HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds extended their winning streak to three with a 42-27 Class 2A Greater Spokane League football road win against the Rogers Pirates on Friday.
Caleb Northcroft of Pullman (3-1, 2-0) threw 23-of-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Barbour had 12 receptions for 115 yards and a score while also snagging two interceptions on defense.
Five Greyhounds combined for 146 yards on the ground. Terran Page led the way with 97 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Henry Preece had two touchdowns on nine carries.
Pullman 7 21 7 7—42
Rogers 6 7 7 7—27
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Carlens Dollin kick).
Rogers — Gabriel Skinner 64 pass from Fritz Reiher (kick missed).
Rogers — Aryq Griffey 3 run (Irvin Gomez kick).
Pullman — Gavin Brown 47 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Pullman — Preece 15 run (Dollin kick).
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 10 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Rogers — Ronald Warrick V 40 pass from Reiher (Gomez kick).
Pullman — Barbour N/A kick return (Dollin kick).
Rogers — Reiher 1 run (Gomez kick).
Pullman — Terran Page 4 run (Dollin kick).
SJEL 54, Garfield-Palouse 48 (4OT)
PALOUSE — In a game that went to four overtimes, the Vikings verged on their first win of the season but ultimately fell to Southeast 1B League foe St. John Endicott/LaCrosse.
“It was a back-and-forth game the whole time,” said Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish, whose team fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in league. “We lost 55-0 the first time we played them, and our kids stepped up and battled. Bryce Pfaff at quarterback and Lane Collier at receiver had a big game. ... I was just super-proud of our kids for battling and playing as hard as they did after what happened the first time we played them.”
Timberline 40, Deary 32
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe rallied from a halftime deficit to battle past the Mustangs in their Whitepine League Division II season debut.
Rylan West logged 24 rushing attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns for Timberline (2-3, 1-0), while Parker Brown passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.
For Deary (1-3, 0-1), Tucker Ashmead logged one rushing and one receiving touchdown. The Mustangs led 26-12 at their high point and 26-20 at intermission before the Spartans turned the tide.
Deary 6 20 0 6—32
Timberline 6 14 12 8—40
Timberline — Rylan West 14 run (run failed).
Deary — Blane Clark 5 run (run failed).
Deary — Caleb Rickert 14 run (run failed).
Timberline — West 50 run (pass failed).
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 30 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Dallen Stapleton run).
Deary — Ashmead 75 pass from Vincent (run failed).
Timberline — Caleb Marshall 4 pass from Parker Brown (Darrin Bonner run).
Timberline — Bonner 13 pass from Brown (run failed).
Timberline — West 6 run (pass failed).
Deary — Dale Fletcher 60 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Brown 63 run (Bonner pass from Brown).
Prairie 50, Genesee 22
GENESEE — After allowing the first 16 points of the game to the host Bulldogs, the Pirates of Cottonwood turned the tide in the second quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The return of quarterback Angus Jordan, who had been out with injury, proved to be a boon for Genesee (1-3, 0-3) as he figured in two of the Bulldogs’ three touchdown plays.
Colton McElroy rushed for three touchdowns for Prairie (3-1, 3-0), and Eli Hinds rushed a team-high 128 yards while scoring twice.
Prairie 0 12 24 14—50
Genesee 16 0 0 6—22
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 18 pass from Grant wolf (Angus Jordan run).
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (Bartosz pass from Jordan).
Prairie — Colton McElroy 1 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Eli Hinds 23 run (run failed).
Prairie — McElroy 18 run (Hinds run).
Prairie — Hinds 12 run (McElroy run).
Prairie — McElroy 53 run (Jake Quintal run).
Prairie — Quintal 10 run (Hinds run).
Genesee — Bartosz 67 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Prairie — Levi Gehring 17 pass from Levi McElroy (pass failed).
Kendrick 80, Lewis County 0
NEZPERCE — The unbeaten Tigers continued their path of destruction with a mauling of the Lewis County Eagles in both teams’ Whitepine League Division II season debut.
Kendrick (5-0, 1-0) led 58-0 at halftime, thanks in no small part to a 10-for-14 passing performance for 290 yards and six touchdowns from starting quarterback Ty Koepp. Hunter Taylor caught five passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers currently are on a run of 236 unanswered points going back to the first quarter of their Sept. 9 game against Wilbur-Creston-Keller. They have played 10 consecutive quarters of shutout football.
