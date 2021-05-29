Game 3
IU Southeast expected to see Concordia’s ace pitcher in Friday’s opener at the Avista NAIA World Series, but the Grenadiers also weren’t startled when Jake Fosgett wasn’t the first player on the mound in Friday’s opener at Harris Field.
It’s a move the Bulldogs had pulled before: open with somebody else, allow him to work through the lineup one time through, then send in Fosgett, a slider specialist who ranks second in the NAIA in strikeouts per game.
IU Southeast’s homework paid off. The Grenadiers didn’t pound Fosgett, but they squeezed out two early runs, made the right-hander work for almost every out and eventually chased Concordia’s star pitcher off the mound after just 3ž innings. Fosgett absorbed his first loss of the season and IU Southeast secured the school’s first-ever Series win, outlasting the Bulldogs 4-2.
Seventh-seeded IU Southeast (49-14) will move on to play second-seeded Central Methodist (46-6) at approxmiately 7 p.m. today.
“I think we knew they were going to throw another starter for the first time through the lineup and bring Fosgett in, and he was electric,” IU Southeast coach Ben Reel said. “I was really proud of our guys not going outside of their approach and kind of getting his pitch count up early. I think he was up to 37 pitches after like an inning and two-thirds. That’s big. That was I think the deciding moment early in the game was getting his pitch count up.”
Concordia starter Nick Little threw two scoreless innings before striking out Daunte DeCelle to open the third. Then with one out, Little made way for Fosgett, a 6-foot-3 senior from Southern California who averaged 16.3 strikeouts per game this season. Fosgett and his notorious sliders faced little resistance early on and Concordia’s ace, unbeaten in 12 appearances this season, struck out Clay Woeste and Drew Hensley to finish off the inning.
But the Grenadiers caught on quickly. Fosgett’s first signs of trouble came in the bottom of the fourth, when Brody Tanskley and Marco Romero each dumped singles into left field. A pinch-runner, Brandon Boxer, advanced to third on Derek Wagner’s flyout to deep right, then scored on John Ullom’s sacrifice groundout.
“We’d heard before, make him work because he doesn’t throw too many pitches or his coach doesn’t let him throw too many pitches,” Romero said of Fosgett. “I think we were trying to not swing at pitches away from the zone and we were swinging at the pitches we wanted. I think that was our key.”
IU Southeast continued to work Fosgett in the third, taking a 2-0 lead, and Concordia’s pitcher, having thrown 83 pitches in less than four innings, finally was pulled in the seventh.
“Our message has been, we want to score first, we want to have two-out RBI, we want to extend the lead at some point in the game and we want to hang a zero after every inning we score,” Reel said. “That’s all we focused on and we did a lot of those things in the first five innings, so it’s just kind of built into them now. If they execute those four bullet points consistently, we’re going to win more nights than we’re not.”
Reliever Gavin Knust steadied the Grenadiers on the mound, throwing four scoreless innings after entering the same time as Fosgett, and Romero launched a fastball over the left-center field wall in the bottom of the seventh to extend IU Southeast’s lead to 4-0.
It was a cushion they’d have to fall back on, because Concordia scored two runs on four hits in the eighth inning. Beau Dorman doubled in the top of the ninth, but any chances of a late Concordia rally fizzled when Joey Grabanski struck out looking to end the game.
Knust, a freshman, pitched IU Southeast out of a bases-loaded jam when he entered in the third inning and was credited with his second win of the season, allowing two hits while striking out five.
“Our coaches have prepared all year for this and we’ve actually done drills like do-or-dies and it’s bases-loaded, full count, you go in there and situations like that help you in a game,” Knust said. “You’ve got to do game-simulated practices like that.”
CONCORDIA IU SOUTHEAST
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adams 2b 4 0 0 0 Woeste 2b 4 1 1 1
Doeman dh 5 1 2 0 Hensley 1b 3 1 0 0
Grabanski lf 5 1 1 0 Tanksley c 4 0 2 0
Candor rf 4 0 1 0 Boxer pr 0 1 0 0
Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 Romero rf 2 1 2 2
Berg c 3 0 1 2 Wagner lf 3 0 0 0
Scott pr 0 0 0 0 Ullom cf 4 0 0 1
Faulk 3b 4 0 2 0 Berenda dh 2 0 0 0
Blakestad pr 0 0 0 0 Hazelwood pr 0 0 0 0
Johnson cf 3 0 0 0 Scott 3b 3 0 0 0
Cevallos ss 3 0 1 0 Decello ss 4 0 0 0
Janssen ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 29 4 5 3
Concordia 000 000 020–2 8 2
IU Southeast 000 110 20x–4 5 0
Concordia ip h r er bb so
Little 2.1 2 0 0 0 1
Fosgett (L, 9-1) 3.2 2 2 1 4 5
Cotton 0.2 1 2 2 1 1
Whittaker 0.1 0 0 0 1 1
Buckallew 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
IU Southeast ip h r er bb so
Reynolds 2.1 1 0 0 1 3
Knust (W, 2-0) 4.0 2 0 0 0 5
Fries 0.2 3 2 2 0 1
Frankel (S, 5) 2.0 2 0 0 0 1
Attendance – 520.
IU Southeast 4
Concordia 2
Stars of the game
IU Southeast’s GAVIN KNUST relieved CADE REYNOLDS in the third inning and threw four scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing just five hits.
With the Grenadiers nursing a two-run lead, MARCO ROMERO teed off on an inside fastball in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 4-0. Romero was one of two Bulldogs with two hits.
Winless no more
Concordia’s JAKE FOSGETT came into the game with a spotless 9-0 record and 1.36 ERA, but the senior conceded two runs and walked four batters in 3 2/3 innings to absorb his first loss.
Quote of note
“I had an expectation because I’ve been in the Juco World Series, so I was like oh maybe it’s like that. But (the NAIA World Series) has been above my expectations.”
- IU Southeast right fielder Marco Romero