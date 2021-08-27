Less than five months after finishing its first season in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League, Pullman will take the field in what it hopes is a more typical season.
Last season, coach David Cofer was worried about shoveling snow to be able to get to his locker room and wondering if the delayed season would take place.
This season, the focus returns to the lack of depth and how to mix and match his skill players to get the most desired affect.
“Our challenge will be to get guys ready to play that have minimal varsity experience so I can see the depth issue improving as the season moves along,” said Cofer, the fifth-year coach.
The Greyhounds will return one of the smallest senior classes in recent history, expecting to bring back anywhere from seven to 10 12th graders.
A strength for Pullman this season, which they did not get to experience last season: a nonleague schedule. The Greyhounds have three games scheduled before their first GSL contest, which is against former Greater Northern League rival Clarkston on Sept. 24.
Those three games will be pivotal in allowing Cofer and the Greyhounds to build up some experience that they are lacking coming into the season.
The experience might be lacking, but the talent should be there. Cofer sees his team as, “a unique and talented group that is very balanced across the board.” He plans on using multiple skill guys behind a solid offensive line this season.
The offensive line looks to be the biggest strength for Pullman, and ball control will be key.
The Greyhounds open their season on the road when they take on Zillah at 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Their two other nonleague opponents will be at home against Toppenish and Moscow on Sept. 10 and 17, respectively.
Pullman will host three conference games this season: Oct. 1 vs. West Valley, Oct. 8 against Rogers and the Oct. 29 regular-season finale vs. North Central.
Cofer will attempt to get the Greyhounds into the postseason for the first time as part of the GSL, as there was no postseason tournament at the end of the truncated, pandemic-delayed spring season.
Isbelle may be contacted at risbelle@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
Pullman
COACH — David Cofer (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-2 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League and overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Riley Pettitt, sr., QB/DE; Cody Ryan, sr., OL/LB; Nick Robison, sr., OL/DE; Jaxon Patrick, sr., WR/DB/K; Henry Preece, jr., OL/DT; Cotton Sears, jr., OL/DT; Tanner Barbour, jr., WR/DB; Alex Wills, jr., QB/LB; Terran Page, soph., RB/DB
Five Things
1. Riley Pettitt is entering his senior year as the quarterback and Pullman is expecting him to have a great season.
2. Tanner Barbour returns as a receiver/defensive back after playing high school football for the first time this spring. He earned second-team all-league as a DB and led the team in interceptions.
3. This will be the Greyhounds’ smallest senior class in recent years. They are expecting between seven to 10 seniors.
4. Jaxon Patrick emerged in the spring as a quality placekicker. The senior spent time this summer going to showcase camps. He also will look to contribute as a WR/DB.
5. Senior Nick Robison looks to lead the line group on both sides of the ball. He also could see time as a fullback.