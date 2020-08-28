Grangeville grinding through preseason

Other teams and their coaches might have been filled with apprehension in recent months about the fate of the fall high school football season in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but Grangeville coach Jeff Adams never let the matter faze him.
“It seems like there’s always something we’re up against,” said Adams, who is going into his 10th year with the Bulldogs. “Either the smoke from wildfires or just different things. I really hadn’t thought much of the way things are going until Moscow canceled.”
Although the Bears pulled the plug on the season, other potential dominoes in north Idaho — Grangeville included — have not fallen. The Bulldogs are set to make their season debut a week from today on their home field against the Post Falls JV team.
Last year’s Bulldogs topped the three-team 2A Central Idaho League, in which they compete with Orofino and St. Maries. They played a characterically challenging early nonleague schedule, taking on larger schools in Moscow and Clarkston, and consequently started the season 1-3 before going on a four-game winning streak that culminated in edging out St. Maries 18-12 and routing Orofino 37-0. They fell by that same score to Cole Valley Christian in the playoffs, finishing their season at 5-4.
This year’s Grangeville schedule shows notable differences — it numbers only seven games, and with neither the Bears nor the Bantams available, the Bulldogs are facing two unfamiliar opponents in Post Falls JV and Weiser. Adams, however, said the alterations will have no fundamental effect on his team’s approach to the season.
“I’m focusing on my kids, and being happy we’re getting practice and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m just not letting it get to me where I see any change.
“We’ve had a great two-week camp we just got done with Friday. We went for a hard two weeks. The kids worked extremely hard, and as far as the team chemistry this year, I think it’s way above what we’d normally have, so I’m pretty proud of how hard our kids are working.”
This year’s Grangeville roster numbers around 38 players, which Adams describes as an “about average” turnout for the school.
“I think we’re going to feel pretty good about our offensive line and our defensive line this year, which is kind of weird for us, because normally we don’t have very big kids,” he said of his team’s on-field assets. “We’re a little bit bigger this year, so we’re hoping those are our two bright spots this year.”
On-and-off-field leaders for the Bulldogs in the preseason have included defensive lineman Dane Lindsley, running back Tori Ebert and center Jeffrey Hickman, all of them seniors.
“They’re kind of pulling us along,” Adams said. “Pulling the whole team along with some leadership which I’m really happy with.
“It’s going to be interesting. We’re fairly young — a lot of sophomores and juniors — so it’ll be interesting that first game to see what happens. But the work ethic is definitely there.”
Wendt may be reached at sports@lmtribune.com.
Grangeville
COACH — Jeff Adams (10th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-0 in Central Idaho League, 5-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Dane Lindsley, sr., DL; Tori Ebert, sr., RB; Reese Wimer, sr., DK; Jeffrey Hickman, sr., C; Ryan Cuthbert, sr. LB; Caleb Frei, jr., LB; Miles Lefebvre, jr., CB; Nelson Bruzas, jr., RB; Isaac Dewey, jr., OL; Jared Lindsley, jr., QB; Quincy Daniels, jr., OL.
SCHEDULE
Game times are at 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Sept. 4 — Post Falls JV
Sept. 11 — Weiser
Sept. 18 — McCall-Donnelly
Sept. 25 — Kellogg
Oct. 9 — St. Maries
Oct. 16 — at Orofino
Oct. 23 — Melba