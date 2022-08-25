Fresh off a productive offseason during which she signed a four-year extension to her contract with Washington State, coach Jen Greeny is ready to guide the Cougar volleyball team through its first tournament action of the fall season this weekend at the BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah.
The Cougs, who finished last year with a 20-12 record after losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament, will face Duke in their opening game at BYU at 9 a.m. Friday. They play a second match that day at 4 p.m. against Rider, then challenge host No. 10 Brigham Young at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The opening match especially, we’ll probably focus on ourselves a little bit more, and hopefully make some in-match adjustments if needed,” Greeny said.
WSU’s third match of the event will be seen as the biggest as the team tests itself against a nationally ranked opponent, but Greeny said her program has emphasized “taking one point at a time and one set at a time as we go along,” overlooking no one.
The following week, Wazzu comes home to host the Cougar Invitational at Bohler Gym. The Cougs have four weeks of nonconference play before they start their Pac-12 campaign on the road in a state rivalry game against No. 8 Washington.
“Really just trying to iron out the wrinkles, what starting lineup is going to work for us, things like that,” Greeny said as the emphasis through the nonconference matches. “Every tournament gives you some extra sets, extra matches to maybe work on some things. The focus is a little bit on ourselves this weekend, and just seeing how we can keep building as a team and blend a little bit better from just our two weeks of practice.”
This year’s team boasts four new recruits. The Cougs’ lone freshman is Brit Carlson of Minneapolis, who graduated high school early and has been training with them since the spring. Also joining are transfers Molly Kipp, a sophomore setter swapping in from Baylor; Laura Jansen, a fifth-year senior outside hitter from Arkansas-Little Rock; and senior middle blocker Shea Rubright from the University of Minnesota. Rubright went to high school relatively close by in Yakima, Wash., and was looked at as a prospective WSU recruit before her freshman year, prompting Greeny to say the Cougs are “happy to have her back home” this year. Jansen is on the opposite end of the spectrum, hailing originally from the Netherlands.
“(She’s) really mature and has that international experience,” Greeny said of Jansen.
Key returners include senior offensive powerhouse Pia Timmer, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who rained down a team-best 349 kills last season, and defensive specialist Karly Basham, who held the line with 375 digs.
A WSU alum and former member of the volleyball playing roster herself, Greeny emphasized that she was happy to be laying the groundwork, not just for what she hopes will be a successful run this fall, but for at least the next several years to come.
“Washington State is our home and we love it here,” Greeny said. “There’s nothing better than building this program and trying to win a national championship that’s what we’re trying to do ultimately.”