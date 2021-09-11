PULLMAN — A celebratory cannon burst issued from a nearby hill Friday and a boisterous throng of Pullman supporters burst into applause at the Greyhounds’ first touchdown of the season and the first of their nonleague game against Toppenish on a damp, breezy evening.
The home fans — who came well-equipped with glowsticks, neon-rimmed glasses, and balloons that periodically were batted around overhead — would see little to celebrate for the rest of the contest, however. The Wildcats responded with four touchdowns during the next 2½ quarters to prevail 28-7 at Hobbs Field.
“I thought we came out and played much better than we did last week,” said Pullman coach David Cofer, whose team was blanked 34-0 in its season debut against Zillah, Wash., on Sept. 3. “Ultimately, that’s what we wanted to see: an improvement from week 1 to week 2. We’ve got a lot of inexperience on the field. We know we’re going to make mistakes along the way, but I thought we came out prepared ready to face a team that’s a little bit tougher than Zillah.”
The Hounds (0-2) first flirted with a touchdown midway through the opening quarter as they made an offensive drive that reached the Toppenish 2-yard line and featured a narrowly failed scoring pass. Pullman gave up a turnover on downs off which Toppenish (2-0) started a long, slow march across the field that did not conclude before the quarter itself ended in a scoreless stalemate.
It was with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second that Pullman quarterback Riley Pettitt found receiver Champ Powaukee with a pass from backfield that left Powaukee just clear of the farthest Toppenish defender. Powaukee sprinted to the end zone to draw first blood for the Hounds.
The Wildcats answered quickly with a drive culminating in a pass from quarterback Angelo Ferolito that looked to be sailing long, only for receiver Jason Grant to make a jumping, falling catch in the back corner of the end zone and put his team on the board with 7½ minutes until intermission. Grant would receive a midfield pass and run for a second touchdown with a little under five minutes in the half, eluding a Pullman defender who made a desperate falling lunge for his legs before he reached the goal line.
Toppenish stamped its authority with around 8½ minutes remaining in the fourth when Ferolito feigned a handoff to Grant, only to pull back and deliver and end-zone pass to Eric Rodriguez. Grant, who seemed untouchable at times, found the end zone again with less than five minutes to go in regulation to pad the Wildcat cushion.
“He’s a stud,” Cofer said of Grant.
From his own team, Cofer felt that Greyhound lineman Cooper Biorn “did a heck of a job on both sides of the ball,” showing toughness and leadership.
“He was a captain tonight, and he really embraced that,” Cofer said.
Pullman returns to action in a nonleague border battle with Moscow at 7 p.m. next Friday at Bear Field.
Toppenish 0 14 0 14 — 28
Pullman 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 64 pass from Riley Pettitt (Jaxon Patrick kick)
Toppenish — Jason Grant 25 pass from Angelo Ferolito (kick good)
Toppenish — Grant 76 pass from Ferolito (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Toppenish — Eric Rodriguez 29 pass from Ferolito (kick good)
Toppenish — Grant 52 pass from Ferolito (kick good)
