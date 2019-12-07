PULLMAN — Evan Strong finished with 16 points as the Pullman boys’ basketball team rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat North Central 47-41 in a nonleague season opener Friday night.
Greyson Hunt added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Pullman, which finished 10-of-17 in the second half in outscoring North Central 31-14. The Greyhounds also had a 23-8 advantage in points in the paint.
Ayden Barnufsky had 13 points and Levi Edwards added 10 for the Indians.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (0-1)
Aiden King 0 0-0 0, Andrew Harle 0 0-0 0, Ayden Barnufsky 4 1-1 13, Levi Edwards 3 3-4 10, Silas Elison 0 0-0 0, Sky Auld 2 0-0 5, Maddox Schoeffer 1 0-0 3, Bishal Mongar 0 0-0 0, Laterrian Thomason 0 0-0 0, Jalen Martin 1 1-3 3, Donovan Renz 1 4-4 7. Totals 12 9-11 41.
PULLMAN (1-0)
Dane Bednar 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kramer 2 1-4 5, Evan Strong 4 4-4 16, Steven Burkett 0 1-2 1, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 6 2-3 14, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 2 1-2 5, Brady Wells 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 13-21 47.
North Central 17 10 5 9 — 41
Pullman 10 6 13 18 — 47
3-point goals — Barnufsky 4, Edwards, Auld, Schoeffer, Renz, Strong 4.
Grangeville 61, Prairie 51
COTTONWOOD — Grangeville earned a win against Prairie of Cottonwood in the second leg of the Idaho County Shootout with a cohesive output, spearheaded by Kyle Frei’s 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (1-1) and Pirates (0-1) combined to shoot 63 free throws in a “physical game,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said.
The Bulldogs hit more, and their well-rounded nature did the trick in a rowdy environment.
“You got two football schools playing early in the season — a lot of fouls,” Anderson said, laughing.
Tori Ebert kicked in 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Prairie was led by Damian Forsmann (23 points), Owen Anderson (12) and Brody Hasselstrom (11). Forsmann hit six 3-pointers.
GRANGEVILLE (1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 2 0-0 5, Tescher Harris 4 0-0 9, Blake Schoo 1 4-10 6, Aiden Anderson 2 2-3 6, Kyle Frei 4 8-15 16, Tori Ebert 3 2-2 10, Caleb Frei 1 1-4 3, Dane Lindsey 2 2-8 6. Totals 19 19-42 61.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (0-1)
Sam Mager 0 0-0 0, Damian Forsmann 8 1-3 23, Derik Shears 0 1-5 1, Brody Hasselstrom 5 1-4 11, Zach Rambo 0 2-3 2, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 2-4 2, Owen Anderson 5 1-2 12, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-21 51.
Grangeville 13 17 11 20—61
Prairie 10 14 10 17—51
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Harris, Ebert 2, Forsmann 6, Anderson.
Lapwai 61, Genesis 57
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout reeled off 33 points for Lapwai, and the Wildcats withstood a late rally from Genesis Prep to claim a nonleague victory.
Yearout had 13 field goals, including three from beyond the arc, and shot 4-for-4 from the foul line.
“Titus had the ball in his hands a lot this game, and he really made sure that other people were still getting involved,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, whose team improved to 2-0 on the season. “But when he had to take the game over, he did.”
AJ Ellenwood joined Yearout in double digits with 10 points while Seth Neely led the way for Genesis Prep with 19.
GENESIS PREP
Caleb Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Donavan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Scott Mwinuka 6 1-2 14, Ayson McLuskie 0 0-0 0, Mason Weeks 0 0-0 0, Seth Neely 7 4-5 19, Eli Gonzales 3 3-4 9, Cole Brosenne 0 0-0 0, Tristan Snowder 0 0-0 0, Steven Burgess 4 5-7 13. Totals 21 13-18 57.
LAPWAI (2-0)
JC Sobotta 2 1-2 5, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 13 4-4 33, AJ Ellenwood 4 2-2 10, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 9, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 0 2-3 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-11 61.
Genesis Prep 14 8 15 20—57
Lapwai 18 13 13 17—61
3-point goals — Mwinuka, Neely, Yearout 3, Taylor.
