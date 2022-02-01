The co-leaders remained the same, but Grangeville stayed within striking distance.
Wallace-Kellogg and Weiser submitted perfect 75s to protect their spots atop the standings and third-place Grangeville was also flawless Sunday in the fourth installment of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Grangeville pushed its overall total to 297, two points behind the two front-runners. Six weeks remain in the competition at various gun clubs in the region.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 4 results
Overall team scores – Weiser 299.00; Wallace/Kellogg 299.00; Grangeville 297.00; Boise 296.75; Hermiston 296.00; Colton 295.55; Orofino-Pierce 295.25; Wenatchee 295.00; Cottonwood 293.40; Culdesac 293.00; Troy-Deary 291.75; Nezperce 289.00; Garfield 288.75; Winchester 287.25 Pomeroy 287.00; Indian Valley 284.00; Walla Walla 283.00; St. Maries 282.00; Kamiah 282.00; LaGrande 273.00; Malden-Pine 271.00; Bonners Ferry 271.00; Endicott 263.00; White Bird (no score).
Boise: 74.00 27 Shooter; Windy/Cold. 25-Bob Redman, Robert Renteria; 24- John Keppinger, Guy Johnson, Jake White, Chester Carter
Bonners Ferry: 67.00 23 Shooters; Snowing. 23-Brain McDonald, Wade Rice; 21- Mike Pruitt, Wally Dinning, Dean Nelson
Colton: 73.13 72 Shooters; Cold/Breezy. 25 –Brien DeAtley, Greg Mayer, Cole Zacha; 24- Faron Craig, Jim Dahmen, Terry Koeper, Guy Olson, Jason Reisenauer, A.J Renfrow, Brian Ross, Brandon Vandevender
Cottonwood: 72.50 53 Shooters; Windy. 25- Shane Poxleitner; 24- Derek Schaeffer, Philip Spencer, Butch Spencer, Frank Spencer, Clint Riener, Derek Arnzen
Culdesac: 74.00 60 Shooters; Cold/Overcast. 25-Tanner Irwin, Dale Kinzel, Ryan Rehder, Johnny Weeks; 24- Brain Ferry, Marv Heimgartner, Avery Stevens, Mike Uhlorn
Endicott: 69.00 18 Shooters; Wind. 23- Eric Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Chase Aeschliman, Mike Aeschliman
Garfield: 72.00 34 Shooters; Overcast. 25- Lindsey Wesche; 24-Terry Blair, Alan Keasal; 23- Larry Blair, Jim Larson Eric Slocum
Grangeville: 75.00 46 Shooters; Overcast/Cool. 25-Roy Hill, Tim Schumacher, Brad Baker, Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Steve Havel, Pepper Harman
Hermiston: 73.00 25 Shooters; Cold/Overcast; 25- Austin Garberg; 24- Laura Winkel, Bobbie Childers, John Adams, Carter Eynetich, Cruze Gutierrez
Indian Valley: 72.00 7 Shooters; Clear/Cold. 24- Steve Bumgarner, Angie Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham
Kamiah: 71.00 13 Shooters; Cold/overcast. 25- Owen Crosby; 23- Andy Hibbs, Galen Hamilton
LaGrande: 69.00 10 Shooters; Very Cold/very windy; 24- James Anderson; 23- Kevin Heasty; 22-Scott Moffit,Buck
Malden-Pine: 71.00 14 Shooters; Overcast; 22-Brad Bowman, Dave Carroll; 21 Dale Birchell, Becca Terrell
Nezperce: 71.0 25 Shooters; Cold/Breezy. 25-Scott Kaschmitter; 23- Rich Berry, Dan Thompson, Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 74.25 31 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25-Corey Medley, Bruce Bradley, Levi Bradley; 24- Dan Smith, Fenton Freeman, Dave Powers
Pomeroy: 71.00 28 Shooters; Cold/Windy; 24-Buck Geiger, Wayne Tetrick; 23- Clark Capwell, Mason Blachly, Holly Ledgerwood, Lee Blachly
St. Maries: 69.00 14 Shooters; Cloudy. 24-Tony Brede; 23-Doug Brede; 22-Bj Derr
Troy-Deary: 72.75 76 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25-Wyatt Johnson, Curt McLam; 24- Mark Barnard, Joe Evans, Ed Johnson, Deb McKenzie, Larry Squires, Rachel Stanley
Walla Walla: 71.00 24 Shooters; Overcast/Cold; 24- Gayland Blake, Mark Jungman; 23- Terry Schaeffer, Jay Hanger
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 26 Shooters; Overcast/Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Darin Williams, Darin Jones, Casey Stoddard
Weiser: 75.00 26 Shooters; Cold/Cloudy; 25- Jeremy Payne, Jeff Dupuis,Matt Harbey, Tim Hunt
Wenatchee: 75.00 19 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Rich Magnusson, Dan Davis, TJ Main
Winchester: 72.00 29 Shooters; Overcast/Breezy; 25- Todd Ott; 24- Michael Brannan; 23- Brett Arnzen, Cole Riggers, Briana Ousnamer
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Hermiston 90; Troy-Deary 287; Pomeroy 276; Orofino-Pierce 276; Boise 276; Bonners Ferry 268; Wallace-Kellogg 268; Culdesac 263; Walla Walla - 258; Garfield-257; Cottonwood 246; Nezperce 233; Grangeville 175; Weiser 134; St. Maries 115; Winchester 106; Endicott 99; Kamiah 91; Wenatchee 68; Malden-Pine 28; Colton 0; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0: LaGrande 0
Boise: 25-Robert Renteria;24- Jake White; 23- Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 68 23- Ryan Carelli, Wyatt McDonald; 22- Seth Rice
Cottonwood: 63 21-Tristian Mader, Eli Goeckner, Lane Lustig
Culdesac: 71 25-Tanner Irwin; 24- Avery Stevens; 22- Dalton Halliday
Endicott: 38 13-James Garrett, Peyton Pelissier; 12- Marty Meserve
Garfield: 66 22-Cameron Merrill, Jaxson Orr, Bryce Pfaff, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville: 52 23-Jack Brandford; 20- Owen McIntire; 9- Cane McIntire
Hermiston: 73 25- Austin Garberg; 24-Carter Eynetich, Cruze Gutierrez
Kamiah: 20 20-Dallon Roberts
Malden- Pine: 13 13- Riley Terrell
Nezperce: 62 23-Colton Thompson; 20-Morgan Wemhoff; 19- Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 71 25- Bruce Bradley; 23- Johnathan Wicks, Tucker Stevens
Pomeroy: 61 23- Nick Hastings; 19- Brady Bott, Carter Barron
St. Maries: 39 21- Ronnie Nelson; 18-Chase Braz
Troy-Deary: 70 25-Wyatt Johnson; 23- Sam Barnes; 22- Chet Simons, Carl Stanton
Walla Walla: 63 22-Rosetta Renwick; 21- Zane Carver; 20- Joshua Weiland
Wallace-Kellogg: 68 24- Griffy Doerschel; 22-Wyatt Hei, Ridge Oertli, Darby Sager
Weiser: 41 24-Weston Anderson; 17-Bryson Dave
Wenatchee: 24 24- Charles Rich
Winchester: 27 11-Wyatt Pratt; 9- Aaron Kinzer; 7-Isaac Moddrell