Gordon winds up 5th all-time in yardage

PHOENIX — In retrospect, Anthony Gordon needed a different bowl opponent to have a decent shot at the national single-season passing record.
Air Force and its triple-option offense hogged the ball too long for Gordon to rack up anywhere near the 606 yards he needed Friday to break Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons’ record of 5,833 yards, set in 2003.
That was the least of the Cougars’ worries in a 31-21 loss, of course.
Gordon, in his first and only season as WSU starter, passed for 351 yards in this one and finished with a total of 5,579 yards, meaning he passed Colt Brennan of Hawaii into fifth on the all-time list.
Case Keenum of Houston has the third- and fourth-most productive years, at 5,671 and 5,631.
Air Force 31, WSU 21
Stars of the game
KADIN REMSBERG rushed for 178 yards for the Falcons and TAVEN BIRDOW added 108. Quarterback DONALD HAMMOND III ran for 62 yards and passed for 30. Safety JEREMY FEJEDELEM made two TD-saving tackles.
Turning point
The Cougars were stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 3 early in the fourth quarter.
Up next
The Cougars open their 2020 season Sept. 5 at Utah State.