Highland 61, Mullan 58
CRAIGMONT — Trailing after the third quarter, Highland of Craigmont rallied in the fourth to edge nonleague rival Mullan.
The Huskies had led 31-26 at halftime, but had a slow start to the second half as Mullan’s Luke Trogden (32 points) came on to push his team ahead 43-39 going into the final frame. A 22-point showing in the fourth quarter was enough to put Highland back on top.
Lane Wassmuth led Highland with three 3-pointers and 18 points. Ty Hambly scored 14 for the Huskies and Conor Morris had 12, while Dalton Davis recorded 13 rebounds and six points.
MULLAN
Luke Trogden 12 4-12 32, Blake Layton 0 0-1 0, Floyd Nelson 1 0-0 2, Samuel Hess 4 3-5 11, Caden Crandall 2 0-1 5, Skye Galloway 3 1-2 8. Totals 22 8-21 58.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 3 0-2 6, Lane Wassmuth 7 1-3 18, Logan Sheppard 4 0-2 9, Conor Morris 6 0-1 12, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-1 0, Ty Hambly 5 2-2 14, David Boswell 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 3-12 61.
Mullan 9 17 17 15—58
Highland 15 16 8 22—61
3-point goals — Trogden 4, Crandall, Galloway, Wassmuth 3, Hambly 2, Sheppard.
Kendrick 57, Nezperce 31
KENDRICK — Kendrick’s Alex Sneve, Jagger Hewett and Chase Burke respectively recorded six, four and three steals as their team finished with 17 in all to beat Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Sneve (14 points), Burke (12 points) and Hewett (12 points) led Kendrick while Tavien Goldsberry recorded seven rebounds.
“We’re fairly undersized,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said, “but with our front-court pressure, it’s helping us out.”
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 6 0-2 13, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-1 0, Jared Cronce 3 0-2 6, Blayke Barnett 0 0-0 0, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2, Brendan Nelson 4 0-0 8, AJ Douglas 0 2-3 2. Totals 15 2-8 31.
KENDRICK (2-1, 1-0)
Alex Sneve 6 1-5 14, Chase Burke 4 2-2 12, Jagger Hewett 6 0-1 12, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0,Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-4 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 1 1-2 3, Rylan Hogan 3 0-1 6, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Jacob Skiles 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 4-17 57.
Nezperce 2 10 10 9—31
Kendrick 14 7 21 15—57
3-point goals — Burke 2, Sneve, Seiler.
Timberline 48, Deary 43
WEIPPE — Timberline outscored Deary 18-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Whitepine League Division II win.
Cameron Summerfield led Timberline with 11 points while Carson Sellers added 10 points.
“It was a really good battle between two really good teams,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 7 2-5 16, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 2 2-4 7, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-16 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-0, 1-0)
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 3 2-2 10, JParker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 0 0-2 0, Chase Hunter 1 2-4 4, Devon Wentland 2 0-1 5, Cameron Summerfield 2 7-13 11, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-5 4. Totals 15 14-26 48.
Deary 4 16 14 9—43
Timberline 9 10 11 18—48
3-point goals — Kirk, Ireland, Wilcox, Sellers 2, Brown 2.
Colfax 74, Pomeroy 39
POMEROY — John Lustig sank five 3-point goals and scored 29 points to lead Colfax in a dominant season debut against nonleague rival Pomeroy.
Lustig provided 15 of the Bulldogs’ 19 points in the opening quarter to put his team in the driver’s seat. Cole Baerlocher “did a great job of helping to set the tone defensively,” according to coach Reece Jenkin, and scored eight points of his own. For Pomeroy, Byron Stallcup led the way with 15.
COLFAX (1-0)
Hunter Claassen 2 5-6 9, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 8, John Lustig 12 0-0 29, Gavin Hammer 0 0-4 0, Gunnar Aune 1 0-2 3, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Damian Demler 1 0-0 2, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 3 1-2 9, Sam Kopp 1 0-0 3, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-3 2. Totals 32 6-15 74.
POMEROY (0-1)
Trent Gwinn 2 3-6 8, Evan Bartels 3 0-0 6, Danner Maves 4 0-0 8, Brandon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Trevan Kimble 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 7 1-4 15. Totals 17 5-11 39.
