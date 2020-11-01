PARMA, Idaho — In a see-saw Idaho Class 1A Division I playoff game, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 42-38 lead midway through the third quarter, but a late surge from the Grace Grizzlies put an end to the Rams’ season.
“What a crazy game,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “High-scoring, lots of offense.”
Anthony Fabbi went 6-for-11 passing for 193 yards and five touchdowns, all to Connor Jackson. Dylan Pickering had a 65-yard touchdown run and managed nine tackles and a sack on defense, and Ridge Shown reached double digits with 10 tackles for the Rams (5-4).
“We are a young team,” Hutchens said. “We were predicted to finish next-to-last in our league, considering all the seniors we lost last year — instead we finished 4-2 in league and made it to State. Like I said, we were going to go down there and give Grace everything we had. I’m very proud of these boys and look forward to the future, and basically have almost everybody coming back....We gained a lot of experience this year, and it’ll pay dividends in the long run.”
Clearwater Valley 0 20 22 0—42
Grace 8 22 16 12—58
First Quarter
Grace — Gage Stoddard run (Stoddard from Treyson Draper).
Second Quarter
Grace — Draper run (Bray Skinner pass from Draper).
CV — Connor Jackson 40 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed).
Grace — Stoddard pass from Draper (Payson Anderson run).
CV — Dylan Pickering 65 run (run failed).
CV — Jackson 25 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
Grace — Draper run (run failed).
Third Quarter
CV — Jackson 35 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
Grace — Stoddard run (Draper run).
CV — Jackson 45 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
CV — Jackson 40 pass from Fabbi (run failed).
Grace — Draper run (Anderson run).
Fourth Quarter
Grace — Skinner run (pass failed).
Grace — Skinner interception return (pass failed).