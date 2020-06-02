BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second win of the season.
Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s race team. Gragson was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR’s second-tier series.
His victory Monday night was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier’s lead. The Chevrolet teammates lined up side-by-side for the restart with seven laps remaining but Allgaier cleared him on the restart.
Gragson chased him and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution.
“I really apologize to Justin and the (number) 7 team, that’s not how I want to race,” Gragson said. “I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom and I tried to slip to the bottom and I just got too loose.
“This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and sliding.”
Gragson had to race Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in a two-lap overtime finish but beat them both to claim the checkered flag. Gragson climbed the fence at empty Bristol in celebration.
He joined Briscoe as the only drivers with two Xfinity Series victories this year and praised crew chief David Elenz for sticking with him and helping him improve at Bristol. He had one top-10 in two Xfinity races at Bristol last year, and one top-10 in a pair of visits to the bullring in the Truck Series in 2018.
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 303 laps, 59 points.
2. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 303, 49.
3. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 303, 43.
4. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 303, 40.
5. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 303, 36.
6. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 303, 41.
7. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 303, 30.
8. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 303, 29.
9. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 303, 28.
10. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 303, 31.
11. (24) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 303, 26.
12. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 303, 25.
13. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 303, 24.
14. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 303, 0.
15. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 301, 22.
16. (5) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 300, 23.
17. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 35.
18. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 297, 38.
19. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 296, 18.
20. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 295, 0.
21. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 293, 16.
22. (13) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 289, 15.
23. (35) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 284, 14.
24. (17) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 277, 13.
25. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, clutch, 268, 12.
26. (15) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 260, 11.
27. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 256, 17.
28. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 255, 9.
29. (20) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 8.
30. (34) Mason Massey, Toyota, 111, 7.
31. (19) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 6.
32. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 0.
33. (32) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, overheating, 41, 4.
34. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, suspension, 23, 3.
35. (16) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, ignition, 19, 2.
36. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 8, 1.
37. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.225 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 3 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.328 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 85 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: H.Burton 0-25; J.Haley 26; H.Burton 27-45; N.Gragson 46-91; H.Burton 92-128; J.Allgaier 129-175; R.Sieg 176-181; J.Allgaier 182-250; R.Herbst 251-254; J.Allgaier 255-294; N.Gragson 295-303
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 156 laps; H.Burton, 3 times for 81 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 55 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: C.Briscoe, 2; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 1; B.Jones, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 300; 2. N.Gragson, 291; 3. H.Burton, 274; 4. J.Allgaier, 256; 5. R.Chastain, 248; 6. A.Cindric, 244; 7. B.Jones, 229; 8. J.Haley, 221; 9. R.Sieg, 215; 10. R.Herbst, 177; 11. D.Hemric, 176; 12. B.Brown, 174; 13. M.Annett, 170; 14. J.Williams, 155; 15. M.Snider, 144; 16. A.Labbe, 132.
___
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.