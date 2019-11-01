WHEN/WHERE
Tonight at 6, Grangeville.
Records
Grangeville 5-3, Cole Valley Christian 4-4.
STORY LINE
Grangeville will meet the Chargers in the Idaho Class 2A postseason for a second straight year, this time in the play-in round. Whereas Grangeville turned its season around after losing three of its first four games — and now carries a four-game winning streak — Cole Valley started its season 3-0 before a slew of injuries threw the school from Meridian into disarray. The Chargers last season trailed Grangeville by just a touchdown at the half before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 40-7 win in their quarterfinal matchup.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Since revamping their offense midseason, the Bulldogs have been relying heavily upon the run — with tailback Kyle Frei and quarterback Tescher Harris sharing carries with fullback Dane Lindsley and wing Tori Ebert. With the JV season wrapped up, the Bulldogs will also work sophomores Ashton Beeson and Isaac Dewey into the mix carrying the ball. In its regular-season finale —a 37-0 win against Orofino on Oct. 18 — Grangeville racked up just under 400 yards of total offense, with Frei giving the team its first 100-yard rusher this season and Harris running for 70 yards and throwing for 125.
Cole Valley Christian features two particularly speedy players: Running back Obadiyah Gee (who won last year’s Class 2A 100-meter title) and receiver Brady Frame (who along with Gee, ran on the Chargers’ state-title-winning 4x200 relay team).
Trend to watch
In Grangeville’s 28-6 win against Kellogg on Oct. 4, one scoring drive for the Bulldogs lasted just under eight and a half minutes.
“Last year, we would have either turned it over three times or scored 21 points (in that same span),” coach Jeff Adams said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s hard — people used to do that to me all the time — they would just go on grueling drives and drive our defense nuts and that’s what I’m doing.
“Just a very strange transformation, but the kids like it, I like it — and we’ll keep doing the best we can at it.”
— Byron Edelman