Colfax 19 21 16 18—74
Pomeroy 9 8 14 8—39
3-point goals — Lustig 5, Aune, Gingerich 2, Kopp, Gwinn.
Asotin 41, Davenport 33
ASOTIN — Asotin held Davenport to single digits in each of the first three quarters to win a nonleague contest.
Kaden Aldus led the Panthers with 10 points, Mason Nicholas had nine points and Noah Renzelman added eight points and five rebounds.
“I’m proud of my guys, we gritted it out,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said.
DAVENPORT (0-3)
Brenick Soliday 1 2-2 5, Gavin Boggs 2 2-4 6, Ethan Douse 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mellick 0 0-0 0, Jarret Jacobson 0 0-0 0, A.J. Floyd 4 3-6 12, Tyler Ferman 0 0-0 0, Tennesse Rainwak 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Jay 0 0-0 0, Willie Waters 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-12 33.
ASOTIN (1-1)
Mason Nicholas 4 0-1 9, Preston Overberg 0 0-0 0, Brayden Barnea 1 3-4 5, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 3, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 4 0-1 8, Kaden Aldus 4 2-4 10, Nick Heier 1 0-0 3, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 0 3-8 3. Totals 15 5-18 41.
Davenport 4 6 6 17—33
Asotin 11 7 6 17—41
3-point goals — Soliday, Floyd M. Nicholas, T. Nicholas, Heier.
JV — Davenport 43, Asotin 26
Pullman Chr. 48, Classical 28
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian’s Noah Nimmer had 11 points and nine rebounds to help the Eagles improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain Christian League with a win against Classical Christian of Post Falls.
Erik Brown added nine points for the visitors, who also got seven steals from Shane Shaffer.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-0, 3-0)
Noah Nimmer 5 1-5 11 , Garrett McClure 1 0-2 3, Keaton Hewitt 4 0-2 8, Tristan Yocum 3 2-4 8, Erik Brown 3 2-2 9, Shane Shaffer 3 2-4 8, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0, Chaz Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-21 48.
CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Jose Bryan 2 0-0 6, Griffin Sanders 6 0-1 12, Aiden Tage 0 0-0 0, Luke Roberts 0 0-0 0, Elijah Ortego 1 2-4 4, Matthew Ortego 0 2-4 2, Caleb Gulver 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 5-11 28.
Pullman Christian 12 19 6 11—48
Classical Christian 5 4 8 11—28
3-point goals — Brown, McClure, Gulver, Bryan 2.
GIRLSPomeroy 44, Colfax 23
POMEROY — Pomeroy held Colfax scoreless in the second quarter and played sound defense overall in its nonleague defeat of the Bulldogs.
The Pirates (2-0) got 19 points and 11 rebounds from standout Maddy Dixon, who “battled in the key all night,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. Keely Maves chipped in eight points.
Bye noted Alyssa Wolf’s help defense, Sydney Watko’s post presence and freshman guard Jillian Herres’ stability and ball movement as key in the win.
The Bulldogs (1-1), who struggled offensively, were led by Asher Cai’s seven points.
COLFAX (1-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-1 0, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 2 2-4 7, Anni Cox 0 0-1 0, Kierstyn York 0 0-0 0, Sydney Berquist 1 2-4 5, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-2 3, Aubree Aune 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-12.
POMEROY (2-0)
Alyssa Wolf 0 2-2 2, Heidi Heytvelt 2 1-2 7, Sydney Watko 0 2-5 2, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 5 9-14 19, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 3 1-2 8, Jillian Herres 0 2-4 2, McKenzie Watko 1 1-2 4, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 18-30.
Colfax 11 0 4 8—23
Pomeroy 7 12 14 11—44
3-point goals — Cai, Berquist, Baerlocher, Maves, Watko.
St. George’s 50, Colton 42
SPOKANE — Colton rallied after a slow start but was unable to close the gap against nonleague rival St. George’s of Spokane.
Maggie Meyer of Colton led all scorers with 20 points and hit 3-point goals.
Having trailed by 10 at the half, the Wildcats (0-2) pulled within five points with two minutes remaining, but were forced to foul as the clock ran down. St. George’s finished 19-for-20 in free throws.
