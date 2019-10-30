Visiting Pullman completed an undefeated run to the Great Northern League title Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-11 high school volleyball victory against Clarkston.
The showing improved the Greyhounds to 12-0 in league and 13-2 overall. They lost a total of only two sets all season in league play.
Leaders for Pullman included Addie Hawes (34 assists, two aces), Mikayla Uhlenkott (14 kills, 10 digs), Maddy Oelke (10 kills) and Hana Gecas (12 digs).
For Clarkston (2-10, 2-9), Katie Kaufman was 13-for-13 serving with one ace while Amya Dahl added 10 assists and Avah Griner made four blocks.
JV — Pullman def. Clarkston
Frosh — Clarkston def. Pullman
Pirates pummel Prescott
POMEROY — On senior night, Pomeroy posted a 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 victory against visiting Prescott to conclude its Southeast 1B League season.
The Pirates finished with a final league record of 11-1, tying them with Oakesdale at the top of the Southeast 1B standings.
Leading Pomeroy was Maddy Dixon with 15 kills. Heidi Heytvelt had 29 assists, Jaden Steele and Jillian Herres each had four aces and Alyssa Wolf made 10 digs.
“We are excited to begin postseason play,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “It will be very competitive, but should be some good volleyball.”
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 2, Pullman 0
It was senior night in Clarkston, and captain Lauren Morgan tallied both goals in the Bantams’ shutout victory against visiting Pullman in GNL play.
“She has been a rock for our program and one the best players I’ve ever coached,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said of Morgan. “All of our seniors played well tonight, and everyone contributed.”
The Bantams (6-9-1, 4-8) begin 2A District 7 tournament play at East Valley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pullman 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 1—2
Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 36th
Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 46th
Shots — Clarkston 15, Pullman 6
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 6, Pullman: Grace Peschel 14
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCERBears boast All-League soccer honors
Evan Odberg of Moscow was recognized as the MVP for 4A Inland Empire League boys’ soccer this season.
Teammate Amin Rezamand was Newcomer of the Year, while four more Bears boys and four Moscow girls were selected for All-League recognition. Moscow’s Josh Davis was named girls’ coach of the year.
GIRLS
League MVP — Hannah Eddy, Sandpoint
Newcomer of the Year — Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint
Coach of the Year — Josh Davis, Moscow
Moscow All-League honorees — Serena Strawn, Ava Jakich-Kunze, Ally Gerke, Gabby Eldridge
BOYS
League MVP — Evan Odberg, Moscow
Newcomer of the Year — Amin Rezamand, Moscow
Coach of the Year — Tanner French, Sandpoint
Moscow All-League honorees — Finn Benson, Caleb Brooks, Christopher Jacobs, Toby Searcy-Jorgensen
Bengals get two honored
Lewiston’s Nikko Vega was goalkeeper of the year for the 5A Inland Empire League and teammate Emmanuel Kyei was on the first team as the conference announced its all-league honors. No Lewiston girls’ player earned recognition.
BOYS
League MVP — Jacob Janzen, Lake City
Newcomer of the Year — Bryce Allred, Lake City
Goalkeeper of the Year — Nikko Vega, Lewiston
Coach of the Year — Braden Ridgewell, Coeur d’Alene
GIRLS
League MVP — Maddy Lasher, Lake City
Newcomer of the Year — Georgia Whitehead, Lake City
Goalkeeper of the Year — Lily Foster, Coeur d’Alene
Coach of the Year — Andy Vredenburg, Coeur d’Alene