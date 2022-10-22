PULLMAN — With a soaked Hobbs Field resembling a frigid Slip ’N Slide, the Pullman Greyhounds celebrated a big Class 2A Greater Spokane League football victory in a condition-appropriate manner Friday.

After routing East Valley 46-0 to end a two-game skid, several Hounds (4-3, 3-2 GSL) ran and slid head first into the end zone where the team huddled for its postgame breakdown.

