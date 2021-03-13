PULLMAN — Pullman football coach David Cofer is allowing himself some moral victories this season — Washington’s pandemic-delayed high school football season is a moral victory in itself, after all — and Friday’s loss to conference-leading West Valley fits the category.
The Greyhounds went toe-to-toe with the visiting Eagles, falling short in a 20-18 loss at Washington State University’s Gesa Field in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League affair. Pullman’s failed 2-point attempt with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter ended up being the difference.
“I was really happy with the way that we came out and battled,” Cofer said. “That’s the kind of performance that I’ve been waiting to see.”
West Valley (3-0) of Spokane entered the game averaging 40.5 points per game, but mustered half that against Pullman. The Greyhounds (1-2) were sharp up front and limited the Eagles’ run-heavy attack, save for a few chunk plays.
The Hounds also got their starting quarterback back. After missing the first two games of the season, senior Carson Coulter was back in action, giving his team a boost.
“I told them before this game to just surrender the outcome and just play good football,” Cofer said. “And ultimately, at the end of the day, that’s what we did.”
Coulter hit Mason Emerson on a slant for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:52 to go in the fourth, bringing Pullman within 20-18. The ensuing 2-point try was no good.
The teams traded punts and turnovers on downs until the Greyhounds’ final possession, which started at their own 23-yard line with 1:39 on the clock. Fifteen seconds later, it was back with West Valley, after Pullman went four-and-out. The Eagles kneeled out the game’s final plays to secure the road win.
“We’ve got to find a way to make a few more plays,” Cofer said.
Pullman led 12-7 at halftime, but West Valley owned the third quarter, scoring touchdowns with 9:10 and 1:47 remaining to bounce ahead 20-12. The Eagles’ second touchdown of the quarter capped a 12-play drive that only spanned 39 yards, but also drained more than half of the quarter’s 12-minute clock.
Running back Malachi Clark did the hefty lifting during that series, logging 10 carries, including a 6-yarder to the end zone. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior finished with 132 yards and two scores on 34 attempts (3.9 yards per carry).
“Coming into this one, they were averaging 9 yards a carry, which is almost unheard of,” Cofer said. “So we were able to take that away, for the most part.”
Eagles quarterback Nick Toole also completed all six of his passes after halftime to aid West Valley’s late surge. He was 0-for-6 in the first half.
Pullman opened the scoring when Coulter connected with Hyatt Utzman for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Jaxon Patrick added a 28-yard field goal to make it 9-0 at the 10:52 mark of the second, and nailed a 35-yarder at the halftime horn to make it 12-7.
Coulter, whose absence from Pullman’s first two games was because of undisclosed reasons, handled a heavy workload in his season debut. He completed 18-of-29 passes for 160 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and led the Greyhounds in rushing with 44 yards on 17 carries.
Sophomore Alex Wills started at quarterback in Pullman’s first two games.
“He ran the ball, he took some big hits, he played well for us on defense,” Cofer said of Coulter. “He really did a lot of things for us.”
Emerson led Pullman’s receivers with 86 yards. He, Jason Tran and Utzman had five catches each.
The Greyhounds will look to build on their positive momentum next Friday at East Valley (Spokane).
West Valley 0 7 13 0— 20
Pullman 6 6 0 6— 18
First Quarter
Pullman — Hyatt Utzman 15 pass from Carson Coulter (kick failed), 9:13
Second Quarter
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick 28 field goal, 10:52
West Valley — Malachi Clark 42 run (Jackson Bale kick), 4:45
Pullman — Patrick 35 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
West Valley — Treden Davis-Reed 14 pass from Nick Toole (Bale kick), 9:10
West Valley — Clark 6 run (kick failed), 1:47
Fourth Quarter
Pullman — Mason Emerson 20 pass from Coulter (pass failed), 6:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West Valley: Malachi Clark 34-132, Nick Toole 3-(-1), Chase Steubing 2-23, Kamron Holley 1-(-24), Tanner Castle 1-(-1), TEAM 2-(-5). Pullman: Carson Coulter 17-44, Mason Emerson 7-8, Jason Tran 8-27.
PASSING — West Valley: Toole 6-12-0—62, Holley 0-1-0—0. Pullman: Coulter 18-29-0—160.
RECEIVING — West Valley: Treden Davis-Reed 4-50, Holley 1-2, Kyle Gipson 1-10. Pullman: Tanner Barbour 3-14, Emerson 5-86, Hyatt Utzman 5-45, Tran 5-15.
