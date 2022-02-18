It took a quarter for Grangeville to settle in during its Idaho Class 2A girls basketball state tournament first-round game Thursday against Declo, but a strong second quarter closed the book on any upset story.
The top-seeded Bulldogs settled into a groove and went on a 20-2 run to take down the No. 8 seed Hornets 58-38 at Kuna High School and advance to today’s semifinal round
“I thought the team came out with a lot of intensity,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Maybe a little too much intensity.”
The Bulldogs (20-3) will take on fourth-seeded Aberdeen (21-5) at 5 p.m. today at Kuna for a spot in Saturday’s championship game.
Three players hit double figures for the Bulldogs. Camden Barger and Abby Frei each finished with 12 points. Talia Brown chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Kadance Spencer had a game-high 16 points and finished with seven rebounds for the Hornets (10-13).
It took Grangeville almost three-and-a-half minutes to score its first points, a 3 by Camden Barger. The Bulldogs managed a total of seven first-quarter points.
Foul issues also were a problem as Declo hung around early. Grangeville committed seven fouls in the first eight minutes, and Camden Barger committed her third just 64 seconds into the second quarter. It all led to a 9-8 lead for the Hornets.
But defense became the story for Grangeville.
The Bulldogs held Declo to just 10-for-36 shooting (27.8 percent) overall for the game, including 3-for-19 (15.8 percent) in the first half. The Hornets, who did not hit a field goal in the second quarter, committed 17 turnovers and Grangeville turned that into 22 points.
The Bulldogs opened the second by going the first 17 points. The run started with two free throws from senior Macy Smith, giving Grangeville its first lead at 9-8.
Michelle Barger used a rotation of defensive strategies to keep Declo off-balance. Those rotations worked in the second as the Hornets did not score until 1:09 left before halftime.The Bulldogs took a 27-10 lead into halftime.
Frei, who Michelle Barger said had her best game on the varsity team, had the highlight of the third quarter. With about four seconds to go, Grangeville came down the floor on transition. Camden Barger passed on a contested 3 and found the sophomore at the elbow. Frei drained it as the buzzer sounded to put the Bulldogs up 13.
Grangeville scored the first 10 points of the fourth to extend their lead to 51-28 and essentially ice the game. The final points of the spurt came with a strange bit of confusion. Cameran Green hit a basket and was fouled, putting the senior to the line to try to finish a traditional three-point play. Green missed the free throw and only Bailey Vanderwall moved, putting up what looked to be an easy layup. The referees conferred to determine if Vanderwall entered the lane too early, but they decided she had not and the basket counted.
DECLO (9-13)
Kamden Peterson 0 0-0 0, Macie Larsen 1 2-4 5, Kadance Spencer 4 7-8 16, Lilly Mallory 0 2-4 2, Brynn Silcock 1 1-4 3, Aspen Peterson 0 0-2 0, Austinn Parish 0 0-0 0, Katie Bott 2 0-0 5, Ellie Erickson 2 3-5 7. Totals 10 15-27 38.
GRANGEVILLE (20-3)
Camden Barger 4 2-3 12, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abby Frei 5 0-1 12, Macy Smith 1 2-3 5, Talia Brown 4 0-0 10, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Cameran Green 3 0-1 6, Mattie Thacker 0 1-1 1, Adalei Lefebvre 0 1-4 1, Madalyn Green 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 6-13 58.
Declo 8 2 18 10—38
Grangeville 7 20 14 17—58
3-point goals — Larsen, Spencer, Bott, Barger 2, Frei 2, Brown 2, Smith, Vanderwall.
