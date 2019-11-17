PULLMAN — The Washington State-Stanford game was supposed to be a clash in styles: The Cougs’ flashy air raid offense countered by the physical, smash-mouth, tight-end heavy style of the Cardinal.
So when Stanford took a page out of the WSU playbook Saturday at Martin Stadium, it caught everyone off guard in the Cougs’ 49-22 win.
With the Cougars holding Stanford’s normally potent run game to just 6 rushing yards, the Cardinal took to the air, where backup quarterback Davis Mills tossed a program-record 494 yards. He also had three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“It was annoying — they threw the ball almost every play,” said WSU linebacker Jahad Woods, who filled up the stat sheet with nine tackles, including one for loss, a sack and an interception. “It gave the DBs a chance to make plays.
“It was kind of like playing against our offense, continuously throwing the ball.”
It also was a record day for Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, who surpassed his predecessor, Gardner Minshew, in single-season passing touchdowns. Gordon’s five scores brought his season total to 39 with at least two games to go.
Gordon went 44-of-60 with an interception and 520 yards, making for a 1,000-yard day between the two quarterbacks.
Talk about an air raid.
After the game, WSU coach Mike Leach had high praise for Gordon.
“There’s play after play in that game that other quarterbacks in the country can’t do,” WSU coach Mike Leach said of Gordon. “Right now, he’s probably playing quarterback better than anybody in the country.”
Gordon’s reponse?
“It’s quite the complement coming from coach Leach,” Gordon said. “He has had some unbelievable quarterbacks throughout his career, so he has a good eye for talent.
“It’s awesome to hear, but I think I haven’t hit my ceiling yet. I feel like I can improve and eliminate turnovers, of course, and definitely not get sacked.”
Gordon said he expects a text from Minshew — now a quarterback for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars — about taking down his record. Minshew was on hand at Martin Stadium when Gordon tossed nine touchdowns in a wild loss Sept. 21 to UCLA.
“Maybe I’ll give him a call Sunday afternoon,” Gordon said. “I couldn’t have done it without the help of the offensive line and the receivers make it pretty easy.”
Between Gordon and Mills, 18 players caught a pass in the game and four had more than 100 yards receiving. For Stanford, it was Michael Wilson (104 yards, 1 touchdown) and Connor Wedington (109) doing their best Cougs impression.
For WSU it was the usual suspects: Easop Winston Jr. tallied 107 yards and a pair of scores and Brandon Arconado had 148 yards and one touchdown.
On the season, Gordon is up to 4,314 passing yards — 465 shy of Minshew’s total from last year.
The senior from Pacifica, Calif., will need to keep up his record-breaking season if the Cougs are to go bowling this season.
Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) needs a win against either Oregon State (5-5, 4-3) or Washington (6-4, 3-4) to seal a fifth consecutive bowl game.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.