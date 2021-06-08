HIGH SCHOOLS
PULLMAN — Pullman limited Shadle Park to two points in the first quarter, outscoring the Highlanders by 17 in that period, then held its Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponents at bay to claim a 57-49 victory Monday in boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (6-2, 5-0) avenged a loss to Shadle in a nonleague encounter.
Ayden Barbour tallied 17 points, Greyson Hunt had 13 and Steven Burkett added 12 — all on 3-pointers — to pace the Greyhounds (7-2), who assisted on 16 of their 21 field goals and hit nine 3s.
Hunt corralled seven rebounds, and Riley Pettitt pulled down six. PHS recorded 13 more shot attempts than the Highlanders, outrebounded Shadle by eight and had a 9-4 advantage on the offensive glass.
Shadle Park (7-2) was led by Tyson Harris’ 21 points.
“We did a great job recognizing what they were doing,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Probably the best we’ve layed defensively in three or four years.”
SHADLE PARK (7-2)
Logan Doyle 0 0-0 0, Tyson Harris 8 4-7 21, Jami Miller 2 0-0 5, Kohlby Sorwiede 9 0-0 18, Jake Wilcox 0 2-2 2, Cole Voava 0 0-0 0, Darius Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ryan Schmidt 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-11 49.
PULLMAN (7-2)
Greyson Hunt 5 3-4 13, Ayden Barbour 7 0-0 17, Tanner Barbour 2 3-4 9, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Steven Burkett 4 0-0 12, Tom Cole 0 0-0 0, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 1 0-1 2, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-9 57.
Shadle Park 2 19 18 10—49
Pullman 19 11 16 11—57
3-point goals — Burkett 4, A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour 2, Harris, Miller.
NW Christian 68, Asotin 53
COLBERT, Wash. — Asoting jumped to a four-point lead but lapsed in the second quarter and suffered a loss to Northwest Christian.
The Panthers lost steam when Brayden Barnea rolled an ankle in the second quarter and Ryan Epling later headed to the bench out of precaution after contact to the head.
Nicholas Heier scored 12 points for Asotin and Josh Epling added 10.
ASOTIN (2-8, 1-6)
Josh Epling 4 2-2 10, Preston Overberg 2 2-4 6, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-2 8, Ryan Denham 1 2-2 4, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-0 2, Nicholas Heier 5 2-7 12, Kaden Aldous 3 1-2 9. Totals 20 9-19 53.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Asher West 4 1-4 9, Emmett McLaughlin 1 0-0 3, Aiden Tibbetts 3 0-0 8, Adam Loranger 0 0-0 0, Micah Littleton 6 5-5 17, Nate Clark 4 2-2 10, Ryan Waters 2 1-2 5, Mac Young 7 2-2 16, Ian Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 11-15 68.
Asotin 21 8 10 14—53
NW Christian 17 22 16 13—68
3-point goals — Nicholas 2, Aldous 2, McLaughlin, Tibbetts 2.
JV — NW Christian def. Asotin.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLShadle Park 66, Pullman 50
PULLMAN — After entering the final quarter facing a one-point deficit, Shadle Park ultimately pulled away, capitalizing on foul shots to down Pullman in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action.
The Highlanders (4-3) went 19-for-24 from the free-throw line, and hit nine freebies in the fourth period, during which they outscored the Greyhounds (4-3) 24-7. PHS led 43-42 entering the quarter.
Izzy Boring and Kyleigh Archer posted 21 points apiece to lead Shadle Park.
Sehra Singh (14 points) and Hailey Talbot (13) spearheaded the Greyhounds’ effort.
SHADLE PARK (4-3)
Maliya Asada 0 0-2 0, Izzy Boring 6 8-9 21, Josey Lawrence 3 3-4 10, Kate Pomerinke 2 3-4 8, Tayla Remigio 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 8 3-3 21, Eva LeBlanc 2 2-2 6, Bri Whitcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-24 66.
PULLMAN (4-3)
Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 4 0-3 9, Hailey Talbot 4 5-9 13, Elise McDougle 2 2-3 6, Audrey Pitzer 0 2-2 2, Sehra Singh 6 0-0 14, Addison Hawes 2 1-2 6. Totals 18 10-19 50.
Shadle Park 12 11 19 24—66
Pullman 12 14 17 7—50
3-point goals — Archer 2, Boring, Lawrence, Pomerinke, Singh 2, McSweeney, Hawes.
NW Christian 51, Asotin 29
COLBERT, Wash. — The Asotin Panthers showed improvement from the first time they played Northwest Christian but still absorbed a loss in girls’ basketball.
The Panthers were within 11 points before getting outdone 13-2 in the third quarter.
Haylee Appleford tallied seven points and matched teammate Emmeyln Barnea’s eight rebounds.
ASOTIN
Bailey 1 1-4 3, Barnea 0 0-0 0, Denham 2 1-2 6, Paine 3 0-0 7, Carrasco 2 0-0 4, Ball 0 0-0 0, Elskamp 1 0-0 2, Appleford 3 1-1 7. Totals 12 3-7 29.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
I. Larson 0 0-0 0, Ritchie 3 0-2 6, Cox 0 0-0 0, Sander 11 0-0 25, Carey 0 0-0 0, Zwisier 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 0-2 11, A. Bowman 2 0-0 5, In. Larson 1 0-0 2, Riddle 0 0-0 0, B. Bowman 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 0-4 51.
Asotin 5 11 2 11—29
NW Christian 10 17 13 21—51
3-point goals — Denham, Paine, Sander 3, Nelson 3, A Bowman.
JV — Asotin def. Northwest Christian.