 53, Oakesdale 51.
Area placers
100 — 2. Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 14.39; 3. Sadie Thummel, Aso, 14.62.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 30.25; 3. Sadie Thummel, Aso, 30.40.
400 — 1. Kenndy Cook, GP, 1:03.97.
800 — 1. Laynie Southern, GP, 3:07.96.
1,600 — 1. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 5:46.79; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:24.48; 3. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:27.64.
3,200 — 1. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 11:41.97; 2. Anna Cocking, Colf, 15:03.91.
110 hurdles — 3. Paige Claassen, Colf, 21.21.
300 hurdles — 1. Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 56.06; 3. Paige Claassen, Colf, 1:02.73.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Blomgren, Laughary, Cook), 56.85. 2. Colfax 57.80.
800 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 2:07.59.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Gibler, Southern, Snekvik, Edwards) 5:18.38.
High jump — 1. Hailey Demler, Colf, 4-10; 2. Samantha Pfaff, Gar, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1, Paige Claassen, Colf, 7-0.
Long jump — 3. Dani Getz, Colf, 12-10.
Triple jump — 3. Gibb, Col, 27-1.
Shot put — 1. Ava Hemphill, GP, 27-11; 3. Hailey Demler, Colf, 23-10½.
Discus — 1. Ava Hemphill, GP, 76-7.
BOYS
Team scores — Colfax 186, Kettle Falls 83, Reardan 64, Oakesdale 64, Garfield-Palouse 55, Asotin 29.
Area placers
100 — 1. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.32; 2. Jaxon Wick, Colf, 12.38.
200 — 1. Ethan Cook, GP, 25.33; 3. CJ Pasion, Aso, 25.86.
400 — 2. Jaxon Wick, Colf, 55.28; 3. Jonah Goeckner, Aso, 55.78.
800 — 1. Dyamin Vanek, Colf, 2:20.00; 2. Josh Huber, Colf, 2:35.51.
1,600 — 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 5:04.24; 3. Dynamin Vanek, Colf, 5:16.31.
3,200 — 1. Josh Huber, Colf, 11:47.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Colton Kneale, Colf, 20.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Colton Kneale, Col, 50.00.
400 relay — 1. Colfax (Vanek, Wick, Brown, Heilsberg) 47.63.
1,600 relay — 2. Colfax (Heilsberg, Vanek, Wick, Heiner), 4:00.00.
High jump — 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Trenton Ensley, Colf, 17-1; 3. Heilsberg, Colf, 5-0.
Triple jump — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 38-5.
Shot put — 1. Jacob Brown, Colf, 42-4½.
Discus — 2. Jacob Brown, Colf, 113-8; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 98-11.
Javelin — 2. Bradyn Heilsberg, Colf, 104-3.