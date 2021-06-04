At this rate, Georgia Gwinnett should have plenty more Harris Field dogpiles in its future.
Still, nothing compares to the first.
In their fourth appearance at the Avista NAIA World Series, the Grizzlies swept the competition, capping their dominant run with an 8-4 title-game victory against Central Methodist on Thursday night.
“I mean this with all due respect: This is exactly the vision we had for this team,” second-year GGC coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “I’m not shocked.”
It’s nonetheless surprising how meteorically the Grizzlies rose through the NAIA ranks. Starting play in 2013, GGC’s baseball program earned Series bids in 2014, ’18 and ’19 — only to fall shy of the title game each time.
But in this go-round, the fifth-seeded Grizzlies (51-10) went mostly unchallenged. They outscored Series opponents 52-30, and led 8-0 in the eighth inning of this one before the No. 2 seed Eagles (49-8) attempted a last-ditch comeback.
“This is a testament to trusting your players, and loving your people,” Sheetinger said. “We’ve got the right people here in Lewiston and we’ve got the right people thinking the right way.”
Starter Hunter Dollander, the Series MVP, tamed CMU in seven innings. He was charged with two runs (one earned), and struck out nine against five hits and two walks.
He ran into a touch of trouble in the sixth. Yet with two Eagle runners in scoring position, Dollander registered a full-count strikeout.
“Just going out there and competing, try to give my guys a chance,” said Dollander (12-1).
“Unreal. It feels like a dream.”
The senior right-hander, who started and won GGC’s Series opener handily against Oklahoma Wesleyan on May 28, never was seriously threatened otherwise.
“That was our goal from Minute 1: If we could get the ball in his hands and win Friday, we knew he could come back and pitch that championship game,” Sheetinger said. “I slept like a baby last night knowing I was gonna toss the ball to Hunter Dollander. You give the ball to that kid, and he’s gonna hang zeros all day long and give you a chance to win.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzly batters had racked up seven hits by the time the third inning ended, and 14 when the sixth concluded.
JD Stubbs got things going with a deep shot to center field in the second, and Chase Evans followed with an RBI double two batters later. Kyle Harvey plated another with a third-inning single.
Cord Johnson’s single in the fourth bounced above CMU’s shortstop, clearing the way home for second baseman Myles McKisic.
McKisic had to hurdle Sheetinger at third base. The coach took a tumble as he was waving him around.
“It just comes down to, we see one guy get on, we get energy going and we try to get his back,” McKisic said.
McKisic led off the sixth with a single, and after moving to third on a stolen base and an error, scored on Evans’ single. Gabe Howell and Nick Barnes both lifted RBI floaters into tricky spots in the shallow outfield to balloon GGC’s advantage to 8-0.
“It let everybody take a big breath of fresh air,” Sheetinger said of his team’s consistent offense.
Closer Hunter Caudelle entered in the eighth. CMU scored four on two fielding errors, two singles and back-to-back bases-loaded walks before McKisic made a wowing, sliding catch in right field in a bases-loaded jam to close the frame.
“The beauty of it was, in those innings where things were starting to look like they might unravel, we didn’t have to say anything,” Sheetinger said. “We allowed our players to lead within that moment. It came back to trusting the process, and it was pretty awesome to be a part of that.”
Two Eagles reached in the ninth against Caudelle, who ended the rally by inducing a lineout from CMU standout Sergio Macias.
The ball came right back at the mound. Caudelle flipped his glove up alertly for the final out.
He was then buried by his teammates, the first-time champs.
“I’m more elated for these men, that they get a chance to forever and ever in life, walk around knowing they’re a national champion,” Sheetinger said. “That’s one of the coolest rewards you can have as a coach.”
McKisic batted 4-for-4. Evans went 2-for-2, and Griffin Keller and Howell hit 2-for-4 each. All nine Grizzlies in the lineup recorded knocks. The first four pitchers CMU trotted out toiled to hold down the Grizzlies’ surging batsmen.
The Eagles were outhit 15-7. They had four baserunners through five innings. Grant Victor was 3-for-5, and Macias and Logan Haring totaled two hits apiece.
GGC went 23-2 in 2020 — Sheetinger’s first season at the helm — before the coronavirus stepped in and axed the rest of the year.
These Grizzlies dropped six games in the first month of their campaign. It took a while for GGC to find its M.O., Sheetinger noted.
“A few months ago, we didn’t know who we were as a team,” he said. “Once we started to identify with toughness, once we started to identify with aggressiveness, and once we started to rally around each other as players, we knew this was a reality.”
By all appearances, it’ll continue to be the reality for the burgeoning NAIA powerhouse.
CENT. METHODIST GEORGIA GWINNETT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cole 2b 4 1 0 0 Bates c 4 0 1 0
Otero cf 3 1 0 0 Smith pr 0 1 0 0
Haring 1b 5 1 2 0 Keller lf 4 1 2 0
Macias ss 5 0 2 0 Howell ss 4 1 2 1
Schwellenbach dh 4 1 0 1 Barnes rf 4 0 1 2
Victor 3b 5 0 3 0 Harvey 3b 4 0 1 1
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 Stubbs dh 4 1 1 1
Cosme ph 0 0 0 1 McKisic 2b 4 3 4 0
McCay c 4 0 0 0 Evans 1b 2 1 2 2
McGorrian lf 3 0 0 1 Johnson cf 4 0 1 1
Totals 36 4 7 3 Totals 34 8 15 8
Central Methodist 000 000 040—4 7 2
Georgia Gwinnett 021 104 00x—8 15 3
Central Methodist ip h r er bb so
Brister (L, 6-2) 1.1 5 2 2 0 1
Atkins 3.1 4 2 2 0 4
Davis 1.1 5 4 4 1 0
Puckett 1.2 1 0 0 2 0
Macias 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Dollander (W, 12-1) 7 5 2 1 2 9
Caudelle 2 2 2 0 3 2
Attendance — 1,405.
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.