“Slow start definitely hurt us tonight but the second half was pretty good,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
COLTON (0-2)
Rylee Vining 3 2-2 10, Josie Schultheis 1 3-4 5, Taylor Thomas 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 6 3-4 20, Sidni Whitcomb 0 1-2 1, Megan Kay 2 0-1 6, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-13 42.
ST. GEORGE’S
Margreit Gallow 3 0-0 9, Lydia Berquist 4 4-4 12, Annika Berquist 2 3-3 7, Grace Harril 1 0-0 2, Cambrie Rickard 2 12-13 18, Hadie Kaiser 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 19-20 50.
Colton 3 6 19 14—42
St. George’s 11 8 16 15—50
3-point goals — Vining 2, Meyer 5, Kay 2, Gallow 3, Rickard 2.
JV — Colton def. St. George’s
Prairie 43, Grangeville 34
COTTONWOOD — Prairie earned revenge, collecting a win against Camas Prairie rival Grangeville in a rematch of the Idaho County Shootout, and handing the Bulldogs their first loss.
The Pirates (5-1) had been downed by Grangeville (7-1) last week while committing 33 turnovers, but “took care of the ball and did the little things right” this time, said coach Lori Mader.
Prairie was led by India Peery, Ciara Chaffee and Madison Shears, who scored 13 points, 11 and 10, respectively. Peery had a team-high eight rebounds, Ellea Uhlenkott dished five assists and Chaffee nabbed four steals in the rivalry win in a packed gym.
For the Bulldogs, Camden Barger netted three 3s and 10 points.
“There’s a lot of relationships and connections both ways — nobody wants to lose this game,” Mader said.
Perhaps more important than the result of the game was the charity that came with it. The schools combined to raise $17,500 toward the towns’ food banks.
GRANGEVILLE (7-1)
Camden Barger 3 1-2 10, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 0 2-2 2, Macy Smith 1 1-2 3, Megan Bashaw 0 1-2 1, Zoe Lutz 0 3-6 3, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 3 1-2 7, Colby Canaday 1 3-4 5, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-20 34.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-1)
Delanie Lockett 1 1-2 3, Kristin Wemhoff 0 2-7 2, Madison Shears 2 5-6 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, India Peery 5 2-3 13 , Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ciara Chaffee 4 3-3 11, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-21 43.
Grangeville 6 6 6 16—34
Prairie 6 13 10 14—43
3-point goals — Barger 3, Roberts, Shears, Peery.
NC 49, Pullman 21
PULLMAN — North Central’s Hannah Hamilton led all players with 14 points and the Indians held nonleague opponent Pullman scoreless in the second and fourth quarters to down the Hounds in their season opener.
Pullman (0-1) was led by Meghan McSweeney’s 11 points and was tied 14-all with the Spokane school after the first quarter before being outscored by 11 in the second.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (2-0)
Gabby Mason 6, Dakotah Chastain 3, Taylor Cain 5, Perris Plummer 5, Exavia Piper 2, Sara Patrick 1, Kailey Crockett 2, Greta Marko 2, Justine Tonasket 5, Hannah Hamilton 14.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Hailey Chittenden 0, Hallie McDougle 0, Peyton Teevens 5, Kelsi Benton 1, Kinsey Kallaher 0, Meghan McSweeney 11, Hailey Talbot 0, Elise McDougle 4, Audrey Pitzer 0, Megan Limburg 0, Sehra Singh 0.
North Central 14 11 17 7—49
Pullman 14 0 7 0—21
Deary 52, Timberline 48
WEIPPE — Deary used a pressure defense and a consistent offense to furnish a slight edge and hold steady down the stretch from the free-throw line in its downing of Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 in league) got 18 points and eight rebounds from guard Emiley Proctor, 11 points and six steals from Graci Heath, 10 points and nine rebounds from Tona Anderson and nine points and four steals from post Matteya Proctor.
Emiley Proctor went 8-of-11 from the free-throw line, her last four sealing the win.
Deary assistant Courtney Warner said the Mustangs were able to key in on Timberline’s primary scorers just enough. Timberline (0-2, 0-2) was led by Chasta Jared’s 24 points and Krystal Dahl’s 13.
