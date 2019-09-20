Gram comes a long way from small town

Perhaps the first adjustment Will Gram had to make upon his arrival to Cheney in 2015 was the fact the town boasts three stoplights and about 12,000 people.
It’s not quite what the fifth-year senior and Eastern Washington football’s left guard was acclimated to, having grown up in Troy — population 900.
From 8-man football in the Whitepine League with the Trojans, to the Inferno of Roos Field and a showing in last year’s Football Championship Subdivision national title game, Gram’s blossomed into a valuable asset on the Eagles offensive line, a position group that’s been receiving national acclaim since spring camp began.
It’s been a whirlwind of a journey, but Gram still has retained his small-town roots. Here’s one example: His Twitter handle still includes “8man.”
“I think it’s kind of given me that chip on my shoulder,” said Gram of his 8-man days, during which he was practically insuppressible as a first-team All-State 1A lineman on both sides. “A lot of people don’t really respect 8-man, and I think it’s given me that drive to want to succeed, and succeed at a high level.”
With its tendency to scour the west high and low, EWU’s staff must’ve preempted that. Gram mostly had been recruited by smaller schools, but the Eags saw an early glimmer.
Gram, who now is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, performed well during an Eastern summer camp a couple of months before his final year at Troy in 2014. He might have only weighed around 260 then, but coach Aaron Best — then EWU’s offensive line coach — was impressed with his hard-nosed run blocking and quick-twitch athleticism, especially for a big man.
One could say Gram’s days in the Whitepine League played a part in that.
“Only all the time do you see that small-town kind of 8-man football (style). Oh yeah, that’s who Willy is,” said Gram’s position coach, Jace Butorac. “Any kind of run blocking came natural for him, ’cause that’s what (Troy) did basically every play.
“He definitely specializes in putting his cage on people. He likes to knock heads a little bit. That’s what he grew up doing.”
It took a while to adapt, but Gram got past a rocky start in pass-protection on a spread field, the speed of the Division I game, and in general, competing with 21 others.
“I was the biggest kid on the field every Friday night, so going from that to you’re just an average guy, that was a pretty tough adjustment,” Gram said.
His playing time at EWU was sparse, but gradually increased through the years. He appeared in all 15 games last season, then at last was given the starting nod during preseason camp.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever start here, and to be named a starter for a team like Eastern, that has such a tradition on the O-line, I couldn’t remember any feeling quite like it,” Gram said.
His fourth start of 2019 will come against his hometown team, Idaho, when the two meet at noon Saturday in the Kibbie Dome (ROOT Sports), where Gram and his family occasionally attended games during his youth.
It’s only a 13-mile drive from Gram’s hometown to UI, which didn’t show much interest in recruiting him. But the connections remain. In fact, Gram’s mother, Jena, is employed at the school as a budget specialist in the natural sciences department. His grandparents reside nearby in Lewiston.
And aside from spectating Idaho matchups, Will Gram watched his older brother, Steven, claim a state title in the Dome with Troy’s 2010 team. So it’s safe to say his first collegiate action in the venue will be momentous.
“Any win is awesome to me, but it’d especially special to come out with a win at a place that’s so close to where I grew up, a place I actually played at in high school quite a few times,” Will Gram said.
When his football career is finished, Gram plans on moving back to the Moscow area to pursue an occupation in communications, possibly as a human-resources representative, he said.
According to Butorac, Will Gram’s personality is magnetic. He’s never brash, but “easy to talk to,” which stems from a humble upbringing with his “receptive, warm family,” Butorac said. Will Gram is even known to host teammates, and take them on hunting and fishing expeditions.
“He’s kinda shy, doesn’t seek attention,” Butorac said, referencing Will Gram’s upbringing. “It’s really cool to see a guy like that getting a spotlight.
“He’s just worked hard through all the ups and downs and really developed himself. It was a fairly long process, but a fruitful one.”
NOTE — Idaho’s roster also features a player from the Whitepine League ranks. Edward Becker, a redshirt freshman linebacker, played at Genesee.
