Grangeville’s momentum peters out in late stages

Basketball being a game of runs is one of the biggest cliches in the sport.
But in Grangeville’s opening round matchup at the Class 2A Idaho State girls basketball tournament against Cole Valley Christian at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise on Thursday, that was the name of the game.
The Bulldogs and Chargers traded leads nine times before CVC eventually sealed the deal on a 54-50 win.
“The girls really wanted it,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “They were really upset by the end of the game, and I think if we had just a bit more time, we could’ve won tonight.”
Grangeville (15-9) will face Ambrose in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Pacific today at the same location.
Here’s what we found out:
Back-and-forth we go
The first half saw seven lead changes, with neither team able to take more than a six-point advantage.
Hadley Fraas hit a layup with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter to put the Chargers ahead 15-11, and it stayed that way at the buzzer.
To start the second, Mattie Thacker had three quick baskets to give Grangeville the lead at 17-15 with 5:45 left in the second. Thacker finished with 11 points.
“Tonight was one of the best games we’ve played offensively,” Barger said. “We had four girls in double figures, and we didn’t turn the ball over as much as we usually do.”
The Chargers (19-5) and Bulldogs each struggled to get anything to fall for the next two-and-a-half minutes, missing a combined 15 shots. Trinity Holsinger nailed a corner 3 from the right side to end the drought, putting Cole Valley in front 18-17and jump-starting an 8-0 spurt.
Grangeville responded by scoring the final four points of the half to go into the locker room down 23-21.
The whistles were blowing
By the end of the third, both teams had their best scoring threats in foul trouble.
Grangeville’s Addisyn Vanderwall had four fouls, as did Fraas and Holsinger. By the end, Vanderwall and Fraas had fouled out.
“Losing Addisyn was crucial,” Barger said. “She is a huge part of what we do, and losing her down the stretch was a big blow to us on both sides.”
Struggling when it counted
With both teams in foul trouble, they each were in the bonus well into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were 2-of-6 at the line in the final period. Grangeville, which is a 50% free-throw shooting team, was 9-for-13 in the first three quarters.
Adri Anderson missed a pair of free throws with the Bulldogs down 48-44 with three minues left. Two possessions later, Madalyn Green, who paced the Bulldogs with 14 points, also missed twice in an attempt to make it a one-possession game.
“(Madalyn) is a great player, but not a great free throw shooter,” Barger said. “But (Adri) had shot 10-for-10 during pregame, so when she missed, I was a little surprised.”
After Green’s miss, the ball would roll out of bounds in favor of the Chargers. Thacker stole the inbounds pass and look to score, but she mishandled it for a turnover. After that, the momentum for the Bulldogs died out.
For more photos from Thursday's state tournament games, click here.