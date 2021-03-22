It would have seemed too good to be true: The star freshman carrying her team to another heart-stopping victory — the biggest in the history of the program — at the arena where her coach once similarly lifted her team to extraordinary wins as a player.
Surely, that was too scripted.
Yet amid this landmark season that checked off one historical achievement after another, maybe there was no such thing.
Turns out, the story of this Washington State women’s basketball team wasn’t meant to align with that fairytale climax at all, instead serving as a chapter in the winding narrative of a long-awaited rise to prominence on the Palouse.
Washington State lost to South Florida, 57-53, on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, ending one of the most successful seasons the Cougars have had. If a few things went differently, it’d stand apart from the rest.
WSU (12-12) accomplished several seasons’ worth of firsts, including its first win against a top-5-ranked opponent, its first top-25 national ranking, its first winning percentage of .500 or better since the 2014-15 campaign and its first trip to the national tournament in three decades. A determined first-year player, Charlisse Leger-Walker — the aforementioned star freshman — provided constant excitement with a knack for clutch plays. She almost led the Cougars to their first-ever NCAA tournament win. That one will have to wait at least one more year.
But it’s on the horizon, which is not something many WSU teams have been able to claim. The Cougars lost at least 20 games four seasons in a row before this one.
So while any season-ending loss is painful, the optimistic outlook after this one was warranted.
“I’m just super excited for how we’re going to come back next year,” Leger-Walker said. “Right after this game, obviously we’re disappointed, but you could tell straight away that everyone just wants to come back and get better.”
Leger-Walker, the Pac-12 Conference’s second-leading scorer and freshman of the year, scored 18 points in her rookie finale. She appeared poised to tie the game or win it late for the Cougars, but was called for traveling with 36 seconds left and missed a shot at the rim with 12 seconds to go — forgivable mistakes she owned afterwards — and learning moments for WSU’s young star.
“She's got big shoulders,” Cougars third-year coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I have every confidence in the world that she is going to come back better.”
Ethridge has used the program’s lack of success as motivation for her young team. Their NCAA tournament game was played at the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Center, where Ethridge’s No. 33 jersey is displayed in the rafters to honor her as one of the program’s best players.
That was the headline all week leading up to the game — “Legendary Longhorns player returns home as coach of upstart WSU Cougars” — and pulling off a win would have provided plenty more of those feel-good stories.
But Ethridge has plenty of positive momentum in Pullman. Krystal Leger-Walker — Charlisse’s sister and WSU’s only senior who led the Pac-12 in assists — can opt to come back next season, since the NCAA granted its athletes an extra year of eligibility to account for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Charlisse Leger-Walker was courted by programs with more prestige than Washington State, but followed her sister to Pullman, paving the way for other high-profile recruits. Sharpshooter Johanna Teder, who scored 16 points against South Florida, is just a sophomore. So is 6-foot-3 center Bella Murekatete.
Soon, a storybook ending won’t seem too good to be true.
“I think we’ll have a few more firsts next year as well,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said.