DEARY (3-2, 3-0)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 11, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 4 2-4 10, Matteya Proctor 4 1-3 9, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-1 2, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 8-11 18, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-19 52.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2, 0-2)
Marebeth Stemrich 1 2-2 4, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 9 3-5 24, Krystal Dahl 6 0-0 13, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 1-2 5, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-9 48.
Deary 10 10 15 17—52
Timberline 13 10 13 12—48
3-point goals — Heath 3, Parker 2, Jared 3, Dahl.
Lapwai 97, Genesis 11
LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats tore to a 44-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a nonleague demolition of Genesis Prep.
Lapwai scored on “just about every possession” in the opening frame, according to coach Ada Marks. KC Lussoro (15 points), Raylin Shippentower (14) Omari Mitchell (13), Julia Gould (10) and Glory Sobotta (10) all reached double digits in scoring on the day for the Wildcats.
“We had pressure defense for pretty much most of the quarter,” said Marks, whose team improved to 3-0. “We got a lot of steals, deflections — they did get some shots up, but we were able to rebound and get the fast break layins. ... Everybody played a very (good) all-around game tonight.”
GENESIS PREP
Yungi Kim 1 1-2 3, Sarah Bohannan 0 0-0 0, Talia Elonen 0 0-0 0, Greta Neely 0 0-0 0, Jordan Thomas 0 0-0 0, Esther Nies 1 0-1 2, Jacy Williams 2 2-3 6, Olivia Burgess 0 0-0 0, Ava Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liberty Reidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-6 11.
LAPWAI (3-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 4, KC Lussoro 7 0-0 15, Julia Gould 5 0-1 10, Omari Mitchell 6 1-4 13, Glory Sobotta 3 4-5 10, Sayquis Greene 4 0-0 8, Jaspen Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gould 4 0-1 8, Raylin Shippentower 7 0-0 14, Jordan Shawl 4 0-0 9, Alexis Herrara 0 0-4 0. Totals 45 5-15 97.
Genesis Prep 1 3 5 2—11
Lapwai 44 16 13 24—97
3-point goals — Lussoro, Shawl.
Kendrick 53, Nezperce 40
KENDRICK — Megan Brocke made nine field goals, including three from beyond the arc, to lead Kendrick with 21 points as the Tigers defeated Whitepine League Division II opponent Nezperce.
Mya Brown scored 15 points while Lauren Morgan provided eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for Kendrick (3-1, 2-0). Caitlyn Cronce led the way for Nezperce with 18 points.
“Our press affected them quick, and our transition was looking so awesome tonight,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland.
NEZPERCE (3-2, 1-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 2 0-4 4, Hannah Duuck 4 1-2 10, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-6 18, KC Wahl 0 1-3 1, Kayden Horton 2 2-9 6, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-24 40.
KENDRICK (3-1, 2-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 6 3-4 15, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 2-5 2, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Minda Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 3 2-6 8, Erin Morgan 1 1-4 3, Abi Cook 2 0-1 4, Megan Brocke 9 0-0 21. Totals 21 12-21 53.
Nezperce 5 4 16 15—40
Kendrick 21 13 9 10—53
3-point goals — H. Duuck, Brocke 3.
JV — Kendrick 18, Nezperce 7
Highland 42, Mullan 14
CRAIGMONT — Highland held Mullan to single digits in every quarter en route to a nonleague win.
Payton Crow led the Huskies with 18 points while Acacia Randall added 12 points.
“They played really hard,” Highland coach Brett Arnzen said, “and poor Mullan couldn’t buy a bucket.”
MULLAN
Jaynah Pietit 2 0-0 5, Sairah Haig 1 0-0 2, Hannah Cote 1 0-0 2, Sierra Ringsbye 1 0-0 2, Leah Frazier 1 0-0 3, Emily Dykes 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 0-2 14.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-3)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 3, Emmy Espinosa 1 0-0 2, Acacia Randall 5 2-9 12, Payton Crow 9 0-0 18, Emily Dau 1 0-0 3, Katie Goeckner 1 1-2 3, Hannah Miller 0 1-2 1, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-13 42.
Mullan 5 5 2 2—14
Highland 15 3 15 9—42
3-point goals — Crea, Dau, Pietit.