Kendrick 22 36 16 6—0
Lewis County 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 10 pass from Ty Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Taylor 14 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 35 pass from Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Taylor 88 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Taylor 65 punt return (Taylor pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Hewett 57 pass from Koepp (Nathan Tweit run).
Kendrick — Taylor 18 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Kendrick — Tweit 55 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 49 run (Fitzmorris run).
Kendrick — Tanner Clemenhagen 34 run (T. Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Tweit 63 run (run failed).
Kamiah 34, Clearwater Valley 22
The Kubs used 358 rushing yards to take the battle of two of the top Whitepine League Division I teams with a win against the Rams.
Colton Ocain had 20 carries for 128 yards for Kamiah (4-1, 3-0). Connor Weddle had 94 yards on 11 carries and Colton Sams had 16 carries for 93 yards.
Sams also had 11 tackles. Porter Whipple had three sacks.
Anthony Fabbi had two rushing touchdowns for Clearwater Valley (3-2, 2-1) in the loss.
Clearwater Valley 8 6 8 0—22
Kamiah 6 0 14 14—34
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Fabbi 5 run (Bass Myers run).
Kamiah — Kaden Degroot 33 pass from Dave Kludt (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Myers 6 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Everett Oatmon 38 pass from Kludt (Colton Sams pass from Kludt).
Clearwater Valley — Fabbi 4 run (Schilling pass from Fabbi).
Kamiah —Connor Weddle 4 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Kludt 3 run (Degroot pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Kludt 3 run (run failed).
Pomeroy 86, Yakama Tribal 0
POMEROY — The Pirates defense held the Yakima Tribal Eagles to negative yardage in a Class 1B Southeast league game.
Yakima Tribal had -49 yards on total offense on the night.
Sidney Bales totaled 117 yards on just three carries and scored on each touch.
Yakama Tribal 0 0 0 0— 0
Pomeroy 38 24 16 8—86
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 52 run (Trevin Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Bales 15 run (Walker Flynn run).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 5 pass form Bales (run failed).
Pomeroy — Bales 50 run (Boone Schmidt pass from Kimble).
Pomeroy — Oliver Severs 13 pass from Kimble (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Safety.
Pomeroy — Severs 37 pass from Kimble (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Brodie Magill 5 run (Kyzer Herres run).
Pomeroy — Magill 7 run (Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 5 run (Magill run).
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 35 run (Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 5 run (Magill run).
Northwest Christian 25, Asotin 7
COLBERT, Wash. — The visiting Panthers struggled to contain the big play in a Class 2B Bi-County loss to the Crusaders.
Ryan Waters scored three of the four touchdowns for the Crusaders. One on a 70-yard punt return and another on a 46-yard run.
Gavin Ells had 101 receiving yards on five catches including a 58-yard score for Asotin (1-3, 0-3).
Asotin 0 0 7 0— 7
Northwest Christian 6 6 13 0—25
Northwest Christian — Ryan Waters 1 run (kick failed).
Northwest Christian — Waters 70 punt return (pass failed).
Northwest Christian — Titus Spuler 12 pass from Mike Bauman (kick failed).
Northwest Christian — Waters 46 run (Jacob Bell kick).
Asotin — Gavin Ells 58 pass from Cody Ells (Cameron Clovis kick).
Lake City 35, Moscow 6
MOSCOW — The Bears got a big man touchdown, but lost to the visiting Timberwolves in a nonleague contest.
Defensive lineman Jamison Griffen caught a tipped pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Moscow (0-5) intercepted Jackson Pettit of Lake City three times.
Noah Valasco was 16-of-33 for 147 yards for the Bears.
Lake City 14 7 14 0—35
Moscow 6 0 0 0— 6
Lake City — Wayne Queen N/A punt block return (Emilio Herrera kick).
Moscow — Jamison Griffen N/A interception return (kick failed).
Lake City — Zach Johnson 7 run (Herrera kick).
Lake City — Johnson 76 run (Herrera kick).
Lake City — Johnson 31 run (Herrera kick).
Lake City — Jake Whitehead 6 run (Herrera kick).
West Valley 23, Clarkston 0
In a game where “nothing really went right” for them, according to coach Brycen Bye, the Bantams failed to get on the board in a defeat to visiting Class 2A Greater Spokane League for West Valley.
Clarkston falls to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league.
West Valley 2 7 7 7—23
Clarkston 0 0 0 0— 0
West Valley — Safety.
