Two former Washington State quarterbacks hooked up with pro teams this week.
Anthony Gordon signed a reserve/future contact with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, and Gage Gubrud signed with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.
Gordon, a star of the Cougars’ 2019 season, will try to seize the Chiefs’ No. 3 spot in 2021 if Matt Moore leaves the team as a free agent after this season. Gordon went unchosen in the NFL draft this past spring, and his bid to make the Seattle Seahawks roster ended with final roster cuts in September. He also did not make the Seahawks’ practice squad.
Gubrud, an ex-Eastern Washington standout who backed up Gordon at WSU as a graduute transfer in 2019, also went undrafted in the spring, and will confront factors outside his control in trying to crack a CFL roster. The league canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and faces an uncertain future.