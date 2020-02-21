The Whitepine League announced its 2019-20 all-league girls’ basketball teams and individual award winners as selected by head coaches.
Grace Sobotta of Lapwai was Player of the Year, and Greg Hardie of Genesee was selected the top coach.
FIRST TEAM — Bailey Leseman, Genesee; KC Lussoro, Lapwai; Emerson Parkins, Genesee; Madison Shears, Prairie; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai.
Player of the year — Grace Sobotta.
Coach of the year — Greg Hardie, Genesee.
SECOND TEAM — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Ciara Chaffee, Prairie; Kaitlyn Mangun, Clearwater Valley; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Abby Weller, Troy.
HONORABLE MENTION — Alicia Reuben, Clearwater Valley; Jazzy Oatman, Kamiah; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Sayquis Greene, Lapwai.