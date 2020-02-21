Idaho Class 1A Division 1 District II Girl's Basketball Tournament

Lapwai guard Grace Sobotta (1) defends against Troy guard Morgan Blazzard (24) during Lapwai's 58-40 win against Troy in the Idaho Class 1A Division 1 District II Girls' Basketball Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College recently in Lewiston.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

The Whitepine League announced its 2019-20 all-league girls’ basketball teams and individual award winners as selected by head coaches.

Grace Sobotta of Lapwai was Player of the Year, and Greg Hardie of Genesee was selected the top coach.

FIRST TEAM — Bailey Leseman, Genesee; KC Lussoro, Lapwai; Emerson Parkins, Genesee; Madison Shears, Prairie; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai.

Player of the year — Grace Sobotta.

Coach of the year — Greg Hardie, Genesee.

SECOND TEAM — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Ciara Chaffee, Prairie; Kaitlyn Mangun, Clearwater Valley; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Abby Weller, Troy.

HONORABLE MENTION — Alicia Reuben, Clearwater Valley; Jazzy Oatman, Kamiah; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Regan Zenner, Genesee; Sayquis Greene, Lapwai.

Tags

Recommended for you