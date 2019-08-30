PULLMAN — On the first day of Washington State’s annual preseason football retreat in Lewiston early this month, Anthony Gordon was asked an open-ended question that went something like, “Did you approach this season any differently than last year, either physically or in terms of mindset?”
The questioner made no mention of Gardner Minshew.
“Mindset is still the same — trying to compete, make the team better, make myself better every day,” the Washington State quarterback said in his breezy NorCal manner.
Then he paused, cocked his head, began again. It’s as if he’d planned beforehand to make the next part clear.
“But, I mean, this offseason has been a little bit different,” he said. “I saw how Gardner handled himself during the entire year — saw his leadership and poise. And that kind of really stuck with me. So I’ve been trying to elevate myself in that respect.”
Gordon’s resolve gradually became evident during the next three weeks as, for the second consecutive year, he plunged into a three-way battle for a starting role. This time, his primary competition wasn’t Minshew, who’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was with another graduate transfer, Gage Gubrud. And this year, Gordon won. At least for now.
For some reason, in fact, coach Mike Leach dispensed with his usual reticence on depth-chart issues and late last week explictly named Gordon the No. 1 quarterback for the Cougars’ season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against New Mexico State (Pac-12 Network).
It will be the first time he’s started a football game since 2015, when he led City College of San Francisco to the California junior-college championship. During the past three years, he’s bided his time in the shadows of Luke Falk and Minshew, getting brief dollops of playing time and attempting only five passes. After last year’s preseason battle, he seemed to be running No. 3 behind Minshew and Trey Tinsley.
But this year he inched ahead of Tinsley during spring drills and the first two weeks of preseason camp, then outdueled Gubrud in the stretch run. Now as a fifth-year senior, in a college game where fewer and fewer players are displaying that particular of type of patience, Gordon suddenly is the man.
His story differs from Minshew, who wandered from one college to another before his spectacular one-and-done performance in 2018, guiding the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl win.
But Gordon somehow is evoking Minshew anyway, if only because he’s tried to adapt certain aspects of his predecessor’s leadership style. It comes out different in Gordon, who grew up in the laid-back California Bay Area. But some of the exuberant spirit of the Mississippi Mustache can still be felt on this team.
“Gardner was great at creating his own energy,” Gordon said last week. “Say we’re a little flat one day, Gardner would get us going, screaming or whatever he could do. Everyone responded to it well. So I’m drawing from that while being myself, relating to guys in the way I can while also being more boisterous, a little more outgoing. Get the guys going and create our own energy.”
Like Minshew in 2018, Gordon was an addendum to one of Leach’s recruiting classes, in 2016, after quarterback Peyton Bender was ruled academically ineligible and eventually transferred. Gordon had passed for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns against 13 interceptions as a freshman in junior college, then now jumped at the chance to join the Cougars as a sophomore.
“Yeah, it was late — we were looking for another quarterback and he really didn’t have a lot going,” Leach recalled. “As soon as we offered him, he came. He seemed like a confident guy. I really liked the way he played. The reason he was overlooked was he was viewed as undersized coming out of high school. But he always threw the ball well and, from what I understand, even played shortstop there at JC too. Anyway, we liked him from the beginning and he’s gotten better as time’s gone on.”
Now listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Gordon looks more ready to absorb a harsh blow than he did three years ago. But he retains something of the loose-limbed shortstop, trotting laterally at times and throwing sidearm to receivers breaking into the open. He’s a bit reminiscent of former WSU quarterback Connor Halliday, but his supporting cast is better and he’ll perhaps be less drawn to unnecessary risk. In practice he’s been known to jaw with like-minded defensive teammates, such Will Rodgers III.
“He’s a little bit of a gunslinger — that’s kind of his attitude,” WSU inside receivers coach Dave Nichol said. “As long as he protects the ball, we’re OK with that. I call it edge, in a good way. Shoot, there’s nothing wrong with that.”
For one thing, a certain chutzpah can serve a quarterback well in a preseason competition, even if he needs to go through two of them to come out on top.
“I know there’s been a lot of talk about quarterbacks coming in, and he wasn’t really one of the guys that was getting talked about a lot,” said WSU running back Max Borghi, Gordon’s roommate. “You’ll see. That dude can throw the ball. He’s going to surprise some people.”
