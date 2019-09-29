GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s football team held Priest River to negative-26 yards of total offense while earning a nonleague victory, 56-0, on Saturday.
“I cannot ever remember (holding an opponent to negative yardage),” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “This season’s been so weird.”
Grangeville (2-3) forced three fumbles and recovered one of them. Reece Wimer took that 15 yards for a fumble-return touchdown. The other fumble recoveries were by Bladen Farmer and Zach Forsmann. Quinn Hall had an interception.
Linebacker William Nichols was likely Grangeville’s leading tackler, Adams said. Adams also lauded Forsmann and Jefferey Hickman, his defensive tackles, and Farmer and Wimer, his defensive ends.
The Bulldogs’ Tori Ebert had five rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Grangeville rushed for 276 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.
Priest River 0 0 0 0 —0
Grangeville 20 8 22 6—56
Grangeville — Tescher Harris 1 run (run failed)
Grangeville — Dane Lindsley 3 run (run failed)
Grangeville — Tori Ebert 12 run (Lindsley run)
Grangeville — Kyle Frei 4 run (Harris run)
Grangeville — Ebert 41 run (Frei run)
Grangeville — Reece Wimer 15 fumble return (pass failed)
Grangeville — Ashton Beeson 12 run (Frei run)
Grangeville — Caleb Frei 12 run (run failed)
CROSS COUNTRYLewiston wins Connell Invitational
CONNELL, Wash. — Lewiston took first in the boys’ team competition out of 23 schools at the Connell Invitational thanks to third- and fourth-place finishes by the Bengals’ Caden Byrer, a senior, and Elijah Sabo, a sophomore.
Finishing 14 seconds behind the medalist, Byrer had a time of 16 minutes, 14 seconds. Sabo finished in 17:08.
In girls’ competition, Logos sophomore Clara Anderson finished fourth out of 119 runners in a time of 20:43 to help the Knights finish sixth out of 15 teams. Logos’ Nate Plotner was fifth overall for boys.
Lewiston coach John Potter said Byrer ran while recovering from a sinus infection.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Lewiston, 51. 2, Connell, 71. 3, Pasco, 123. 4, Toppenish, 125. 5, Logos, 135. ... 14, Garfield-Palouse.
Medalist — Logan Hunt, Timberlake, 16:27.
Lewiston individuals — 3, Caden Byrer, 16:41. 4, Elija Sabo, 17:08. 13, Dawson Key, 18:06. 15, Payton Bigler, 18:09. 16, Kobe Wessels, 18:10. 28, Nic Grim, 18:28. 46, Nicholas Remacle, 18:51.
Logos individuals — 5, Nate Plotner, 17:19. 24, Solomon Howard, 18:26. 25, Theo Sentz, 18:26. 33, Isaac Blum, 18:32. 50, Wyatt Haynes, 19:02. 54, Jake Hughes, 19:05. 64, Will Casebolt, 19:35.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 66, Ethan Cook, 19:47. 77, Logan Diets, 20:05. 89, Brandon Hallan, 20:32. 100, Austin Jones, 20:54. 107, Danny Laughary, 21:15. 128, Colby Dugger 22:23. 130, Josh Appel, 22:26.
Potlatch individuals — 83, Austin Hogaboam, 20:13. 86, Tommy Skinner, 20:25. 108, Reid Thompson, 21:16. 120, Stuart Larson, 22:00. 131, Ben Veith, 22:31. 136, Steffen Riley, 23:30. 144, Josh Biltonen, 24:57.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Goldendale, 54. 2, Timberlake, 62. 3, Hanford, 130. 4, Pasco, 132. 5, Colville, 145. 6, Logos, 153. ... 9, Lewiston, 235. ... 15, Potlatch, 424.
Medalist — Alaina Stone, Colville, 18:47.
Top Lewiston individuals — 40, Audrey Parkey, 24:04. 43, Amelia Black, 24:06; 51, Cassidy Rehder 24:39; 62, Kailey Carpenter 25:05; 89, Zoey Roberts 26:08.
Logos individuals — 4, Clara Anderson, 20:43. 25, Josephine Wyrick, 23:12. 30, Kayte Casebolt, 23:31; 55, Danis VanderPloeg, 24:47; 74, Ava Driskill 25:43; 78, Rilla Story 25:56; 84, Emma Handel 26:04.
Potlatch individuals — 91, Lily Veith, 26:14. 102, Taylor McPherson, 27:24. 103, Elayne Larson, 27:28. 108, Mackenzie Sorenson, 28:33. 117, Brenna Morris, 30:32.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 38, Samantha Snekvik, 23:49. 53, Laynie Southern, 24:46. 58, Jessica Olson, 24:54.
VOLLEYBALLIdahoans prevail in Border Battle
POMEROY — Idaho won 16-9 over Washington in a cumulative tally of matches played between five teams from each state in the Pomeroy Border Battle.
The Idaho teams were Troy, Genesee, Prairie, Kamiah and Orofino, while the Washington teams were Pomeroy, Clarkston, Touchet, Dayton and DeSales. Each match was played in a best-of-three set format between one Idaho team and one Washington team.
Host Pomeroy lost to Troy, but beat Genesee, Prairie, Kamiah, and Orofino, going 4-1 on the day for Washington. Maddy Dixon totaled 46 kills and 13 blocks on the day for the Pirates, while teammate Heidi Heytvelt recorded 72 assists and 16 digs. Alyssa Wolf contributed 15 digs and led the team in aces with 11.
Troy went 5-0 on the day for Idaho, defeating each Washington team in straight sets.
“I would just have to say that our wins were definitely a team effort, and our girls were able to stay balanced and play hard despite playing five games in a row,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team improved to 18-1 on the season.
Genesee finished the event at 4-1, losing only to Pomeroy. Regan Zenner served a perfect 40-for-40 and had eight aces for the Bulldogs, while teammate Molly Hanson hit 27 kills, and Carly Allen had 67 assists and seven aces. Lucie Ranisate executed 19 kills and nine blocks.
Logos goes 2-2 at tourney
GRANGEVILLE — Logos split in two matches at a round robin tournament in Grangeville. The Knights beat Grangeville 21-14, 19-21, 22-20 and Clearwater Valley 18-21, 21-15, 21-13. Logos fell to Salmon River 21-15, 21-12 and Council 21-19, 21-7.
Knights coach Jessica Evans lauded Hero Merkle and Kristin Wambeke for their hitting.
Bengals notch Crossover win
SPOKANE — Lewiston defeated St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a best-of-three set match by scores of 25-23, 25-8 at the Linda Sheridan Crossover Classic tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 3, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Moscow goalie Chloe Baker had nine saves and the Bears’ Ally Gerke scored twice to help the Bears beat nonleague foe Pullman.
“Honestly, I thought Chloe played phenomenal,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “She played one of her best games.”
Moscow roared to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first half, while Pullman stemmed the tide and struck back for its lone goal late in the second.
“We won more of our share of 50-50s, and that was why we played better in the second half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “They just kind of ran over us in the first half.”
Pullman fell to 0-7 on the season, while Moscow improved to 5-3-2.
Moscow 3 0—3
Pullman 0 1—1
Moscow — Ally Gerke (Ava Jakich-Kunze), 27th
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Serena Strawn), 28th
Moscow — Gerke (Jakich-Kunze and Ava Hicke), 37th
Pullman — French, 72nd
Shots — Moscow 11, Pullman 9
Saves — Moscow: Baker 9, Pullman: McDougle 7