Davenport 56, Asotin 20
ASOTIN — Davenport shot out to an early lead and Asotin never recovered from its slow start.
“If we could’ve handled their pressure in the first quarter, we’d have had a better outcome,” said Asotin coach Krisi Pratt, whose team fell to 0-2. “We just didn’t, so we’re going to have to learn to handle some pressure.”
Kayla Payne had 10 rebounds and nine points for the Panthers.
DAVENPORT
Macie Hopkins 1 2-2 4, Darby Soliday 6 0-0 12, Milei Floyd 1 0-0 2, Ellie Telford 6 2-4 14, Lainy Jacobsen 8 0-0 17, Kylee Buchanan 1 2-2 4, Haley Greenwood 1 1-4 3, L. Waters 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-12 56.
ASOTIN (0-2)
Rilynn Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Emalie Wilks 0 1-2 1, Eliza Bailey 0 2-3 2, Makenzie Stein 0 0-0 0, Kayla Payne 2 4-9 9, Taylor Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Haylee Appleford 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 1 2-2 3. Totals 5 10-18 20.
Davenport 21 14 14 7—56
Asotin 4 7 6 3—20
3-point goals — Jacobsen, Payne.
JV — Asotin 33, Davenport 25
WRESTLINGVetter chalks up three pins
BOISE — Moscow’s Cameron Vetter carded three pins in three matches at Capital High as part of the Buck’s Bags wrestling tournament.
Vetter, a 152-pounder, defeated opponents from Madison, Vallivue and Eagle — two wins coming in about a minute apiece — but the Bears fell in each of the three duals.
Moscow’s Logan Kearney (220) pinned Vallivue’s Eric Bevin in 19 seconds in Match 2.
Madison 52, Moscow 18
98 — double forfeit. 106 — Diego Vergara (Madison) dec. Skyla Zimmerman, 5-4. 113 — Tyke Burrell (Madison) p. Zach Domras, 4:48. 120 — Madison win by forfeit. 126 — Noah Ingram (Madison) maj. Jack Bales, 12-3. 132 — Jarom Ricks (Madison) dec. Andrew Stone, 6-4. 138 — Tyson Clark (Madison) p. Eli Lyon, 2:53. 145 — Jaden Smith (Madison) p. Diego Deaton, 1:13. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Moscow) p. Colby Wadsworth, 4:41. 160 — Madison win by forfeit. 170 — Madison win by forfeit. 182 — Madison win by forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Moscow win by forfeit. 285 — Moscow win by forfeit.
Vallivue 60, Moscow 24
98 — Vallivue won by forfeit. 106 — Zimmerman (Moscow) p. Gabrielle Derrey, :30. 113 — Domras (Moscow) p. Chad Ferguson, 3:34. 120 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 126 — Jesus Almaraz (Vallivue) dec. Jack Bales, 12-8. 132 — Devin Kent (Vallivue) dec. Andrew Stone, 15-10. 138 — Dylan Flory (Vallivue) p. Lyon, 2:31. 145 — Isaiah Segundo (Vallivue) p. Deaton, 3:15. 152 — Vetter (Moscow) p. Jason Gassett, 1:13. 160 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 170 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 182 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 195 — Vallivue win by forfeit. 220 — Logan Kearney (Moscow) p. Eric Bevin, :19. 285 — Braydon Ary (Vallivue) p. Bennett Marsh, :56.
Eagle 78, Moscow 6
98 — Eagle won by forfeit. 106 — Tyler Britton (Eagle) dec. Zimmerman, 16-10. 113 — Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) p. Domras, :21. 120 — Eagle win by forfeit. 126 — Riggin Stone (Eagle) p. Bales, :24. 132 — Austin Larson (Eagle) dec. Stone, 6-5. 138 — Diego Martinez (Eagle) p. Lyon, :48. 145 — Tyson Jones (Eagle) p. Deaton, :38. 152 — Vetter (Moscow) p. Matthew Kelley, 1:01. 160 — Eagle win by forfeit. 170 — Eagle win by forfeit. 182 — Eagle win by forfeit. 195 — Eagle win by forfeit. 220 — Cortland Horton (Eagle) p. Kearney, 1:31. 285 — Kaleb Asmussen (Eagle) p. Marsh, :48.