West Valley — Raesean Eaton 3 run (Grady Walker kick).
West Valley — Judah Clark 1 run (Walker kick).
West Valley — Walker 8 run (Walker kick).
Kellogg 80, Orofino 0
KELLOGG — It was a rough day for Orofino as the Maniacs failed to get on the board while enduring an offensive barrage from host Kendrick led by brothers Ripley and Kolby Luna, who combined for seven touchdowns.
Tucker Malloy had 133 yards on kick returns for Orofino (0-4), which coach Jake Maetche said way “probably our highlight” on the stat sheet.
Orofino 0 0 0 0— 0
Kellogg 30 22 22 6—80
Kellogg — Kolby Luna 42 interception return (two-point play good).
Kellogg — K. Luna 29 pass from Ripley Luna (two-point play good).
Kellogg — Varick Meredith 25 interception return (K. Luna pass from R. Luna).
Kellogg — K. Luna 5 pass from R. Luna (two-point play failed).
Kellogg — Meredith 5 pass from R. Luna (Meredith pass from R. Luna).
Kellogg — Jaeger Hall 7 pass from R. Luna (two-point play failed).
Kellogg — Reed Whetcott 3 pass from R. Luna (K. Luna pass from R. Luna).
Kellogg — Ramsey Raimio 85 kickoff return (two-point play good).
Kellogg — K. Luna 15 pass from R. Luna (two-point play good).
Kellogg — Whetcott 4 run (run failed).
Kellogg — Kolter Wood 30 run (two-point play failed).
Tri-Valley 44, Salmon River 30
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — The Savages lost in a Class 1A Division II Long Pin conference game to the Tri-Valley Titans
Salmon River dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in league play.
No other information was available at press time.
VOLLEYBALLEagles soar to win in four
SPOKANE — Annie Goetz logged a double-double of 13 kills and 11 assists to lead Pullman Christian School to a Mountain Christian League win against Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20 as the Eagles improved their record to 2-3 overall and in league.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks 2-1.
Colfax falls in Crossover Classic
SPOKANE — The Colfax volleyball team dropped a 25-16, 28-26 decision to Mead in the opening round of the Crossover Classic at Lewis & Clark High School.
No other information was available at press time.
BOYS SOCCEROaks Classical Christian 3, Pullman Christian 1
SPOKANE — The Pullman Christian Eagles lost a Mountain Christian League game 4-1 to The Oaks.
Liam Fitzgeraled scored the only goal for Pullman Christian (2-2, 1-1) late in the first half.
No other stats were available at press time.
Pullman Christian 1 0—1
Oaks Classical 3 1—4
BOYS GOLFBengals second to hosts at Cd’a Invite
COEUR D’ALENE — Carson King of Lewiston placed second among individuals to spearhead a runner-up team showing by the Bengal boys at the Coeur d’Alene Invite on Avondale Golf Course.
King shot a round of 75, three strokes behind individual champion Luke West of Coeur d’Alene, whose team also came out on top.
Chase Lovell led the way for fifth-place Moscow.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 302; 2. Lewiston 325; 3. Lake City 327; 4. Lakeland 352; 5. Moscow 353; 6. Sandpoint 358; 7. Post Falls 424.
Medalist — Luke West (Coeur d’Alene) 72.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 75, Noah Acord 81, Teigen Knewbow 83, Cody Ray 86.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 84, Paxton Domigo 86, Gage Schlieter 91, Luke Zimmer 92.
GIRLS GOLFLewiston players take top two spots
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Abbigail Tellez and Mollie Seibly took the top two spots to propel the Lewiston girls golf team to a win in the Coeur d’Alene Invite at the Hayden Lake Country Club.
Tellez led the field with a 13-over 85. Seibly finished two strokes back from her teammate and Julia Brume finished with a 90.
In team scoring, Lewiston topped host Coeur d’Alene’s A team by one stroke, 374 to 375.
Myah Parsons led all Moscow golfers with a 95. The Bears did not have enough competing to register a team score.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 374; 2. Coeur d’Alene A 375; 3. Sandpoint 381; 4. Coeur d’Alene B 407; 5. Post Falls 434.
Medalist — Abbigail Tellez (Lewiston) 85.
Other Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 87; Julia Brume 90; Lexi Casey 104; Aleena White 106; Avery Martin 112; Shelby Arellano 112.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 95; Hayes Brown 97; Alexa Lambert 133.